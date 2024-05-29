All the planning and money that went into creating the opportunity for Kyle Larson to compete in “The Double,” the IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, couldn’t overcome the weather.
With the Indy 500 starting four late because of a rain delay and then, after finishing P18, traveled to Charlotte, N.C., to compete in the nightcap. As soon as he arrived and suited up, prepared to take over the No. 5 Chevrolet from Justin Allgaier, rain halted the longest race on stock car racing’s top circuit.
The race was canceled a few hours later, awarding the win to Christopher Bell, and spoiling Larson’s big plans. Through 249 of 400 laps, Allgaier recorded P13.
Not available for comment Sunday night, Larson released a social media statement Monday:
“What I thought could be one of the best days of my life quickly turned into one of the most disappointing ones I’ve ever experienced. So much time, money and effort went into this experience and it just kills me to have it all end the way it did. I feel like I let so many people down. We knew all along weather could throw a wrench into things but seeing it come to reality is a horrible feeling.
“Up until Sunday it was truly one of the greatest experiences of my life. I can’t describe how appreciative I am of everyone’s support of me to live out a dream. I hope it’s not the last opportunity I have to try the Double but if it is I guess it was memorable.”
Larson was the Cup Series’ points leader, but fell into third place, six points behind new leader Denny Hamlin (492 points). NASCAR’s National Series will spilt venues next weekend, the Cup and Truck circuits will compete at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, while the Xfinity Series will stage its event at Portland International Raceway.
NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and Portland International Raceway (All Times ET):
Friday
- 2:35 p.m.: ARCA Series practice at Portland
- 5:30 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying at Portland
- 6:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice at Gateway
- 6:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying at Gateway
- 7 p.m.: ARCA Series Portland 112 race at Portland
Saturday
- 9:30 a.m.: Cup Series practice at Gateway
- 10:15 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying at Gateway
- 11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice at Portland
- Noon: Xfinity Series qualifying at Portland
- 1:30 p.m.: Trucks Series Toyota 200 race at Gateway
- 4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 race at Portland
Sunday
- 3:30 p.m.: Enjoy Illinois 300 race at Gateway
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, Derek Kraus, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, No. 34 Ford
- 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Toyota
- 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Toyota
- 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No. 45 Toyota
- 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
- 35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 36, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Motorsports, No. 99 Chevrolet
