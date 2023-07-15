Christopher Bell, a short track ace, earned the pole for Sunday’s Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The defending champion at the “Magic Mile,” Bell secured a trip to the playoffs last season with a dominating performance at the Granite State track, winning by a 5.767-second margin. Bell has compiled three consecutive top-10 finishes at New Hampshire.

Bell turned in a hot lap of 124.781 mph for his first pole of the season and fifth of his career.

Martin Truex Jr. Will start on the outside of the front row Sunday and Aric Almirola qualified third. Team Penske teammates, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney will begin fourth and fifth, respectively.

Kyle Bush crashed into the retaining wall along Turns 1 and 2 of his qualifying run, but recovered enough to begin 10th.

New Hampshire Track To Run Spitter Tests Monday, Tuesday

Following Sunday’s checkered flag for the Crayon 301, the action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will not cease.

On Monday and Tuesday, Cup Series officials will stage additional short-track tests along the 1.058-mile surface. NASCAR has been developing a new splitter and will test its quality and endurance capabilities.

Bell, who will start from the pole position Sunday, Harrison Burton, William Bryron, Erik Jones and Ryan Preece will participate in the tests.

Even if the test is successful, the new splitter may not be available until 2024, according to Mike Forde, managing director of racing communications at NASCAR.

Speaking with NASCAR on NBC podcast, Forde said: “Might not be able to be implemented in 2023 just because there is a lot of production following that. We feel pretty good about (the new splitter). The CFD modeling we’ve done on this, from my understanding (is) pretty promising.

“So we’re excited about that.”

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Crayon 301

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

2, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

3, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

4, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

5, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

6, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

7, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

8, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

9, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

10, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

11, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

12, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

13, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

14, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

15, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

16, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

17, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

18, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

19, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

20, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

21, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

22, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

23, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

24, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

25, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

26, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

27, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

28, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

29, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club

30, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

31, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

32, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

33, Ryan Newman, 15, Rick Ware Racing

34, Cole Custer, 51, Rick Ware Racing

35, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

36, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

