NASCAR nostalgia continues to be this season’s calling card.

With NASCAR Cup Series racing returning to a refurbished North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996, Mobile 1 The Grid caught up with Stewart-Haas Racing drivers prior to Sunday’s All-Star Race at the 0.625-mile asphalt track. They were eager to test the legendary worn surface.

“When you go there, you’ll have to feel the asphalt, it is like a cheese grater to tires and it will rip them up so quick,” driver Ryan Preece said during the video presentation. “For a racecar driver, it’s as much a mental battle as it is anything to just hold yourself back, almost like a jockey where’s he’s holding his horse back until that final run where he’s just going to go blowing by everybody.”

Three years ago, the track remained riddled with weeds. The infrastructure was a mess. But with improvements to the grandstands and concession areas, nearly 25,000 fans are expected for the prime-time all-star festivities.

“I love the fact that it ties in the nostalgia of North Wilkesboro Speedway, (NASCAR’s) 75th anniversary,” driver Kevin Harvick said. “People love throwback events. North Wilkesboro is a great short track, the asphalt’s worn out and I think it’s going to be a fantastic event.”

🗣️🧀 "The Asphalt is like a cheese grater to tyres!" We don't know who's more excited for @NASCAR's return to @NWBSpeedway. Us or the @StewartHaasRcng drivers! #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/RFyAlO1jz2 — Mobil 1 The Grid (@Mobil1TheGrid) May 17, 2023

Daniel Suarez Earns Pole; Kyle Larson Wins Trucks Event

Fending off rainy conditions, Daniel Suarez earned a win in Saturday’s 60-lap Heat Race 1, capturing the pole position for Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.

With most of the field driving on wet-weather tires, Suarez passed Chase Elliott for the lead on Lap 27 and held off a hard-charging Joey Logano, who placed P2.

“I think we had more grip with the wets than we did with the drys,” Suárez said, as reported by NASCAR.com.

In other news at North Wilkesboro, Cup regular Kyle Larson on Saturday captured the Truck Series’ Tyson 250 in overtime before a near sell-out crowd. Larson became the first premier series driver to win at North Wilkesboro in 27 years.

Subbing for injured Alex Bowman, Larson piloted the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports and led for 138 laps. Larson has three Truck Series win in 15 career starts.

You would have to be in your 30s to likely remember watching races live from North Wilkesboro Speedway. So we thought it was appropriate to do an edition of You Kids Don’t Know as NASCAR is set to return there for the all-star race. pic.twitter.com/FUQOGj4jEj — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 15, 2023

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ All-Star Race

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

2, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

3, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

4, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

5, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

6, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

7, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

8, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

9, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

10, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

11, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

12, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

13, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

14, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

15, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

16, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

17, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

18, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

19, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

20, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

21, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

Twelve drivers were eligible for the first @NASCAR All-Star race in 1985. Can you name these #NASCARLegends? pic.twitter.com/HT37tCFAiB — NASCAR Legends (@LegendsNascar) May 20, 2023