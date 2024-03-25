NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Fans React To William Byron’s Win By Overcoming ‘Little Micro Errors’ At Circuit Of The Americas

To outside observers, NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron executed a precise performance to capture Sunday’s caution-free EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas.

The winning pilot – the first to win multiple circuit events this season – told Fox Sports he viewed his outcome differently.

“I feel like I made a lot of mistakes the last 10 laps, just little micro-errors,” Byron said after emerging from the grueling 68-lap event. He led 42 laps and compiled a race-high 47 points.

Byron opened the season with a Daytona 500 and claimed the series’ opening road course challenge.

Propelled to the win by his pit crew’s quick Stage 3 stop, Byron credited his team for the lift.

“I’m thankful for the team around me,” Byron said. “We prepared. When we’re on, we’re firing on all cylinders.”

Christopher Bell utilized his dirt-track racing skills to work the corners and the S section to pull within a half-second of Byron on the last lap, but settled for P2.

“I needed a couple of mistakes,” Bell said.

Guess he meant mistakes more substantial than Byron’s “little micro” ones.

X (Twitter) users responded to Byron claiming two of the past three Cup road-course races. …

Even the flags are bigger in Texas. pic.twitter.com/MH9XDGr2Ce — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 24, 2024

Getting to know “The Business” of the new partially paved, 20-turn, 3.41-mile COTA track …

Track limits, new pavement and a possible new track for Cup cars? It's the Business with @BobPockrass. #NASCAR #RaceDay pic.twitter.com/f6l413rdz3 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 24, 2024

Byron closed the event with a creative burnout, celebrating Hendrick Motorsports’ 28th road course win. “This is really cool,” he said …

Byron started on the inside of the front row Sunday after beating Gibbs by 0.015 seconds during Saturday’s qualifying session. It was the closest 1-2 road-course, qualifying finish Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch were separated by just 0.008 seconds at Watkins Glen International in 2009 …

Ready to light up the course. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/mxlRz8x4Aq — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 24, 2024

The starting call is also bigger in Texas …

Bubba Wallace’s woes at COTA continued on the first lap Sunday after he collided with Martin Truex Jr. and Corey LaJoie. Wallace qualified P10, but was forced to pit after the early indcient. Wallace, who also spun out on Lap 20, placed P15 …

There's contact and it's only Lap 1! 😮 pic.twitter.com/UE2e7sBlXD — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 24, 2024

Truex, who has five career road-course wins, also was forced to pit on Lap 1. He recovered and earned a P10 and 35 points. Truex, the defending regular-season champion, moved to the top of the standings with 220 points …

Bell, who has qualified for back-to-back Championship 4 appearances, made a milestone start Sunday. He captured Stage 1 for his second stage win this season and first at COTA. He soon found trouble – twice …

Number 150 for CBell! 🛎️ Congratulations to @CBellRacing on making his 150th NASCAR Cup Series start today! pic.twitter.com/9p0q3BI4af — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 24, 2024

One of only two machines not to pit, Bell’s tire wear allowed Byron to reclaim the lead on Lap 20 …

Byron battles past the No. 20 to retake the lead! pic.twitter.com/B3i5Sir3Mz — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 24, 2024

After making Lap 22 contact with Bell on Turn 11, Larson spun out. Saturday’s Xfinity Series winner at COTA never seriously challenged for the double dip Sunday, placing P17. Last week’s series leader dropped to fifth place, 15 points behind Truex …

After winning last week at Bristol, Denny Hamlin continued adding to his regular season point total with a Stage 2 win Sunday …

Benefitting from his pit crew quick pit stop on Lap 45, Byron was positioned to overtake Ross Chastain and cruise to the checkered flag …

This battle for the lead! 👀 Byron takes the top spot away from Chastain! #EchoParkGP pic.twitter.com/v977VrRVb7 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 24, 2024

After the race, Kyle Busch confronted Bell regarding their Lap 41 Incident in which Bell ran into and spun Busch, who was driving in fifth at the time. He placed P9, but was not pleased with Bell’s second incident Sunday …

In honor of the three-second edge he gained from his team’s work, Byron executed a smokey tribute to his pit crew …

POV: You're a member of the No. 24 team. pic.twitter.com/n1f24MIbud — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 24, 2024