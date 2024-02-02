NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Clash At The Coliseum Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600

Among the offseason driver changes, Kaz Grala hopes he finally found a home.

After bouncing around the NASCAR National Series and toiling in the ARCA Menards Series 2014, Grala is preparing to settle into a 25-event schedule with Rick Ware Racing’s second machine.

“Kaz Grala is a talented and tenacious driver who brings a lot to our race team,” Rick Ware, owner of Rick Ware Racing, said in a team release. “He has an incredible work ethic and leverages every opportunity to its full potential. He’s an asset inside and outside of the car who will help make our program better.”

While his No. 15 Ford is not scheduled to compete in the Daytona 500, Grala’s first points race is projected to be Feb. 25 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Credited with a 2017 Truck Series win after starting from the pole at Daytona, Grala recorded two top-10 Cup finishes in seven starts (2020-22).

Grala will look to use Saturday’s heat races as an opportunity to gain competitive familiarity with his new teammates.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Busch Light Clash of the Coliseum (All Times ET):

Saturday

  • 1:15 p.m.: NASCAR Mexico Series practice 1
  • 2:45 p.m.: NASCAR Mexico Series practice 2
  • 4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Mexico Series qualifying
  • 6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series practice
  • 8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race No. 1
  • 8:45 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race No. 2
  • 9 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race No. 3
  • 9:15 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race No. 4

Sunday

  • 4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Mexico Series King Taco la Batella en El Coliseo race
  • 6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race
  • 8 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum race

NASCAR Cup Series Clash At The Coliseum Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
  • 35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Topics  
Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar clash at the coliseum 2024 format (1)

BetOnline Sportsbook Favors Kyle Busch To Claim NASCAR Cup Series’ Clash at the Coliseum Showcase

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
NASCAR News and Rumors
ryan blaney wins cup title (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Lists Defending Titleholder Ryan Blaney As Favorite to Repeat
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 30 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
2023 final four nascar cup (1)
How NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Christopher Bell, William Byron Can Claim Elusive Championship
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 29 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
Syndication: The Tennessean
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500: Early Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Daytona International Speedway 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 23 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
jimmie johnson timeline to hall of fame (1)
NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Fans Retrace 7-Time Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson’s Road to Success
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 19 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
chad knaus and jimmie johnson goes into hall fo fame (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Set To Celebrate Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus, Donnie Allison Hall of Fame Inductions
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 19 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron wins pole for championship race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Championship: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Phoenix Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top