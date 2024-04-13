NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400: Qualifying, Kyle Larson’s Milestone Pole Position, Lineup At Texas Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
kyle larson wins hendrick 250 pole (1)

After placing first during Saturday’s qualifying for Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, driver Kyle Larson kept Hendrick Motorsports up front with a milestone effort, capturing the NASCAR Cup Series organization’s 250th pole position.

Completing his hot lap at 190.369 mph, it marked the fastest qualifying rotation at 1.5-mile track in a Gen-7 machine. Larson, who will start on the inside of the front row for the third straight Cup outing, has earned a pole at 13 different venues.

“It’s cool to get three poles in a row,” Larson told Fox Sports. “It’s been a fun week so far.”

In preparation Memorial Day weekend appearance, Larson on Wednesday ran Indianapolis 500 practice laps.

“That was cool,” Larson said after capturing his first pole position at Texas.

Ty Gibbs (190.134 mph) will start next to Larson, after pacing the practice field with a best lap of 28.345 seconds

Christopher Bell, who earned three consecutive poles last season, will begin P3 Sunday.

Chase Elliott Attempting To Keep Hendrick Motorsports On Top

What can Hendrick Motorsports do to top 1-2-3 finish at Martinsville Speedway last Sunday? Well, not much, but if Chase Elliott can halt his 42-race winless streak, it could come close.

Is Elliott, the circuit’s six-time most valuable driver, close to visiting Victory Lane again? Over his past five outings, Elliott has recorded four top-fives and five top-10s. He placed P3 at Martinsville as Hendrick’s garage swept the podium 40 years after the organization won its first Cup event. Elliott followed race-winner William Byron and Larson.

Elliott paced the field for 23 rotations last Sunday.

“Glad one of us (at Hendrick) got it done,” Elliott said, as reported by The Charlotte Observer. “Nice to have a couple of solid weeks, and to be there in contention for a win is — haven’t been in contention to win one in a while.”

Elliott’s last win came at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 2, 2022.

“I feel like throughout a lot of the season this year we’ve just been going in a very positive direction,” said Elliott, who qualified 24th Saturday at Texas. “If we keep producing that, we’ll get our turn one day.”

Starting Lineup for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 2, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 3, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 4, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 5, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 6, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 7, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
  • 8, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 9, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 10, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 12, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 13, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
  • 14, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 15, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 16, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 17, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 18, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports
  • 19, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
  • 20, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 21, Noah Gragson, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 22, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 23, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 24, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 25, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 26, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 27, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
  • 28, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 29, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
  • 30, John H. Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 32, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing
  • 33, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing
  • 34, Austin Hill, 33, Richarch Childress Racing
  • 35, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 36, Ty Dillon, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 37, Jimmie Johnson, 84, Legacy Motor Club
  • 38, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

Topics  
Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
jesse love claims third pole at texas (1)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300: Qualifying, Jesse Love’s Pole Position, Lineup At Texas Motor Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  16h
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar cup series at texas bet (1)
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 9 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar xfinity series dude wipes at martinsville (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Entry List: Dates, Event Times at Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 9 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
truck series wild cart at cota (1)
NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 9 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
chase elliott william byron race at martinsville spring (1)
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 8 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron team celebrates martinsville spring win (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Reply To ‘Badass’ William Byron Earning Cook Out 400 Victory, Hendrick Motorsports Rolling Historic Trifecta At Martinsville Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 7 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
tichmond raceway spring night easter race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Martinsville Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 2 2024
More News
Arrow to top