Lost in the fallout of the post-All-Star Race fight between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson placed P4 Sunday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway after not turning a single practice or qualifying lap on the repaved short track.

Larson registered the top-five finish after flying in from qualifying P5 for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500. The Cup Series points leader plans on competing in “The Double,” the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Larson received help from Kevin Harvick, who moved down from the broadcast booth to drive the No. 5 Chevrolet during the practice and qualifying sessions.

“Thanks to Kevin and everybody working together to get our car in a good spot, and I had a lot of fun. I felt like I was able to get up to speed right away,” Larson said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I didn’t feel like it took any time.”

From Indianapolis to North Wilkesboro, Kyle Larson had himself a DAY. Up next: 1100 miles between the #Indy500 and NASCAR in Charlotte on the same day on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/GcEq25dPrc — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 20, 2024

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

11:40 a.m.: ARCA Series practice

12:40 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying

1:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice

2:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

6 p.m.: ARCA Series General Tire 150 race

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 race

Saturday

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 race

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:50 p.m. Cup Series qualifying

Sunday

12:45 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

6 p.m.: Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 race

Here’s a look at this week’s schedule for Kyle Larson as he takes on the Indianapolis 500 and Coke 600 double!#kylelarson #yungmoney #nascar #indy500 pic.twitter.com/CjNFhojNLk — Larson Land (@LarsonLand) May 20, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, JJ Yeley, NY Racing Team, No. 44 Chevrolet

30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

33, TBA, TMT Racing, No. 50 Chevrolet

34, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

35, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

36, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

37, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

38, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 Chevrolet

39, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

NEWS: @NYRacingTeam is set to field the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro for @JJYeley1 in the #CocaCola600 next weekend, a person involved with the effort tells @TobyChristieCom.#NASCAR https://t.co/fMsjIXA4A9 — Joseph Srigley (@joe_srigley) May 19, 2024