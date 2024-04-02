While Denny Hamlin captured the checkered flag and garnered most of the NASCAR Cup Series headlines last Sunday, the event’s sidebar should go to the industry’s use of wet weather tires.

With rain delaying the start of the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, crew chiefs ordered their drives to start on slicks. With area precipitation letting up, the teams switched tires on Lap 30.

In seasons past, race officials would have delayed green-flag racing until the track was dry. Instead, by utilizing the slicks, NASCAR was able to start after a brief delay Sunday.

Hamlin may have two wins in seven outings, plus the exhibition Clash at the Coliseum, but having fans endure shorter rain delays remains big industry news.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Cook Out 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the eighth race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Cook Out 400 Storylines

The 2024 rookie class looks underwhelming over their opening seven races. Unlike Kaz Grala, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry, at times, has been competitive. At Richmond, Berry started P30 and ran with the lead pack before settling for 11th place.

Speaking of Smith. Is the 2022 Truck Series champion over his head driving on the Cup circuit? He’s finished 29th or worse five times, including a P35 at Richmond.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. should be able to relate to the rookies’ struggles. He has earned just one top-10 finish this season and is coming off a P33 last Sunday. In his past three outings, Stenhouse has not finished better than 28th.

Tough day in the office yesterday. On to Martinsville 🚗 💨 pic.twitter.com/7ZmCnZGze7 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) April 1, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Cook Out 400 Play Denny Hamlin +400 Christopher Bell +700 Martin Truex Jr. +700 Ryan Blaney +750 Kyle Larson +850 Joey Logano +1000 William Byron +1000 Ty Gibbs +1200 Brad Keselowski +1600 Chris Buescher +1800 Chase Elliott +1800 Chase Briscoe +2000 Alex Bowman +2500 Tyler Reddick +2500 Bubba Wallace +2500 Ross Chastain +2500 Josh Berry +2800 Kyle Busch +3300 Noah Gragson +4000 Ryan Preece +5000 Daniel Suarez +10000 Austin Dillon +15000 Michael McDowell +20000 Carson Hocevar +20000 John Hunter Nemechek +20000 Erik Jones +20000 Todd Gilliland +20000 Austin Cindric +30000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000 Corey LaJoie +50000 Zane Smith +100000 Justin Haley +100000 Harrison Burton +100000 Daniel Hemric +100000 Kaz Grala +100000 Josh Williams +100000

*Odds current at time of publication

Cook Out 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

Martin Truex Jr. (+700)

With his winless streak reaching 23 races Sunday, Truex lashed out at Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin for his OT-winning move and anyone else at the track. When his temper finally eased, the points leader should appreciate his fifth consecutive top-10 finish.

Joey Logano (+1000)

Logano, a two-time Cup champion, struggled at the start of the season, but earned a season-best P2 at Richmond. Logano has enjoyed considerable success at Martinsville, securing a win Oct. 2018, after leading 309 laps, and 17 career top-10 finishes.

Chase Elliott (+1800)

With two top-10 finishes in his past three events, Elliott appears to be breaking out of his prolonged slump. Elliott captured the Nov. 2020 event at Martinsville, helping clinch the Cup title.