No wonder NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. was so upset following Sunday night’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. His defeat developed as easy as 1-2-3.

Two crowded laps from ending his 22-race winless streak, Truex suffered three setbacks, leading to Denny Hamlin’s visit to Victory Lane.

The first bump happened when Bubba Wallace bumped Kyle Larson, causing the 2021 Cup champion to spin out without striking the wall and forcing overtime.

Truex’s second setback occurred when Hamlin’s pit crew beat his team by over a second, giving the Virginia native the top restart position.

The third and final frustration came when Hamlin made a NASCAR-approved rolling OT re-start, although Truex didn’t see it the same way, indicating Hamlin jumped the start.

After the finish, Truex rode up to Hamlin’s machine and rear-ended his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate several times, attempting to send a message.

Truex, who led a race-high 228 laps, was not pleased with his P4.

“You know, lead the whole race and then some stupid, some dumb&$$ move brings out a caution coming to the white flag and ruins our whole night, so it was unfortunate,” Truex said as reported by NASCAR.com. “I just, I felt like the 11 (Hamlin) used me up down there in Turn 1, and I didn’t really appreciate a teammate racing me like that.”

Truex, the defending regular-season titleholder, maintained his lead in the points standings, leading Larson by 14 points.

"[Denny Hamlin] jumped the start and then just used me up in Turn 1." Everything unraveled late for Martin Truex Jr. in Richmond.

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Martinsville Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

3:40 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

5:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 race

Saturday

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 race

Sunday

3 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out 400 race

It's race week, and we can't wait to go racing with y'all!

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, TBA, Power Source, No. 66 Ford

35, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

36, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

We are honored to announce that Geoff Bodine and Jeff Gordon will be Co-Grand Marshal's for the Cook Out 400 on April 7th!