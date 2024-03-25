NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Fans React To William Byron’s Win By Overcoming ‘Little Micro Errors’ At Circuit Of The Americas

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
william byron burns out at cota (1)

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Fans React To William Byron’s Win By Overcoming ‘Little Micro Errors’ At Circuit Of The Americas

To outside observers, NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron executed a precise performance to capture Sunday’s caution-free EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas.

The winning pilot – the first to win multiple circuit events this season – told Fox Sports he viewed his outcome differently.

“I feel like I made a lot of mistakes the last 10 laps, just little micro-errors,” Byron said after emerging from the grueling 68-lap event. He led 42 laps and compiled a race-high 47 points.

Byron opened the season with a Daytona 500 and claimed the series’ opening road course challenge.

Propelled to the win by his pit crew’s quick Stage 3 stop, Byron credited his team for the lift.

“I’m thankful for the team around me,” Byron said. “We prepared. When we’re on, we’re firing on all cylinders.”

Christopher Bell utilized his dirt-track racing skills to work the corners and the S section to pull within a half-second of Byron on the last lap, but settled for P2.

“I needed a couple of mistakes,” Bell said.

Guess he meant mistakes more substantial than Byron’s “little micro” ones.

X (Twitter) users responded to Byron claiming two of the past three Cup road-course races. …

Getting to know “The Business” of the new partially paved, 20-turn, 3.41-mile COTA track …

Byron closed the event with a creative burnout, celebrating Hendrick Motorsports’ 28th road course win. “This is really cool,” he said …

Byron started on the inside of the front row Sunday after beating Gibbs by 0.015 seconds during Saturday’s qualifying session. It was the closest 1-2 road-course, qualifying finish Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch were separated by just 0.008 seconds at Watkins Glen International in 2009 …

The starting call is also bigger in Texas …

Bubba Wallace’s woes at COTA continued on the first lap Sunday after he collided with Martin Truex Jr. and Corey LaJoie. Wallace qualified P10, but was forced to pit after the early indcient. Wallace, who also spun out on Lap 20, placed P15 …

Truex, who has five career road-course wins, also was forced to pit on Lap 1. He recovered and earned a P10 and 35 points. Truex, the defending regular-season champion, moved to the top of the standings with 220 points …

Bell, who has qualified for back-to-back Championship 4 appearances, made a milestone start Sunday. He captured Stage 1 for his second stage win this season and first at COTA. He soon found trouble – twice …

One of only two machines not to pit, Bell’s tire wear allowed Byron to reclaim the lead on Lap 20 …

After making Lap 22 contact with Bell on Turn 11, Larson spun out. Saturday’s Xfinity Series winner at COTA never seriously challenged for the double dip Sunday, placing P17. Last week’s series leader dropped to fifth place, 15 points behind Truex …

After winning last week at Bristol, Denny Hamlin continued adding to his regular season point total with a Stage 2 win Sunday …

Benefitting from his pit crew quick pit stop on Lap 45, Byron was positioned to overtake Ross Chastain and cruise to the checkered flag …

After the race, Kyle Busch confronted Bell regarding their Lap 41 Incident in which Bell ran into and spun Busch, who was driving in fifth at the time. He placed P9, but was not pleased with Bell’s second incident Sunday …

In honor of the three-second edge he gained from his team’s work, Byron executed a smokey tribute to his pit crew …

Topics  
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson wins xfinity at cota (1)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250: Fans React To Lurking Kyle Larson Stealing Victory On Final OT Lap At Circuit Of The Americas

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 23 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
joey logano at texas cota (1)
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Circuit Of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 23 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity standard shot for cota qualifying (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Circuit Of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 22 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
NASCAR Truck Series XPEL 225: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Circuit Of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 22 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar at echopark auto gp last year (1)
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Circuit of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 20 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar truck series at cota (1)
NASCAR Truck Series XPEL 225 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Circuit Of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 19 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity series at cota 2024 (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Circuit Of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 19 2024
More News
Arrow to top