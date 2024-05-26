On the eve of NASCAR Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson attempting “The Double,” driving in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, Ty Gibbs stole a bit of the NASCAR Cup Series’ points leader’s spotlight during Saturday’s qualifying session at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Gibbs turned a hot lap of 183.955 mph, claiming the pole position for the Memorial Day weekend’s marathon event. The Joe Gibbs Racing pilot edged William Byron by 0.06 seconds for the right to lead the 40-machine field to the green flag at the 1.5-mile track.

Larson, who is scheduled to make his Indy 500 debut Sunday afternoon, qualified 10th Saturday. The Cup Series’ points leader at the midway mark of the regular season will start P5 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Byron turned in the fastest practice lap (181.318 mph), followed by Tyler Reddick (180.114). Gibbs was fifth, nearly four mph slower than his qualifying run.

Kyle Larson Enters Digital Realm To Become Indy 500 Ready

When Larson conceived the concept of becoming the fifth driver to qualify for “H1100” about 18 months ago, the 2021 Cup Series champion started his preparation virtually.

He wanted to experience the differences of competing in a single-seat, open-cockpit racer and immediately turned to a simulator for Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I think that’s probably a big help,” Dr. Eric Warren, GM Motorsports executive director of competition, told NBC Sports. “That’s helpful in that environment. The steering forces and the car are so different that it’s probably a familiarization with the facility and the people probably really helps.”

Larson will start between Alexander Rossi and Santino Ferrucci along Row 2. Scott McLaughlin earned the pole position.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Colca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

2, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

3, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

4, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

5, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

6, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

7, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

8, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

9, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

10, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

11, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

12, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

13, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

14, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

15, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

16, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

17, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

18, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

19, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing

20, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

21, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

22, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

23, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

24, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

25, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports

26, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

27, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

28, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

29, Jimmie Johnson, 84, Legacy Motor Club

30, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

31, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

32, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

33, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing

34, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

35, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

36, Shane van Gisbergen, 16, Kaulig Racing

37, BJ McLeod, 66, Power Source

38, Ty Dillon, 50, Team AmeriVet

39, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

40, JJ Yeley, 44, NY Racing Team

