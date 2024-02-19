With weekend rain sweeping through Florida, NASCAR National Series officials postponed the Cup Series’ 66th running of the Daytona 500 and Xfinity Series’ United Rentals 300 until Monday, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Will the extra day help drivers prepare for the season-opening showcase on President’s Day?

Will the extra time help give drivers like Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott additional time to figure out new drafting strategies?

It’s the main reason why the two Hendrick Motorsports teammates and former circuit champions have yet to capture the “Great American Race” at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway, where drafting specialists often visit Victory Lane.

“My comfort level was pretty high… I was pleased with everything.” Chase Elliott told me after his second-place finish in the first Duel that he felt good about his car, but they hope to fix some headset issues. Final Cup practice has been cancelled today in rainy Daytona. pic.twitter.com/cWYwAaBKMy — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) February 17, 2024

Chase Elliott Looks To Rebound From 2023

While not a fan of Daytona drafting, Elliott has won twice at Talladega Superspeedway, so he can win on the larger tracks. And he can thrive at Daytona, proven by his two pole positions and his runner-up finish in 2021.

Much preseason attention on the 2020 Cup titleholder has been focused on him rebounding from a winless, playoff-less 2023. Among his setbacks last season, Elliott suffered a broken leg while snowboarding and served a suspension for reckless driving.

If Elliott feels extra pressure to win the Harley J. Earl Trophy, he’s showing it, placing second in the first heat of the Duel at Daytona last Thursday.

“It’s a big weekend for our sport,” Elliott told Fox Sports. “It’s a good look for our company to go down there and fire off well. On the same token, I would rather have better results in the race than qualify well.

“There’s really no reason why we can’t do both. I think the qualifying side has been good, we just need to shape up the race side of it as well.”

Regarding last season’s struggles, Elliott, the 2022 Cup regular-season champ, took the blame and deflected criticism from crew chief Alan Gustafson.

“I don’t feel like I have done a great job driving this car the way it wants to be driven and that’s not Alan’s fault,” Elliott said.

If he finally finds the right draft Monday, 2023 will suddenly become a distant memory.

On this day in 2018, Chase Elliott won duel race #2 at Daytona! pic.twitter.com/0Tffgm37C0 — NASCAR PICTURES (@Nascarpixtures) February 16, 2024

Kyle Larson Not Big Fan Of Draft Racing

Kyle Larson is known for winning races on all types of tracks and surfaces, from asphalt to dirt.

But, when it comes to finding his drafting groove at Daytona, Larson has not typically found himself running with the lead pack, let alone in the lead of the pack.

In 10 previous Daytona 500s, Larson’s average finish was 18.7, leading only 24 laps. His best finish is seventh.

The 2021 Cup champion and runner-up to Ryan Blaney last season is not considered a strong drafting partner at superspeedways.

Larson, the 2021 Cup champion, isn’t typically a threat on the drafting-style tracks. And he probably isn’t sweating whether he wins the Daytona 500.

In his 10 starts, Larson has a best finish of seventh and an average finish of 18.7. The Hendrick driver has led a mere 24 laps in the race. During the Duel 1 on Thursday, Larson placed P9. He’ll start P17 Monday.

Larson captured four races and led a circuit-best 1,127 laps last season.

On May 26, he plans to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 during the same day.

First things first, however.

Larson is one of four active Cup titleholders who have not captured the Daytona 500, including Brad Keselowski (0-14), Kyle Busch (0-18) and Martin Truex Jr. (0-19).

“I used to think this race was more luck than skill,” Larson told the Los Angeles Times. “As I’ve gotten older and really studied more, the same guys are always upfront. A lot of the same guys win this race. They’re not luckier than anybody. They’re just really talented when it comes to this style.