NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup At Nashville Superspeedway

Jeff Hawkins
Ross Chastain, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader for much of the first half of the season, has yet to capture a race, but earned his first career pole position following Saturday’s qualifying session at Nashville Superspeedway.

After fading the past month, Chastain will start on the inside of the front row for Sunday’s Ally 400, next to Tyler Reddick. Justin Haley, Joey Logano, the defending points champ, and William Byron round out the top five.

Following a bye week, Chastain turned a hot lap of 160.687 mph Saturday, edging Reddick’s fast lap of 159.673.

Martin Truex Jr., the current points leader, will begin sixth. Truex captured the circuit’s previous outing at Sonoma Raceway on July 11.

The defending race champion, Chase Elliott, begins 14th.

Hendrick Motorsports Drivers Looking Forward To Nashville

Two Hendrick Motorsports pilots have earned wins during the past two Cup Series races at Nashville’s 1.33-mile tri-oval track. Elliott is the defending race champ and Kyle Larson won in 2021 en route to earning the points title.

Could this be the week Elliott turns around his frustrating campaign?

Elliott, the 2020 series titleholder, has missed seven races this season because of injury and suspension. He ranks 27th in points and likely needs a win over the final 10 regular-season races to qualify for the playoffs.

Outside of two DNFs (Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600), Elliott has collected three top-five finishes and five top-10s during the seven events he ended running.

This is the first time in Elliott’s nine-year career he failed to earn a checkered flag during the season’s opening 16 outings.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Ally 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 2, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 3, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing
  • 4, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 5, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 6, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 7, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 8, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 9, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 10, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 11, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 12, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
  • 13, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
  • 14, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 15, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 16, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 17, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 18, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 19, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 20, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 21, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 22, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 23, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
  • 24, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 25, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 26, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 27, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 28, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 29, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing
  • 30, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 31, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
  • 32, Brennan Poole, 15, Rick Ware Racing
  • 33, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
  • 34, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 35, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
  • 36, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

