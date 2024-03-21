Denny Hamlin has 52 career NASCAR Cup Series.

His latest trip to Victory Lane remains one of his favorite efforts.

While some drivers, like Kyle Larson, criticized the new concrete surface at Bristol Motor Speedway last Sunday, Hamlin enjoyed the event’s extra layer of tire management. It reminded him of his early late-model racing days.

“Yeah, it was challenging,” Hamlin said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “A different kind of challenge, for sure.”

Entering the circuit’s first road course race of the season, this week will feature a new type of challenge.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the sixth race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Storylines

Brad Keselowski’s winless streak reached 104 last weekend, but he enters Sunday’s road-course race with back-to-back top-five finishes and moved up to 13th in the points standings after leaving Las Vegas in 28th place. He collected a race-high 50 points at Bristol.

The Richard Childress Racing garage needs a lift — or at least a solid finish. At Bristol, Austin Dillon placed P24 and Kyle Busch P25 after two spins because of tire issues. Busch sits No. 16 in the points standings and Dillon 32nd.

Zane Smith is suffering from early rookie woes. The first to endure tire troubles at Bristol Motor Speedway. He returned only to suffer engine problems, placing P36 for the second time in four outings. During the poor stretch, the 2022 Truck Series champion finished 29th and 35th.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Play Tyler Reddick +375 Chase Elliott +750 Shane van Gisbergen +900 AJ Allmendinger +1000 William Byron +1100 Christopher Bell +1100 Ty Gibbs +1100 Kyle Larson +1200 Martin Truex Jr. +1400 Kyle Busch +1600 Ross Chastain +1600 Michael McDowell +1800 Austin Cindric +2000 Denny Hamlin +2200 Daniel Suarez +2200 Chris Buescher +2500 Alex Bowman +2500 Kamui Kobayashi +4000 Ryan Blaney +5000 Brad Keselowski +10000 Bubba Wallace +10000 Erik Jones +10000 Justin Haley +10000 Carson Hocevar +10000 Todd Gilliland +10000 Noah Gragson +10000 Josh Berry +15000 Austin Dillon +15000 Ryan Preece +15000 Zane Smith +15000 John Hunter Nemechek +20000 Corey LaJoie +20000 Daniel Hemric +25000 Harrison Burton +25000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 Kaz Grala +30000 Timmy Hill +30000

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas:

Tyler Reddick (+375)

The defending event champion, Reddick has earned 10 top-10 finishes in his past 12 road-course events. Since July 2022, he has won three of nine GP-like races.

Shane van Gisbergen (+900)

A three-time Supercars champion, the first New Zealander to win on the Cup circuit visited Victory Lane during Chicago’s street race last season. Can he recapture some magic from his series debut?

Martin Truex Jr. (+1400)

Truex, a runner-up at Bristol, has placed P7 or better for three consecutive events and moved into a first-place tie with Larson in the points standings.

