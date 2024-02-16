NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500: When Will Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch End O-Fers At Daytona International Speedway?

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR: Media Day

Both Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch could be considered future NASCAR Hall of Famers.  

Keselowski enters the 2024 Cup Series campaign with 35 wins and 249 top-10 finishes in 521 career starts. 

Busch has claimed 229 NASCAR National Series trophies, including 63 Cup wins. 

But, when it comes to the Daytona 500 and conquering the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway, both have holes in their resumes. 

Is this the year either Keselowski or Busch breaks through? 

Brad Keselowski Has Been Close, With No Cigar

Will Keselowski finally be chosen?

The 2012 Cup champion doesn’t think so.

After holding the lead for at least one lap during eight different Daytona 500s, the hard-luck Keselowski enters Sunday’s showcase 0-for-14. He has only finished running six times.

“The Daytona 500 just feels like a race you don’t win — you get chosen to win,” Keselowski said, as reported by Fox Sports. “So, all you can really do is put yourself in position and hope you’re chosen.”

“And you go back and watch the end of the races and people win this race that you just kind of scratch your head and go, ‘How did they win this race?’ There wasn’t a move that won it for them, it just like fell in their lap. And that part gets super frustrating.”

selves in position.”

Especially his past two season-opening outings.

Keselowski, who recently turned 40 years old, paced the field for 67 laps last season and was in position to make a last-lap pass for the title, but “it didn’t come together,” Keselowski said. “Just things didn’t go our way.”

Kyle Busch on Daytona 500: ‘Feast Or Famine’

Technically, Busch was the first to cross the finish line at the 500-mile mark last season.

But he remains winless in the “Great American Race.”

Talk about tough luck.

The previous season-opening event went into overtime and Busch got caught up in traffic on the restart and finished P7.

The 2015 and ‘19 Cup champion enters Sunday 0-for-18. Pacing the superspeedway field for 330 laps, Busch placed second in 2019 among three top-five finishes. The Richard Childress Racing pilot also suffered six DNFs.

“I would love nothing more than to win the Daytona 500,” Busch said. “It’s been feast or famine … ending up in a crash on the hook and going back to the trailer early.

“It would be nice to get it done this year and be in victory lane celebrating at the end of the night.”

Daytona Speedweeks continued Thursday with the Duels.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
More News
