NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301: Starting Order, Pole Position, Lineup At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
NASCAR: Practice & Qualifying

Christopher Bell, a short track ace, earned the pole for Sunday’s Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The defending champion at the “Magic Mile,” Bell secured a trip to the playoffs last season with a dominating performance at the Granite State track, winning by a 5.767-second margin. Bell has compiled three consecutive top-10 finishes at New Hampshire.

Bell turned in a hot lap of 124.781 mph for his first pole of the season and fifth of his career.

Martin Truex Jr. Will start on the outside of the front row Sunday and Aric Almirola qualified third. Team Penske teammates, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney will begin fourth and fifth, respectively.

Kyle Bush crashed into the retaining wall along Turns 1 and 2 of his qualifying run, but recovered enough to begin 10th.

New Hampshire Track To Run Spitter Tests Monday, Tuesday

Following Sunday’s checkered flag for the Crayon 301, the action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will not cease.

On Monday and Tuesday, Cup Series officials will stage additional short-track tests along the 1.058-mile surface. NASCAR has been developing a new splitter and will test its quality and endurance capabilities.

Bell, who will start from the pole position Sunday, Harrison Burton, William Bryron, Erik Jones and Ryan Preece will participate in the tests.

Even if the test is successful, the new splitter may not be available until 2024, according to Mike Forde, managing director of racing communications at NASCAR.

Speaking with NASCAR on NBC podcast, Forde said: “Might not be able to be implemented in 2023 just because there is a lot of production following that. We feel pretty good about (the new splitter). The CFD modeling we’ve done on this, from my understanding (is) pretty promising.

“So we’re excited about that.”

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Crayon 301

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 2, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 3, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 4, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 5, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
  • 6, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 7, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 8, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 9, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 10, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 11, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 12, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 13, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 14, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 15, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 16, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 17, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
  • 18, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 19, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing
  • 20, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 21, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 22, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 23, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 24, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 25, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 26, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
  • 27, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 28, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
  • 29, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 30, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
  • 31, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 32, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
  • 33, Ryan Newman, 15, Rick Ware Racing
  • 34, Cole Custer, 51, Rick Ware Racing
  • 35, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 36, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

Topics  
Crayon 301 NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron tops field at rainy atlanta (1)

NASCAR New Hampshire Motor Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Cup Series’ Entry List

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 10 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron beats atlanta field rain (1)
NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To Cup Series Driver William Byron Claiming Rain-Shortened Quaker State 400 Available At Walmart At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 9 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Aric Almirola Claims Quaker State 400 Available At Walmart Pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 8 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
dale earnhardt jr returning to two xfinity races (1)
NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Adding 2nd Xfinity Race To Busy Schedule
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 7 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
shane van gisbergen burns out after chicago win (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available At Walmart: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 5 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
chase elliott at chicago street race (1)
Atlanta Motor Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Schedules: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 3 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
shane van gisbergen wins debut race at chicago (1)
NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To New Zealand Road Course Ringer Shane van Gisbergen Claiming Rain-Delayed Grant Park 220 At Chicago Street Race
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top