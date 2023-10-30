NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Phoenix Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
ryan blaney wins chance to enter championship 4 (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron battled his No. 24 Chevrolet throughout Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Fighting to combat the machine’s handling issues and running in the 20s, Byron’s playoff points advantage started melting away. His frustrations grew, especially after Denny Hamlin captured the Stage 1 points and Ryan Blaney assumed control of the lead pack and eventually earned the checkered flag, leaving only one open playoff spot.

But Byron, who said he overcame “hell in a bottle,” rallied for a P13, finishing eight points in front of Hamlin and qualifying as the No. 4 seed for next Sunday’s championship event at Phoenix Raceway.

“Honestly, probably with 50 (laps) to go I felt really, really bad,” Byron told NBC Sports. “Obviously we were not very good. Our worst race of the year. I just had to drive the hell out of it.”

Joining Hendrick Motorsports teammate and 2021 circuit titleholder Kyle Larson in the Championship 4, Byron will be gunning for his first circuit pennant. He thanked his crew for helping him calm his nerves.

“These (pit crew) guys deserve it so much,” Byron said. “They work so hard. The guys stuck with me, they kept motivating me through little bits and pieces, just kind of keeping my mind straight.”

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Phoenix Raceway (All Times ET):

Thursday

  • 8 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 9 p.m.: ARCA Series practice
  • 10:10 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying

Friday

  • 2:30 p.m.: ARCA Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 race
  • 6:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 7:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 8:05 p.m.: Cut Series practice
  • 10 p.m.: Truck Series Craftsman 150 race

Saturday

  • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 4:35 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 7 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race

Sunday

  • 3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Championship race

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
  • 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
