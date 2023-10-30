NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron battled his No. 24 Chevrolet throughout Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Fighting to combat the machine’s handling issues and running in the 20s, Byron’s playoff points advantage started melting away. His frustrations grew, especially after Denny Hamlin captured the Stage 1 points and Ryan Blaney assumed control of the lead pack and eventually earned the checkered flag, leaving only one open playoff spot.

But Byron, who said he overcame “hell in a bottle,” rallied for a P13, finishing eight points in front of Hamlin and qualifying as the No. 4 seed for next Sunday’s championship event at Phoenix Raceway.

“Honestly, probably with 50 (laps) to go I felt really, really bad,” Byron told NBC Sports. “Obviously we were not very good. Our worst race of the year. I just had to drive the hell out of it.”

Joining Hendrick Motorsports teammate and 2021 circuit titleholder Kyle Larson in the Championship 4, Byron will be gunning for his first circuit pennant. He thanked his crew for helping him calm his nerves.

“These (pit crew) guys deserve it so much,” Byron said. “They work so hard. The guys stuck with me, they kept motivating me through little bits and pieces, just kind of keeping my mind straight.”

“I knew I just had to dig a little bit deeper.”@WilliamByron is headed to the #Championship4 despite a tough day for the No. 24 driver behind the wheel. He heads to @phoenixraceway as the most recent winner there in the spring.#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Z5d566EBV3 — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) October 29, 2023

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Phoenix Raceway (All Times ET):

Thursday

8 p.m.: Truck Series practice

9 p.m.: ARCA Series practice

10:10 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying

Friday

2:30 p.m.: ARCA Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 race

6:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

7:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

8:05 p.m.: Cut Series practice

10 p.m.: Truck Series Craftsman 150 race

Saturday

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

7 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race

Sunday

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Championship race

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

