NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Circuit of The Americas

Jeff Hawkins
Denny Hamlin has 52 career NASCAR Cup Series.  

His latest trip to Victory Lane remains one of his favorite efforts.  

While some drivers, like Kyle Larson, criticized the new concrete surface at Bristol Motor Speedway last Sunday, Hamlin enjoyed the event’s extra layer of tire management. It reminded him of his early late-model racing days.

“Yeah, it was challenging,” Hamlin said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “A different kind of challenge, for sure.” 

Entering the circuit’s first road course race of the season, this week will feature a new type of challenge.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the sixth race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Storylines

  • Brad Keselowski’s winless streak reached 104 last weekend, but he enters Sunday’s road-course race with back-to-back top-five finishes and moved up to 13th in the points standings after leaving Las Vegas in 28th place. He collected a race-high 50 points at Bristol.
  • The Richard Childress Racing garage needs a lift — or at least a solid finish. At Bristol, Austin Dillon placed P24 and Kyle Busch P25 after two spins because of tire issues. Busch sits No. 16 in the points standings and Dillon 32nd.
  • Zane Smith is suffering from early rookie woes. The first to endure tire troubles at Bristol Motor Speedway. He returned only to suffer engine problems, placing P36 for the second time in four outings. During the poor stretch, the 2022 Truck Series champion finished 29th and 35th.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, according to BetOnline Sportsbook: 

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Play
Tyler Reddick +375 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +750 BetOnline logo
Shane van Gisbergen +900 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +1000 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1100 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1100 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +1100 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +1200 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1400 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1600 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1600 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +1800 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +2000 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +2200 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +2200 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2500 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2500 BetOnline logo
Kamui Kobayashi +4000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +5000 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +10000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +10000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +10000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +10000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +10000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +10000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +10000 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +15000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +15000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +15000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +20000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +20000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +25000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +25000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 BetOnline logo
Kaz Grala +30000 BetOnline logo
Timmy Hill +30000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication 

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas: 

Tyler Reddick (+375) 

The defending event champion, Reddick has earned 10 top-10 finishes in his past 12 road-course events. Since July 2022, he has won three of nine GP-like races. 

Shane van Gisbergen (+900) 

A three-time Supercars champion, the first New Zealander to win on the Cup circuit visited Victory Lane during Chicago’s street race last season. Can he recapture some magic from his series debut?  

Martin Truex Jr. (+1400) 

Truex, a runner-up at Bristol, has placed P7 or better for three consecutive events and moved into a first-place tie with Larson in the points standings.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
