NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
tyler reddick wins pole at roval (2)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick is in perfect position to make up ground in the Round of 12 finale.

Reddick, who enters Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course two points below the playoff cutoff line, will start inside of the front row after capturing Saturday’s qualifying session. He earned the pole position after navigating the 2.28-mile, 17-turn track at 102.839 mph.

Reddick trails No. 8-ranked driver Brad Keselowski, who qualified P19. Reddick is a three-time road course winner and the No 45 Toyota team emphasized qualifying to get a jump on the field. He has compiled top-10 finishes in each road course race this season

“This is what we needed to do,” Reddick said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “We had hoped and put a lot of effort into this, as all the playoff teams do for this race. For the most part, this is as good of an outcome as possible for the No. 45 team today. Bubba had a solid day as well, even though he wanted to qualify better in the second round there. When you look at what both of us need to do tomorrow, we’re taking the right steps.”

Christopher Bell, whose hot lap reached 102.695 mph, will start second.

NASCAR Cup Series Drivers On Round Of 12 Bubble

With Reddick starting P1, Bubba Wallace will follow his 23XI Racing teammate closely from the outside of the second row, but has more ground to make up in the playoff points standings.

Wallace enters Sunday nine points below the cutoff after a poor showing at Talladega Superspeedway. He finished seventh at the ROVAL last season.

Ross Chastain needs a career road course run. He starts 10 points down, but has never finished better than 22nd at the ROVAL since its inception in 2018. He placed P37 last season.

Kyle Busch, the lowest-ranked Round of 12 pilot, is 26 points down and likely will need to win to advance to the Round of 8.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Bank of America ROVAL 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 2, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 3, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 4, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 5, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 6, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 7, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 8, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 9, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 10, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 11, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 12, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 13, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
  • 14, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 15, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 16, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 17, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
  • 18, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 19, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 20, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
  • 21, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 22, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 23, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
  • 24, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 25, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing
  • 26, Mike Rockenfeller, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 27, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 28, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
  • 29, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 30, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 31, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
  • 32, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 33, Austin Hill, 62, Beard Motorsports
  • 34, Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports
  • 35, Andy Lally, 15 , Rick Ware Racing
  • 36, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 37, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

Topics  
Bank of America ROVAL 400 NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle busch preps racing tire (1)

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 3 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar fire on track at dega (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook Lists William Byron, Denny Hamlin As Betting Co-Favorites
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 2 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
ryan blaney burns out at dega (1)
NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 2 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
ryan blaney leads field to finish at dega (1)
YellaWood 500: Twitter Reacts To Ryan Blaney Winning Talladega Photo Finish, Advancing To NASCAR Cup Series’ Round of 8
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 1 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
aric almirola wins pole at talladega (1)
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Talladega Superspeedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 30 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlin waves to crowd (1)
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Talladega Superspeedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 26 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Talladega Superspeedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top