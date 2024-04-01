NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Fans Reply To Denny Hamlin Gaining Home Track Advantage, Claiming Toyota Owners 400 In Overtime At Richmond Raceway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
denny hamlin at home richmond track (1)

In position to end his 22-race winless streak, NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr.’s effort at Richmond Raceway turned frustrating when Bubba Wallace spun out Kyle Larson with two laps remaining during Sunday’s night’s Toyota Owners 400, forcing overtime.

With all 16 machines on the lead lap pitting, Truex became even more frustrated when hometown driver Denny Hamlin won the race out of pit road and eventually outracing Joey Logano, who placed P2, Larson (P3) and Truex (P4) to the checkered flag.

As soon as Hamlin earned his 53rd career win, he gave his pit crew a shout out on his team radio: “Wow, way to go, guys. Thank you, crew.”

Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, vented his frustrations at the end, swiping Larson’s machine on the last OT lap and bumping into the rear of Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota.

Truex didn’t appreciate how his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate raced him at the end.

“It’s unfortunate,” Truex told Fox Sports. “We were in a great spot. He (Hamlin) jumped the start and used me up on Turn 1.

“It definitely sucks.”

X (Twitter) users replied Sunday to the rainy Easter afternoon giving way to an Easter night of racing …

Hamlin first attended a race at Richmond Raceway when he was five years old. Sunday night, he won his fifth Cup event at his home track …

Moments after the race, Truex took out his anger on his teammate …

Despite Truex’s claim, NASCAR officials ruled Hamlin’s OT start was legal …

Earlier in the day, RFK Racing routed for the sun …

Which Cup Series pilot looked ready to win? …

Chase Elliott, one of the most popular pilots on the Cup circuit, mingled with fans during the rain delay …

With the weather changes, came the tire alterations. The Cup teams changed the slicks after the opening 30 laps …

Kyle Busch got into the wall, but was able to continue, competing for a top-10 finish through the third stage. He placed P20 …

Larson captured the first stage in cruise control …

Watching a pit change at night …

Placing first at the end of Stage 2, Truex earned his first stage win of the season and sixth at Richmond …

Larson beat Truex out of the pits on Lap 336, but held the advantage for only four laps. Truex cruised past Larson and looked in position to break his winless skid …

Welcome, home …

Some fans complained about NASCAR scheduling an Easter night event. Others wouldn’t have it any other way …

Topics  
NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors Toyota Owners 400 X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson wins pole at richmond spring (1)

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400: Qualifying, Kyle Larson’s Pole Position, Lineup At Richmond Raceway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 30 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 28 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity entry list for richmond spring (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 25 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron ty gibbs at cota spring (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 25 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron burns out at cota (1)
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Fans React To William Byron’s Win By Overcoming ‘Little Micro Errors’ At Circuit Of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 25 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson wins xfinity at cota (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250: Fans React To Lurking Kyle Larson Stealing Victory On Final OT Lap At Circuit Of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 23 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
joey logano at texas cota (1)
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Circuit Of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 23 2024
More News
Arrow to top