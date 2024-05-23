Kyle Larson is drawing “The Double” wagering interest to win one (or both) of the races he plans to compete in Sunday.

BetOnline Sportsbook tagged Larson (+400) as the favorite to claim the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and held the field’s fourth-best odds (+700) to capture the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The first stock car pilot to attempt “The Double” since Kurt Busch in 2014, Busch placed P6 during the Indy 500, but suffered a blown engine on Lap 271 during the Coca-Cola 600, finishing P40.

Larson, the Cup Series points leader at the halfway point of the regular season, has captured two races at non-drafting 1.5-mile tracks this season. While winning the Coca-Cola 600 in 2021, Larson led 327 of 400 rotations.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 14th race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

“You’re done learning. Go after it.” Kurt Busch looked back at his first #Indy500 / Charlotte double as Kyle Larson gears up for his first on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bhnF4Pibor — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) May 23, 2024

Coca-Cola 600 Storylines

After being fined $75,000 for starting a fight with Kyle Busch following last Sunday’s All-Star Race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. threatened to wreck Busch on Sunday intentionally. He has since backed off the claim.

Bubba Wallace earned P4 during the 2023 Coca-Cola 600, his lone top-10 finish in seven career outings at Charlotte. Currently 16th in the points standings, Wallace needs a solid start to the second half of the season.

Can Ross Chastain solve his Charlotte dilemma? The winner at Las Vegas earlier this season, Chastain has yet to finish in the top 10 at the 1.5-mile track, compiling an average site finish of 25.8.

He was fined $75,000 for his fight with Kyle Busch. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. joined #NASCAR #RaceHub. pic.twitter.com/x0Z7WbsU82 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 22, 2024

Coca-Cola 600 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 Odds

Play Kyle Larson +400 Denny Hamlin +575 Tyler Reddick +800 William Byron +1000 Ryan Blaney +1000 Martin Truex Jr. +1100 Chase Elliott +1100 Chris Buescher +1200 Brad Keselowski +1200 Christopher Bell +1400 Ty Gibbs +1400 Joey Logano +1800 Ross Chastain +1800 Kyle Busch +1800 Alex Bowman +2200 Bubba Wallace +2800 Noah Gragson +6600 Austin Dillon +8000 Todd Gilliland +8000 Josh Berry +10000 Daniel Suarez +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 Erik Jones +10000 Chase Briscoe +10000 Michael McDowell +20000 Carson Hocevar +25000 Austin Cindric +25000 Ryan Preece +25000 John Hunter Nemechek +50000 Corey LaJoie +50000 Zane Smith +50000 Justin Haley +50000 Harrison Burton +50000 Daniel Hemric +50000 Jimmie Johnson +50000 Shane van Gisbergen +50000 Kaz Grala +100000 JJ Yeley +100000 Ty Dillon +100000

*Odds current at time of publication

Coca-Cola 600 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Denny Hamlin (+575)

A three-time winner this season, Hamlin returns to Charlotte, where he has secured 20 top-10s in 32 outings.

Chase Elliott (+1100)

Fourth in the points race at the halfway point of the regular season, Elliott earned a 2020 Charlotte oval win and earned three other runner-up spots.

Kyle Busch (+1800)

Busch wants the talk surrounding his season to return to what he does on the track, not his pit-row fisticuffs. During the 2018 Coca-Cola 600, Busch led 377 of 400 laps to earn the win from the pole.