NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick is in perfect position to make up ground in the Round of 12 finale.
Reddick, who enters Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course two points below the playoff cutoff line, will start inside of the front row after capturing Saturday’s qualifying session. He earned the pole position after navigating the 2.28-mile, 17-turn track at 102.839 mph.
Reddick trails No. 8-ranked driver Brad Keselowski, who qualified P19. Reddick is a three-time road course winner and the No 45 Toyota team emphasized qualifying to get a jump on the field. He has compiled top-10 finishes in each road course race this season
“This is what we needed to do,” Reddick said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “We had hoped and put a lot of effort into this, as all the playoff teams do for this race. For the most part, this is as good of an outcome as possible for the No. 45 team today. Bubba had a solid day as well, even though he wanted to qualify better in the second round there. When you look at what both of us need to do tomorrow, we’re taking the right steps.”
Christopher Bell, whose hot lap reached 102.695 mph, will start second.
Tyler Reddick enters Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 just below the Playoff cutline, but the 23XI Racing driver will lead the field to the green flag after winning the pole on Saturday.
More from @Toby_Christiehttps://t.co/0VgKNxYOBy pic.twitter.com/IWN7TEb5yc
— Racing America (@RacingAmerica) October 7, 2023
NASCAR Cup Series Drivers On Round Of 12 Bubble
With Reddick starting P1, Bubba Wallace will follow his 23XI Racing teammate closely from the outside of the second row, but has more ground to make up in the playoff points standings.
Wallace enters Sunday nine points below the cutoff after a poor showing at Talladega Superspeedway. He finished seventh at the ROVAL last season.
Ross Chastain needs a career road course run. He starts 10 points down, but has never finished better than 22nd at the ROVAL since its inception in 2018. He placed P37 last season.
Kyle Busch, the lowest-ranked Round of 12 pilot, is 26 points down and likely will need to win to advance to the Round of 8.
Turn 1 at the Charlotte ROVAL has proven to be tricky time and time again.
NBC Sports | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/Hw1O3XgGAz
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 2, 2023
Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Bank of America ROVAL 400
Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:
Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team
- 1, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
- 2, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 3, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
- 4, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
- 5, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
- 6, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
- 7, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
- 8, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
- 9, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 10, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 11, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 12, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
- 13, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
- 14, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
- 15, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
- 16, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
- 17, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
- 18, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 19, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
- 20, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
- 21, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 22, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 23, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
- 24, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
- 25, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing
- 26, Mike Rockenfeller, 42, Legacy Motor Club
- 27, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
- 28, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
- 29, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
- 30, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 31, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
- 32, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
- 33, Austin Hill, 62, Beard Motorsports
- 34, Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports
- 35, Andy Lally, 15 , Rick Ware Racing
- 36, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
- 37, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports
The 2024 @NASCAR Cup Series schedule is here! 👇 pic.twitter.com/VmYtlzxJw9
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 4, 2023