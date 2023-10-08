NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick is in perfect position to make up ground in the Round of 12 finale.

Reddick, who enters Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course two points below the playoff cutoff line, will start inside of the front row after capturing Saturday’s qualifying session. He earned the pole position after navigating the 2.28-mile, 17-turn track at 102.839 mph.

Reddick trails No. 8-ranked driver Brad Keselowski, who qualified P19. Reddick is a three-time road course winner and the No 45 Toyota team emphasized qualifying to get a jump on the field. He has compiled top-10 finishes in each road course race this season

“This is what we needed to do,” Reddick said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “We had hoped and put a lot of effort into this, as all the playoff teams do for this race. For the most part, this is as good of an outcome as possible for the No. 45 team today. Bubba had a solid day as well, even though he wanted to qualify better in the second round there. When you look at what both of us need to do tomorrow, we’re taking the right steps.”

Christopher Bell, whose hot lap reached 102.695 mph, will start second.

Tyler Reddick enters Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 just below the Playoff cutline, but the 23XI Racing driver will lead the field to the green flag after winning the pole on Saturday. More from @Toby_Christiehttps://t.co/0VgKNxYOBy pic.twitter.com/IWN7TEb5yc — Racing America (@RacingAmerica) October 7, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Drivers On Round Of 12 Bubble

With Reddick starting P1, Bubba Wallace will follow his 23XI Racing teammate closely from the outside of the second row, but has more ground to make up in the playoff points standings.

Wallace enters Sunday nine points below the cutoff after a poor showing at Talladega Superspeedway. He finished seventh at the ROVAL last season.

Ross Chastain needs a career road course run. He starts 10 points down, but has never finished better than 22nd at the ROVAL since its inception in 2018. He placed P37 last season.

Kyle Busch, the lowest-ranked Round of 12 pilot, is 26 points down and likely will need to win to advance to the Round of 8.

Turn 1 at the Charlotte ROVAL has proven to be tricky time and time again. NBC Sports | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/Hw1O3XgGAz — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 2, 2023

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Bank of America ROVAL 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

2, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

3, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

4, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

5, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

6, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

7, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

8, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

9, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

10, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

11, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

12, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

13, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

14, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

15, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

16, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

17, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

18, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

19, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

20, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

21, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

22, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

23, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

24, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

25, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

26, Mike Rockenfeller, 42, Legacy Motor Club

27, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

28, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

29, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

30, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

31, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

32, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

33, Austin Hill, 62, Beard Motorsports

34, Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports

35, Andy Lally, 15 , Rick Ware Racing

36, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

37, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

