Among the offseason driver changes, Kaz Grala hopes he finally found a home.
After bouncing around the NASCAR National Series and toiling in the ARCA Menards Series 2014, Grala is preparing to settle into a 25-event schedule with Rick Ware Racing’s second machine.
“Kaz Grala is a talented and tenacious driver who brings a lot to our race team,” Rick Ware, owner of Rick Ware Racing, said in a team release. “He has an incredible work ethic and leverages every opportunity to its full potential. He’s an asset inside and outside of the car who will help make our program better.”
While his No. 15 Ford is not scheduled to compete in the Daytona 500, Grala’s first points race is projected to be Feb. 25 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Credited with a 2017 Truck Series win after starting from the pole at Daytona, Grala recorded two top-10 Cup finishes in seven starts (2020-22).
Grala will look to use Saturday’s heat races as an opportunity to gain competitive familiarity with his new teammates.
Boston native @KazGrala will run the bulk of the 2024 #NASCAR Cup season with @RickWareRacing.
Kaz will be competing in 25 races, starting at the L.A. Coliseum. We had a chance to chat with Kaz before heading out to LA.
NASCAR Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Busch Light Clash of the Coliseum (All Times ET):
Saturday
- 1:15 p.m.: NASCAR Mexico Series practice 1
- 2:45 p.m.: NASCAR Mexico Series practice 2
- 4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Mexico Series qualifying
- 6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series practice
- 8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race No. 1
- 8:45 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race No. 2
- 9 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race No. 3
- 9:15 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race No. 4
Sunday
- 4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Mexico Series King Taco la Batella en El Coliseo race
- 6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race
- 8 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum race
Hey Los Angeles, it’s time to Clash.
NASCAR Cup Series Clash At The Coliseum Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
- 35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
