NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup

Jeff Hawkins
all star race heat 1 nascar (1)

NASCAR nostalgia continues to be this season’s calling card.

With NASCAR Cup Series racing returning to a refurbished North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996, Mobile 1 The Grid caught up with Stewart-Haas Racing drivers prior to Sunday’s All-Star Race at the 0.625-mile asphalt track. They were eager to test the legendary worn surface.

“When you go there, you’ll have to feel the asphalt, it is like a cheese grater to tires and it will rip them up so quick,” driver Ryan Preece said during the video presentation. “For a racecar driver, it’s as much a mental battle as it is anything to just hold yourself back, almost like a jockey where’s he’s holding his horse back until that final run where he’s just going to go blowing by everybody.”

Three years ago, the track remained riddled with weeds. The infrastructure was a mess. But with improvements to the grandstands and concession areas, nearly 25,000 fans are expected for the prime-time all-star festivities.

“I love the fact that it ties in the nostalgia of North Wilkesboro Speedway, (NASCAR’s) 75th anniversary,” driver Kevin Harvick said. “People love throwback events. North Wilkesboro is a great short track, the asphalt’s worn out and I think it’s going to be a fantastic event.”

Daniel Suarez Earns Pole; Kyle Larson Wins Trucks Event

Fending off rainy conditions, Daniel Suarez earned a win in Saturday’s 60-lap Heat Race 1, capturing the pole position for Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.

With most of the field driving on wet-weather tires, Suarez passed Chase Elliott for the lead on Lap 27 and held off a hard-charging Joey Logano, who placed P2.

“I think we had more grip with the wets than we did with the drys,” Suárez said, as reported by NASCAR.com.

In other news at North Wilkesboro, Cup regular Kyle Larson on Saturday captured the Truck Series’ Tyson 250 in overtime before a near sell-out crowd. Larson became the first premier series driver to win at North Wilkesboro in 27 years.

Subbing for injured Alex Bowman, Larson piloted the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports and led for 138 laps. Larson has three Truck Series win in 15 career starts.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ All-Star Race   

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:   

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team   

  • 1, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing 
  • 2, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing 
  • 3, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske 
  • 4, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 5, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 6, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 7, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 8, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing   
  • 9, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 10, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing   
  • 11, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske   
  • 12, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 13, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports  
  • 14, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing   
  • 15, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing   
  • 16, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 17, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske  
  • 18, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing   
  • 19, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing 
  • 20, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing   
  • 21, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
