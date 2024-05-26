NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600: Qualifying, Ty Gibbs’ Pole Position, Lineup At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
kyle larson during chalrotte (1)

On the eve of NASCAR Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson attempting “The Double,” driving in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, Ty Gibbs stole a bit of the NASCAR Cup Series’ points leader’s spotlight during Saturday’s qualifying session at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Gibbs turned a hot lap of 183.955 mph, claiming the pole position for the Memorial Day weekend’s marathon event. The Joe Gibbs Racing pilot edged William Byron by 0.06 seconds for the right to lead the 40-machine field to the green flag at the 1.5-mile track.

Larson, who is scheduled to make his Indy 500 debut Sunday afternoon, qualified 10th Saturday. The Cup Series’ points leader at the midway mark of the regular season will start P5 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Byron turned in the fastest practice lap (181.318 mph), followed by Tyler Reddick (180.114). Gibbs was fifth, nearly four mph slower than his qualifying run.

Kyle Larson Enters Digital Realm To Become Indy 500 Ready

When Larson conceived the concept of becoming the fifth driver to qualify for “H1100” about 18 months ago, the 2021 Cup Series champion started his preparation virtually.

He wanted to experience the differences of competing in a single-seat, open-cockpit racer and immediately turned to a simulator for Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I think that’s probably a big help,” Dr. Eric Warren, GM Motorsports executive director of competition, told NBC Sports. “That’s helpful in that environment. The steering forces and the car are so different that it’s probably a familiarization with the facility and the people probably really helps.”

Larson will start between Alexander Rossi and Santino Ferrucci along Row 2. Scott McLaughlin earned the pole position.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Colca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 2, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 3, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 4, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 5, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 6, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 7, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 8, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 9, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
  • 10, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 12, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 13, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 14, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 15, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 16, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
  • 17, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 18, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 19, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 20, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 21, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 22, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing
  • 23, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 24, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing
  • 25, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports
  • 26, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 27, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 28, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 29, Jimmie Johnson, 84, Legacy Motor Club
  • 30, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 31, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 32, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
  • 33, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing
  • 34, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
  • 35, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 36, Shane van Gisbergen, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 37, BJ McLeod, 66, Power Source
  • 38, Ty Dillon, 50, Team AmeriVet
  • 39, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
  • 40, JJ Yeley, 44, NY Racing Team

Topics  
Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
truck series at charlotte preview (1)

NASCAR Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 23 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson relaxing at start of all star race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 23 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
betmgm 300 preview (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 21 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle Larson helicopter ride to nc (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 20 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
joey logano burns out at all star race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Watch Joey Logano Dominate All-Star Race At North Wilkesboro Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 19 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
cup heat races at n wilkesboro pppd (1)
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, All-Star Open: Rained Out Heat Races, Joey Logano’s Pole Position, Lineups At North Wilkesboro Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 18 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
cory heim truck series at COTA (1)
NASCAR Truck Series Wright Brand 250: Rained Out Qualifying, Christian Eckes’ Pole Position, Lineup At North Wilkesboro Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top