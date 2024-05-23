NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Kyle Larson is drawing “The Double” wagering interest to win one (or both) of the races he plans to compete in Sunday.  

BetOnline Sportsbook tagged Larson (+400) as the favorite to claim the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and held the field’s fourth-best odds (+700) to capture the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 

The first stock car pilot to attempt “The Double” since Kurt Busch in 2014, Busch placed P6 during the Indy 500, but suffered a blown engine on Lap 271 during the Coca-Cola 600, finishing P40.  

Larson, the Cup Series points leader at the halfway point of the regular season, has captured two races at non-drafting 1.5-mile tracks this season. While winning the Coca-Cola 600 in 2021, Larson led 327 of 400 rotations.  

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 14th race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.  

Coca-Cola 600 Storylines

  • After being fined $75,000 for starting a fight with Kyle Busch following last Sunday’s All-Star Race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. threatened to wreck Busch on Sunday intentionally. He has since backed off the claim.
  • Bubba Wallace earned P4 during the 2023 Coca-Cola 600, his lone top-10 finish in seven career outings at Charlotte. Currently 16th in the points standings, Wallace needs a solid start to the second half of the season.
  • Can Ross Chastain solve his Charlotte dilemma? The winner at Las Vegas earlier this season, Chastain has yet to finish in the top 10 at the 1.5-mile track, compiling an average site finish of 25.8.

Coca-Cola 600 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

*Odds current at time of publication

Coca-Cola 600 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Denny Hamlin (+575)

A three-time winner this season, Hamlin returns to Charlotte, where he has secured 20 top-10s in 32 outings.

Chase Elliott (+1100)

Fourth in the points race at the halfway point of the regular season, Elliott earned a 2020 Charlotte oval win and earned three other runner-up spots.

Kyle Busch (+1800)

Busch wants the talk surrounding his season to return to what he does on the track, not his pit-row fisticuffs. During the 2018 Coca-Cola 600, Busch led 377 of 400 laps to earn the win from the pole.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

