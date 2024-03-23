NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron on Saturday displayed the power of his No. 24 Chevrolet and his road course prowess.

After turning the fastest morning practice lap, Byron backed up the effort by earning the pole position for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas. He posted a hot lap of 94.696 mph.

Benefitting from Ty Gibbs’ late qualifying session mistake at the 20-turn, 3.426-mile road course, Byron claimed his second consecutive event pole and 13th of this career. His five grand prix-like pole starts paces all active drivers.

Entering the carousal section of the partially repaved track, Gibbs (94.685 mph) held a slim lead over Byron, but the second-year pilot drifted a bit wide on the turn.

Tyler Reddick (94.565) and Christopher Bell (94.482) qualified P3 and P4, respectively, followed by Corey LaJoie (94.096).

Byron’s practice pace peaked at 94.703 mph.

Ryan Blaney ‘Terrible’ During COTA Qualifying

Ryan Blaney used one strong word to call his qualifying effort at COTA: “Terrible.”

After reaching 93.965 mph, the reigning Cup Series champion qualified 28th Saturday, placing more than a full second behind Byron, the pole-sitter. During the morning practice session, Blaney turned a fast lap of 93.656 mph. He admitted he had room to improve.

“Nice to get more laps,” Blaney, who has one win and 13 top-10 finishes in 31 career road course events, told Fox Sports “I need all the laps I can get. (I was) struggling out there. I gotta clean a lot of stuff up.”

So does Ford. The manufacturer was shut out of Group B qualifying and Austin Cindric’s P11 was its best finish Saturday.

Our first road piece is here. This is a tough rodeo but our 12-Team will be ready to ride. Make sure to saddle up and watch this Sunday at 3:30PM ET on @nascaronfox pic.twitter.com/UmmBEOzOTk — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) March 22, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ EchoPark Automotive GP

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

2, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

3, Tyler Reddick, 23, 23XI Racing

4, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

5, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

6, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

7, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

8, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

9, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

10, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

11, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

12, Shane van Gisbergen, 16, Kaulig Racing

13, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

14, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

15, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

16, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

17, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

18, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

19, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

20, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

21, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

22, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

23, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing

24, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

25, Kamui Kobayashi, 50, 23XI Racing

26, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Racing

27, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

28, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

29, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

31, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

32, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

33, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

34, Zane Smith, 77, Spire Motorsports

35, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

36, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

37, Timmy Hill, 66, Power Source

38, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

39, Noah Gragson, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing