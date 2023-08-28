After experiencing a barrel-roll crash during Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece spent the night at Halifax Medical Center for observation.

Before being released Sunday, Preece posted a statement on Twitter: “If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough.”

Racing along the backstretch on Lap 156, Preece’s No. 41 Ford was bumped from behind by Erik Jones’ No. 43 Chevrolet. The contact caused Preece’s machine to veer down the track, skimming the nose of Chase Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford and launching into a series of rolls through the infield of the back straightaway.

Preece climbed out of the wreck under his own power after rolling about 10 times and was transported to the local hospital.

Preece, who missed the playoffs, placed 31st during the regular-season finale.

Chris Buescher claimed the checkered flag and enters next weekend’s Round of 16 at Darlington Raceway as the series’ hottest driver, winning three of the past five Cup events.

Ryan Preece flipped 10 times in this violent crash late at Daytona.#NASCAR | @NBC and @Peacock pic.twitter.com/ho1EpXZr3E — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 27, 2023

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Darlington Raceway (All Times ET):

Saturday

10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice

11:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 race

Sunday

6 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 race

We’re up next; you won’t want to miss the opening round of the ⁦@NASCAR⁩ Playoffs next Sunday at ⁦@TooToughToTame⁩ ⁦@CookOut⁩ Southern 500; get your tickets now! pic.twitter.com/C4z1DTRolg — Kerry Tharp (@Kerry_Tharp) August 27, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

It’s almost race week! Make sure you check out our fan guide to know everything before getting to the track! — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) August 16, 2023