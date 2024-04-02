NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Martinsville Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
tichmond raceway spring night easter race (1)

While Denny Hamlin captured the checkered flag and garnered most of the NASCAR Cup Series headlines last Sunday, the event’s sidebar should go to the industry’s use of wet weather tires. 

With rain delaying the start of the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, crew chiefs ordered their drives to start on slicks. With area precipitation letting up, the teams switched tires on Lap 30. 

In seasons past, race officials would have delayed green-flag racing until the track was dry. Instead, by utilizing the slicks, NASCAR was able to start after a brief delay Sunday. 

Hamlin may have two wins in seven outings, plus the exhibition Clash at the Coliseum, but having fans endure shorter rain delays remains big industry news. 

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Cook Out 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the eighth race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule. 

Cook Out 400 Storylines

  • The 2024 rookie class looks underwhelming over their opening seven races. Unlike Kaz Grala, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry, at times, has been competitive. At Richmond, Berry started P30 and ran with the lead pack before settling for 11th place.
  • Speaking of Smith. Is the 2022 Truck Series champion over his head driving on the Cup circuit? He’s finished 29th or worse five times, including a P35 at Richmond.
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. should be able to relate to the rookies’ struggles. He has earned just one top-10 finish this season and is coming off a P33 last Sunday. In his past three outings, Stenhouse has not finished better than 28th.

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Cook Out 400 Play
Denny Hamlin +400 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +700 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +700 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +750 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +850 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1000 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1000 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +1200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1600 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1800 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1800 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +2000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2500 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +2500 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2500 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +2500 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +2800 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +3300 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +4000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +5000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +15000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +20000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +20000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +20000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +20000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +20000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +30000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +50000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +100000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +100000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +100000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +100000 BetOnline logo
Kaz Grala +100000 BetOnline logo
Josh Williams +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Cook Out 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

Martin Truex Jr. (+700)

With his winless streak reaching 23 races Sunday, Truex lashed out at Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin for his OT-winning move and anyone else at the track. When his temper finally eased, the points leader should appreciate his fifth consecutive top-10 finish.

Joey Logano (+1000)

Logano, a two-time Cup champion, struggled at the start of the season, but earned a season-best P2 at Richmond. Logano has enjoyed considerable success at Martinsville, securing a win Oct. 2018, after leading 309 laps, and 17 career top-10 finishes.

Chase Elliott (+1800)

With two top-10 finishes in his past three events, Elliott appears to be breaking out of his prolonged slump. Elliott captured the Nov. 2020 event at Martinsville, helping clinch the Cup title.

Topics  
BetOnline Sportsbook Cook Out 400 NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
LONG JOHN SILVERS 200 ENTRY LIST (1)

NASCAR Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Martinsville Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  12h
NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity series for martinsville preview (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250: Dates, Event Times At Martinsville Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  14h
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Toyota Owners 400
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Martinsville Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  15h
NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlin at home richmond track (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Reply To Denny Hamlin Gaining Home Track Advantage, Claiming Toyota Owners 400 In Overtime At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  21h
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson wins pole at richmond spring (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400: Qualifying, Kyle Larson’s Pole Position, Lineup At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 30 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 28 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity entry list for richmond spring (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 25 2024
More News
Arrow to top