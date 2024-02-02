Among the offseason driver changes, Kaz Grala hopes he finally found a home.

After bouncing around the NASCAR National Series and toiling in the ARCA Menards Series 2014, Grala is preparing to settle into a 25-event schedule with Rick Ware Racing’s second machine.

“Kaz Grala is a talented and tenacious driver who brings a lot to our race team,” Rick Ware, owner of Rick Ware Racing, said in a team release. “He has an incredible work ethic and leverages every opportunity to its full potential. He’s an asset inside and outside of the car who will help make our program better.”

While his No. 15 Ford is not scheduled to compete in the Daytona 500, Grala’s first points race is projected to be Feb. 25 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Credited with a 2017 Truck Series win after starting from the pole at Daytona, Grala recorded two top-10 Cup finishes in seven starts (2020-22).

Grala will look to use Saturday’s heat races as an opportunity to gain competitive familiarity with his new teammates.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Busch Light Clash of the Coliseum (All Times ET):

Saturday

1:15 p.m.: NASCAR Mexico Series practice 1

2:45 p.m.: NASCAR Mexico Series practice 2

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Mexico Series qualifying

6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series practice

8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race No. 1

8:45 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race No. 2

9 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race No. 3

9:15 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race No. 4

Sunday

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Mexico Series King Taco la Batella en El Coliseo race

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race

8 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum race

NASCAR Cup Series Clash At The Coliseum Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

