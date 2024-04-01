In position to end his 22-race winless streak, NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr.’s effort at Richmond Raceway turned frustrating when Bubba Wallace spun out Kyle Larson with two laps remaining during Sunday’s night’s Toyota Owners 400, forcing overtime.

With all 16 machines on the lead lap pitting, Truex became even more frustrated when hometown driver Denny Hamlin won the race out of pit road and eventually outracing Joey Logano, who placed P2, Larson (P3) and Truex (P4) to the checkered flag.

As soon as Hamlin earned his 53rd career win, he gave his pit crew a shout out on his team radio: “Wow, way to go, guys. Thank you, crew.”

Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, vented his frustrations at the end, swiping Larson’s machine on the last OT lap and bumping into the rear of Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota.

Truex didn’t appreciate how his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate raced him at the end.

“It’s unfortunate,” Truex told Fox Sports. “We were in a great spot. He (Hamlin) jumped the start and used me up on Turn 1.

“It definitely sucks.”

X (Twitter) users replied Sunday to the rainy Easter afternoon giving way to an Easter night of racing …

Happy Easter from Richmond! 🏁 🤞🏼 for a dry evening of racing. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/spDXPdMSc4 — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) March 31, 2024

Hamlin first attended a race at Richmond Raceway when he was five years old. Sunday night, he won his fifth Cup event at his home track …

DENNY HAMLIN WINS AT RICHMOND pic.twitter.com/RoN31iXsyN — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 1, 2024

Moments after the race, Truex took out his anger on his teammate …

Despite Truex’s claim, NASCAR officials ruled Hamlin’s OT start was legal …

Did he go early? A closer look at the final restart in Richmond. https://t.co/IacC99nKQk pic.twitter.com/dGjWqT36Z9 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 1, 2024

Earlier in the day, RFK Racing routed for the sun …

The sun and the rain clouds are having an all-out boss level battle over Richmond Raceway right now Sun, if you’re reading this, please win 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/n7aUQM5fs3 — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) March 31, 2024

Which Cup Series pilot looked ready to win? …

Which one of these guys will win tonight? Here’s a video of the Cup Series stars exiting the drivers meeting#ToyotaOwners400/#NASCAR 👨‍💻: @newsfromthepits pic.twitter.com/nXgRiSYPEr — Zach Arnold (@zacharnold88) March 31, 2024

Chase Elliott, one of the most popular pilots on the Cup circuit, mingled with fans during the rain delay …

With the weather changes, came the tire alterations. The Cup teams changed the slicks after the opening 30 laps …

Kyle Busch got into the wall, but was able to continue, competing for a top-10 finish through the third stage. He placed P20 …

Caution is out for @KyleBusch getting into the Turn 1 wall. Doesn’t appear to be too bad of damage on the No. 8. He may have had contact with @tydillon that sent him up there.#NASCAR #ToyotaOwners400 pic.twitter.com/2K2cAKopLY — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) April 1, 2024

Larson captured the first stage in cruise control …

Kyle Larson takes the first stage at Richmond under caution.@AlwaysRaceDay pic.twitter.com/rEmpNVsVMM — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) April 1, 2024

Watching a pit change at night …

Something really neat to see back at Richmond with the night race are pit stops. Minor observation, but super cool to see the crews working back under the lights with the helmet lights and the backdrop of the neon boards on the pit boxes.#NASCAR #ToyotaOwners400 pic.twitter.com/PQQaN149QS — Adam Cheek (@adamncheek) April 1, 2024

Placing first at the end of Stage 2, Truex earned his first stage win of the season and sixth at Richmond …

STAGE 2 WINNER: @MartinTruex_Jr The No. 19 has his 1st stage win of 2024 after getting the caution to fall their way in that stage to keep track position.#NASCAR #ToyotaOwners400 pic.twitter.com/4dOnZDAvH5 — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) April 1, 2024

Larson beat Truex out of the pits on Lap 336, but held the advantage for only four laps. Truex cruised past Larson and looked in position to break his winless skid …

“You gotta do what you gotta do to put yourself in position to win.”- @KevinHarvick pic.twitter.com/1JyS5CdriT — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 1, 2024

Welcome, home …

Nothing like winning at home. pic.twitter.com/LhLtGvDYih — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 1, 2024

Some fans complained about NASCAR scheduling an Easter night event. Others wouldn’t have it any other way …

I can’t think of a better way to end The Easter Weekend. 🏁#NASCAR | #ToyotaOwners400 pic.twitter.com/QRfaTebChk — 𝙈𝙄𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙀𝙇 𝙋𝘼𝙇𝙈𝙀𝙍 (@Mikey2082) March 31, 2024