After experiencing a barrel-roll crash during Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece spent the night at Halifax Medical Center for observation.
Before being released Sunday, Preece posted a statement on Twitter: “If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough.”
Racing along the backstretch on Lap 156, Preece’s No. 41 Ford was bumped from behind by Erik Jones’ No. 43 Chevrolet. The contact caused Preece’s machine to veer down the track, skimming the nose of Chase Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford and launching into a series of rolls through the infield of the back straightaway.
Preece climbed out of the wreck under his own power after rolling about 10 times and was transported to the local hospital.
Preece, who missed the playoffs, placed 31st during the regular-season finale.
Chris Buescher claimed the checkered flag and enters next weekend’s Round of 16 at Darlington Raceway as the series’ hottest driver, winning three of the past five Cup events.
Ryan Preece flipped 10 times in this violent crash late at Daytona.#NASCAR | @NBC and @Peacock pic.twitter.com/ho1EpXZr3E
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 27, 2023
NASCAR Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Darlington Raceway (All Times ET):
Saturday
- 10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 11:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
- 12:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice
- 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 race
Sunday
- 6 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 race
We’re up next; you won’t want to miss the opening round of the @NASCAR Playoffs next Sunday at @TooToughToTame @CookOut Southern 500; get your tickets now! pic.twitter.com/C4z1DTRolg
— Kerry Tharp (@Kerry_Tharp) August 27, 2023
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 32, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
- 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
It’s almost race week! Make sure you check out our fan guide to know everything before getting to the track!
— Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) August 16, 2023