Snapping Christopher Bell’s playoffs-long pole position streak, NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace on Saturday qualified for the top starting spot for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Wallace, who ranks last in the Round of 12, turned a hop lap of 188.337 mph Saturday, edging Chris Buescher (188.081 mph), who will begin on the outside of the front row.

As the Cup Series enters the second round of the playoffs, Wallace earned his first pole position this season and second of his career.

Bell, who earned the pole position for three consecutive postseason events, will start ninth Sunday.

Aric Almirola and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. failed to execute clean qualifying runs at the 1.5-mile track. Almirola hit the wall during his “up-to-speed” lap, but the No. 10 Ford was able to continue and will open P21. Stenhouse lost control and spun on the low groove, but did not wreck the No. 47 Chevrolet. He starts P24.

NASCAR’s Round of 12 Turns Up Pressure on Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney

With four drivers eliminated, including two former Cup champions, 12 remain as the series’ second round of the playoffs kicks off Sunday with the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The three-event Round of 12 also features stops at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (Oct. 8) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Oct. 15).

For drivers, like Wallace and Ryan Blaney, starting below the cutoff line, Texas could prove vital to advancing.

Wallace, who is 14 points below the elimination line, has struggled at the intermediate-sized track. In his past three visits to Texas, Wallace has placed 25th or worse.

Blaney, however, is looking forward to Texas. He has notched top-10 finishes in eight of his past nine starts in the Lone Star State. Blaney enters Sunday six points below the cutoff and represents Team Penske’s last playoff contender.

Welcome to Texas! Round of 12 has a ring to it, don’t ya think?! pic.twitter.com/tAR5Dv7jaW — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) September 22, 2023

Starting Lineup for NASCAR’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

2, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

3, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

4, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

5, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

6, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

7, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

8, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

9, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

10, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

11, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

12, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

13, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

14, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

15, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

16, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

17, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

18, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

19, Carson Hocevar, 42, Legacy Motor Club

20, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

21, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

22, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

23, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

24, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

25, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

26, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

27, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

28, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

29, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

30, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

31, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

32, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

33, Zane Smith, 38, Front Row Motorsports

34, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

35, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing

36, Todd Gilliland, 51, Rick Ware Racing

This weekend marks the ninth Round of 12 appearance for @keselowski, @dennyhamlin and @KyleBusch. No other drivers have more than these three. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/rOwTf2AbCT — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 22, 2023