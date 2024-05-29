NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
cocacola pit row shot (1)

With most of the attention turned to Kyle Larson’s failed bid to drive in “The Double” Sunday, NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell was awarded the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. 

Larson placed 18th during his weather-delayed Indianapolis 500 debut, the 2021 Cup Series champion arrived in Charlotte, N.C., moments before heavy rains canceled the event after 249 of 400 rotations. 

Not all race fans were pleased with the outcome. They wanted to see Larson get a shot at competing in an abbreviated “H1100” and booed Bell following the end-of-event announcement. 

“It’s still a win for me,” Bell told Fox Sports. “And, you know, like I said the last two years, we have been really competitive in this event. So, it’s not like we’ve lucked into this thing. 

“You know, we led laps, I passed for the lead, We had great pitstops, pit crew did amazing. Uhh, it was just 400 miles, instead of 600 miles.”  

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 14th race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule. 

Enjoy Illinois 300 Storylines

  • Brad Keselowski continued his hot streak. After starting P30, Keselowski challenged, but fell short, of overtaking Bell on what proved to be the final restart Sunday night. He has four top-two finishes in his past six outings.
  • Denny Hamlin failed to lead a lap Sunday night for the first time this season. His focus was thrown off a bit with a few pit row confrontations with Chris Buescher. The circuit’s new points leader place P2 at Gateway in 2023.
  • Ryan Blaney, the defending Coca-Cola 500 titleholder, couldn’t make it out of the second stage after striking the wall along Turns 3 and 4 on Lap 143. The reigning circuit champion has placed P39 and P36 in his past two outings.

Enjoy Illinois 300 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Enjoy Illinois 300 Odds
 Play
Denny Hamlin +575 BetOnline logo
 Kyle Larson +600 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +800 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +900 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +900 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski  +1000 BetOnline logo
William Byron   +1000 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1000 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +1200 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1200 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1200 BetOnline logo
 Chase Elliott +1500 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1600 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1800 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +4000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +4000 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +4000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +5000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +6600 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +6600 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +10000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +15000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +20000 BetOnline logo
  Austin Dillon +20000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +30000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +30000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +30000 BetOnline logo
 Justin Haley  +30000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +50000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +50000 BetOnline logo
 Harrison Burton +100000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +100000 BetOnline logo
Derek Kraus +100000 BetOnline logo
Kaz Grala +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Enjoy Illinois 300 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Enjoy Illinois 300 At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway:

Kyle Larson (+600)

After “The Double’s” disappointing outcome and losing his top spot in the Cup Series’ regular-season standings, Larson will look to make up for his lost weekend.

Tyler Reddick (+1000)

Reddick’s streaky season continued Sunday night, placing P4 for his first top-10 finish since winning at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21. With the No. 45 Toyota team trending up, Reddick has qualified for the playoffs, but seeks a more consistent second half.

Kyle Busch (+1200)

In his past two outings at Gateway, Busch placed first and second. Is there a driver on the circuit that needs a return trip to Victory Lane more?

Topics  
Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
cocacola pit row shot (1)

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  1h
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson during chalrotte (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600: Qualifying, Ty Gibbs’ Pole Position, Lineup At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 26 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
truck series at charlotte preview (1)
NASCAR Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 23 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson relaxing at start of all star race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 23 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
betmgm 300 preview (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 21 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle Larson helicopter ride to nc (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 20 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
joey logano burns out at all star race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Watch Joey Logano Dominate All-Star Race At North Wilkesboro Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 19 2024
More News
Arrow to top