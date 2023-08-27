NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400: Twitter Reacts To Chris Buescher Winning, Bubba Wallace Pointing Way To Final Playoff Spot At Daytona

Jeff Hawkins
chris buesher wins daytona fall race (1)

The playoffs were a popular subject during Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Who will be the last NASCAR Cup Series driver to qualify for the Round of 16?

Who will be left behind?

With one open playoff spot remaining, Saturday’s regular-season finale drama developed along the points cutoff line …

Kurt Busch, the 2017 Daytona 500 titleholder, spoke on why he decided it was time to walk away …

With 34 career wins in 776 Cup starts, Busch, the 2004 points champion, deserved a standing ovation …

Saturday night’s alright for fighting …

Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup champion, entered Sunday with a 45-point lead over Denny Hamlin in the regular-season driver standings. In Stage 1, the two leaders worked together to get to the front …

Truex then pulled off a masterclass move, helping Hamlin to the lead on Lap 23, only to take it away 13 circuits later, claiming the Stage 1 win and edging to within 12 points of clinching the drivers’ title …

The third lane ruled Daytona …

Eight-ish rows of three-wide racing was …

Needing a win to qualify of for the playoffs, Chase Elliott, the 2020 points champion, claimed the lead on Lap 50, but four rotations later, he was pushed out to dry and fell to P12 …

Joey Logano anticipated playoff-hungry drivers would be “frickin’ crazy” attempting to grab the No. 16 seed …

Ryan Blaney, Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell proved Logano correct as Gibbs got a push in the corner by Bell, a Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, and couldn’t hold it. The pileup at the end of Stage 2 took out 18 cars …

Blaney talks about the hard crash …

Going in circles on the backstretch for a purpose, Stage 2 winner Brad Keselowski believed he had a fire under his machine, but all he did was ignite a flurry of memes …

Truex sealed the regular-season drivers’ title at the end of Stage 2 …

Ryan Preece flips out …

Chris Buescher continues to find ways to win …

The 2023 postseason bracket …

Coke Zero Sugar 400
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
