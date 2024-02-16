Both Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch could be considered future NASCAR Hall of Famers.

Keselowski enters the 2024 Cup Series campaign with 35 wins and 249 top-10 finishes in 521 career starts.

Busch has claimed 229 NASCAR National Series trophies, including 63 Cup wins.

But, when it comes to the Daytona 500 and conquering the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway, both have holes in their resumes.

Is this the year either Keselowski or Busch breaks through?

Brad Keselowski says he looks back at the Daytona 500s that slipped away and doesn’t know what he could have done differently. Keselowski: “The Daytona 500 just feels like a race you don’t win — you get chosen to win.” pic.twitter.com/xqCvnBHqm1 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 9, 2024

Brad Keselowski Has Been Close, With No Cigar

Will Keselowski finally be chosen?

The 2012 Cup champion doesn’t think so.

After holding the lead for at least one lap during eight different Daytona 500s, the hard-luck Keselowski enters Sunday’s showcase 0-for-14. He has only finished running six times.

“The Daytona 500 just feels like a race you don’t win — you get chosen to win,” Keselowski said, as reported by Fox Sports. “So, all you can really do is put yourself in position and hope you’re chosen.”

“And you go back and watch the end of the races and people win this race that you just kind of scratch your head and go, ‘How did they win this race?’ There wasn’t a move that won it for them, it just like fell in their lap. And that part gets super frustrating.”

selves in position.”

Especially his past two season-opening outings.

Keselowski, who recently turned 40 years old, paced the field for 67 laps last season and was in position to make a last-lap pass for the title, but “it didn’t come together,” Keselowski said. “Just things didn’t go our way.”

Does Kyle Busch still get the jitters before the #Daytona500 race? No. He doesn’t. pic.twitter.com/Ovhw8DJxr8 — News 5 WCYB (@news5wcyb) February 14, 2024

Kyle Busch on Daytona 500: ‘Feast Or Famine’

Technically, Busch was the first to cross the finish line at the 500-mile mark last season.

But he remains winless in the “Great American Race.”

Talk about tough luck.

The previous season-opening event went into overtime and Busch got caught up in traffic on the restart and finished P7.

The 2015 and ‘19 Cup champion enters Sunday 0-for-18. Pacing the superspeedway field for 330 laps, Busch placed second in 2019 among three top-five finishes. The Richard Childress Racing pilot also suffered six DNFs.

“I would love nothing more than to win the Daytona 500,” Busch said. “It’s been feast or famine … ending up in a crash on the hook and going back to the trailer early.

“It would be nice to get it done this year and be in victory lane celebrating at the end of the night.”

Daytona Speedweeks continued Thursday with the Duels.