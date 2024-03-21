Denny Hamlin has 52 career NASCAR Cup Series.
His latest trip to Victory Lane remains one of his favorite efforts.
While some drivers, like Kyle Larson, criticized the new concrete surface at Bristol Motor Speedway last Sunday, Hamlin enjoyed the event’s extra layer of tire management. It reminded him of his early late-model racing days.
“Yeah, it was challenging,” Hamlin said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “A different kind of challenge, for sure.”
Entering the circuit’s first road course race of the season, this week will feature a new type of challenge.
Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the sixth race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.
.@dennyhamlin protects his throne with back to back ⚔️#ItsBristolBaby #NASCAR #FoodCity500 pic.twitter.com/i9ixR89gAp
— Bristol Motor Speedway (@ItsBristolBaby) March 17, 2024
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Storylines
- Brad Keselowski’s winless streak reached 104 last weekend, but he enters Sunday’s road-course race with back-to-back top-five finishes and moved up to 13th in the points standings after leaving Las Vegas in 28th place. He collected a race-high 50 points at Bristol.
- The Richard Childress Racing garage needs a lift — or at least a solid finish. At Bristol, Austin Dillon placed P24 and Kyle Busch P25 after two spins because of tire issues. Busch sits No. 16 in the points standings and Dillon 32nd.
- Zane Smith is suffering from early rookie woes. The first to endure tire troubles at Bristol Motor Speedway. He returned only to suffer engine problems, placing P36 for the second time in four outings. During the poor stretch, the 2022 Truck Series champion finished 29th and 35th.
All focus goes to COTA. pic.twitter.com/spcg9aqUh9
— Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) March 19, 2024
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Driver Odds
Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:
|Driver
|NASCAR Cup Series’ EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
|Play
|Tyler Reddick
|+375
|Chase Elliott
|+750
|Shane van Gisbergen
|+900
|AJ Allmendinger
|+1000
|William Byron
|+1100
|Christopher Bell
|+1100
|Ty Gibbs
|+1100
|Kyle Larson
|+1200
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1400
|Kyle Busch
|+1600
|Ross Chastain
|+1600
|Michael McDowell
|+1800
|Austin Cindric
|+2000
|Denny Hamlin
|+2200
|Daniel Suarez
|+2200
|Chris Buescher
|+2500
|Alex Bowman
|+2500
|Kamui Kobayashi
|+4000
|Ryan Blaney
|+5000
|Brad Keselowski
|+10000
|Bubba Wallace
|+10000
|Erik Jones
|+10000
|Justin Haley
|+10000
|Carson Hocevar
|+10000
|Todd Gilliland
|+10000
|Noah Gragson
|+10000
|Josh Berry
|+15000
|Austin Dillon
|+15000
|Ryan Preece
|+15000
|Zane Smith
|+15000
|John Hunter Nemechek
|+20000
|Corey LaJoie
|+20000
|Daniel Hemric
|+25000
|Harrison Burton
|+25000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+30000
|Kaz Grala
|+30000
|Timmy Hill
|+30000
*Odds current at time of publication
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Predictions and Picks
Here are our best NASCAR bets for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas:
Tyler Reddick (+375)
The defending event champion, Reddick has earned 10 top-10 finishes in his past 12 road-course events. Since July 2022, he has won three of nine GP-like races.
Shane van Gisbergen (+900)
A three-time Supercars champion, the first New Zealander to win on the Cup circuit visited Victory Lane during Chicago’s street race last season. Can he recapture some magic from his series debut?
Martin Truex Jr. (+1400)
Truex, a runner-up at Bristol, has placed P7 or better for three consecutive events and moved into a first-place tie with Larson in the points standings.
After his second-place finish, Martin Truex Jr. said he didn’t think more sets of tires would have made a big difference. pic.twitter.com/vsyxijViIL
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 18, 2024