Ross Chastain, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader for much of the first half of the season, has yet to capture a race, but earned his first career pole position following Saturday’s qualifying session at Nashville Superspeedway.

After fading the past month, Chastain will start on the inside of the front row for Sunday’s Ally 400, next to Tyler Reddick. Justin Haley, Joey Logano, the defending points champ, and William Byron round out the top five.

Following a bye week, Chastain turned a hot lap of 160.687 mph Saturday, edging Reddick’s fast lap of 159.673.

Martin Truex Jr., the current points leader, will begin sixth. Truex captured the circuit’s previous outing at Sonoma Raceway on July 11.

The defending race champion, Chase Elliott, begins 14th.

Hendrick Motorsports Drivers Looking Forward To Nashville

Two Hendrick Motorsports pilots have earned wins during the past two Cup Series races at Nashville’s 1.33-mile tri-oval track. Elliott is the defending race champ and Kyle Larson won in 2021 en route to earning the points title.

Could this be the week Elliott turns around his frustrating campaign?

Elliott, the 2020 series titleholder, has missed seven races this season because of injury and suspension. He ranks 27th in points and likely needs a win over the final 10 regular-season races to qualify for the playoffs.

Outside of two DNFs (Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600), Elliott has collected three top-five finishes and five top-10s during the seven events he ended running.

This is the first time in Elliott’s nine-year career he failed to earn a checkered flag during the season’s opening 16 outings.

The track is hot and slick! The No. 7 goes for a slide during #BuschLightPole qualifying. pic.twitter.com/0qc0SwYWFa — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 24, 2023

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Ally 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

2, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

3, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

4, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

5, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

6, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

7, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

8, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

9, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

10, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

11, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

12, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

13, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

14, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

15, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

16, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

17, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

18, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

19, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

20, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

21, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

22, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

23, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

24, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

25, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

26, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

27, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

28, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

29, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing

30, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club

31, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

32, Brennan Poole, 15, Rick Ware Racing

33, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

34, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

35, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

36, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

Not the direction you want your race cars pointing. pic.twitter.com/lUaX1z0cf5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 24, 2023