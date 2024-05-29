All the planning and money that went into creating the opportunity for Kyle Larson to compete in “The Double,” the IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, couldn’t overcome the weather.

With the Indy 500 starting four late because of a rain delay and then, after finishing P18, traveled to Charlotte, N.C., to compete in the nightcap. As soon as he arrived and suited up, prepared to take over the No. 5 Chevrolet from Justin Allgaier, rain halted the longest race on stock car racing’s top circuit.

The race was canceled a few hours later, awarding the win to Christopher Bell, and spoiling Larson’s big plans. Through 249 of 400 laps, Allgaier recorded P13.

Not available for comment Sunday night, Larson released a social media statement Monday:

“What I thought could be one of the best days of my life quickly turned into one of the most disappointing ones I’ve ever experienced. So much time, money and effort went into this experience and it just kills me to have it all end the way it did. I feel like I let so many people down. We knew all along weather could throw a wrench into things but seeing it come to reality is a horrible feeling.

“Up until Sunday it was truly one of the greatest experiences of my life. I can’t describe how appreciative I am of everyone’s support of me to live out a dream. I hope it’s not the last opportunity I have to try the Double but if it is I guess it was memorable.”

Larson was the Cup Series’ points leader, but fell into third place, six points behind new leader Denny Hamlin (492 points). NASCAR’s National Series will spilt venues next weekend, the Cup and Truck circuits will compete at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, while the Xfinity Series will stage its event at Portland International Raceway.

.@CBellRacing came to play! The No. 20 is now in control to start Stage 2. pic.twitter.com/T3ROrGP647 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 26, 2024

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and Portland International Raceway (All Times ET):

Friday

2:35 p.m.: ARCA Series practice at Portland

5:30 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying at Portland

6:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice at Gateway

6:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying at Gateway

7 p.m.: ARCA Series Portland 112 race at Portland

Saturday

9:30 a.m.: Cup Series practice at Gateway

10:15 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying at Gateway

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice at Portland

Noon: Xfinity Series qualifying at Portland

1:30 p.m.: Trucks Series Toyota 200 race at Gateway

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 race at Portland

Sunday

3:30 p.m.: Enjoy Illinois 300 race at Gateway

Our VP, Chris, is here to tell you about all of the exciting activities that we will be having all race weekend long! Don’t miss the fun, get your ticket NOW!🏁

🎟️: https://t.co/EAYDevmI43 pic.twitter.com/w3xVGFLElX — WWT Raceway (@WWTRaceway) May 27, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, Derek Kraus, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, No. 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Toyota

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Toyota

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No. 45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Motorsports, No. 99 Chevrolet