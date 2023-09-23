Snapping Christopher Bell’s playoffs-long pole position streak, NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace on Saturday qualified for the top starting spot for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Wallace, who ranks last in the Round of 12, turned a hop lap of 188.337 mph Saturday, edging Chris Buescher (188.081 mph), who will begin on the outside of the front row.
As the Cup Series enters the second round of the playoffs, Wallace earned his first pole position this season and second of his career.
Bell, who earned the pole position for three consecutive postseason events, will start ninth Sunday.
Aric Almirola and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. failed to execute clean qualifying runs at the 1.5-mile track. Almirola hit the wall during his “up-to-speed” lap, but the No. 10 Ford was able to continue and will open P21. Stenhouse lost control and spun on the low groove, but did not wreck the No. 47 Chevrolet. He starts P24.
No doubt about this one for @BubbaWallace! #BuschLightPole | #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/wZXwKPgq5g
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 23, 2023
NASCAR’s Round of 12 Turns Up Pressure on Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney
With four drivers eliminated, including two former Cup champions, 12 remain as the series’ second round of the playoffs kicks off Sunday with the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.
The three-event Round of 12 also features stops at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (Oct. 8) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Oct. 15).
For drivers, like Wallace and Ryan Blaney, starting below the cutoff line, Texas could prove vital to advancing.
Wallace, who is 14 points below the elimination line, has struggled at the intermediate-sized track. In his past three visits to Texas, Wallace has placed 25th or worse.
Blaney, however, is looking forward to Texas. He has notched top-10 finishes in eight of his past nine starts in the Lone Star State. Blaney enters Sunday six points below the cutoff and represents Team Penske’s last playoff contender.
Welcome to Texas! Round of 12 has a ring to it, don’t ya think?! pic.twitter.com/tAR5Dv7jaW
— Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) September 22, 2023
Starting Lineup for NASCAR’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:
Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team
- 1, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
- 2, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
- 3, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
- 4, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 5, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
- 6, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
- 7, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
- 8, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
- 9, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 10, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 11, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
- 12, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
- 13, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
- 14, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
- 15, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
- 16, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 17, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
- 18, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
- 19, Carson Hocevar, 42, Legacy Motor Club
- 20, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
- 21, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 22, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 23, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
- 24, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
- 25, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 26, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports
- 27, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
- 28, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing
- 29, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
- 30, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
- 31, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 32, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
- 33, Zane Smith, 38, Front Row Motorsports
- 34, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
- 35, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing
- 36, Todd Gilliland, 51, Rick Ware Racing
This weekend marks the ninth Round of 12 appearance for @keselowski, @dennyhamlin and @KyleBusch.
No other drivers have more than these three. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/rOwTf2AbCT
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 22, 2023