NASCAR Cup Series Fans Reply To Kyle Larson’s Blocking Technique During Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
las vegas cup race start (1)

With two laps remaining during Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson utilized his full blocking repertoire to hold off a hard-charging Tyler Reddick to claim his third win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Riding on the outside lane, Reddick rallied to within one car length of the leader during the penultimate rotation. But Larson responded with a key block.

As Reddick shifted tactics and attempted a surprise move by driving low, Larson denied the passing attempt and extended his lead from 0.143 seconds to 0.441 seconds to earn his first trip to Victory Lane this season.

“Thankfully, (I) was able to air block him a couple laps and get him tight,” Larson told Fox Sports following his 24th career win. “All in all, such a great job by this team and just (its) execution, pit road, restarts — all that was great.”

X (Twitter) fans responded to Larson sweeping both stages and leading 181 of 267 laps as the 2021 Cup champion clinched a playoff berth with his son, Owen …

The last five races Larson swept the first two stages, he went on to win the race, like Sunday. Reddick, who earned his first top-five at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track, said: “Kyle did good job there. He never let me have it” …

Before the engines were ignited, a party broke out in Las Vegas? Imagine that …

Getting things started, the Raider way! …

Of course, it’s a green flag! It’s Vegas, right? …

William Byron showed early power by driving on the apron and executing a strong run along turns 1 and 2 on Lap 16 …

Chris Buescher rolled craps along Turn 1 on Lap 27, losing his right front wheel. During his previous pit stop, the pit crew changed right tires only …

Lap 32 was interrupted as a red-flag welding job was issued to fix the wall …

Riding in seventh place on Lap 38, William Byron found himself on garbage pickup duty. Eight rotations later, the trash bag forced the No. 24 Chevrolet into an unscheduled pit stop. The engine temperature rose to 340-degrees …

Larson’s on-track trash talk appears to be getting fresher …

Larson claimed his first stage win of the season, edging a hard-charging Reddick …

Larson and sophomore Ty Gibbs made contact during a pit stop, but it didn’t hold back the No. 5 machine to give Chevrolet three manufacturer wins in three Cup events this season. …

After drawing the ire of reigning series champion Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain was flagged for a penalty, forcing him to the back of the pack. The Melon Man rallied, however, led for two laps and placed fourth …

Paving the way for a stage sweep, Larson passed Denny Hamlin on Lap 105 …

Riding P14, Christopher Bell, who has qualified for back-to-back Championship 4 races, suffered problems and spun out along Turn 2 of Lap 156 …

The ending of Stage 2 featured more of the same for Larson and Reddick …

Flashback to 2018 …

Coming back to his home track, Kyle Busch looked like he would continue to challenge Larson and Reddick, but he suffered a penalty for pitting outside the box and the crew members continued to work on the No. 8 Chevrolet. Busch finished P26 after leading 18 laps …

Like the first two stages, Reddick, who suffered pit problems after sliding through the stall, failed to make a winning move when it mattered most. “It’s frustrating,” he said …

Here’s an early look at the Cup Series playoff standings …

NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Arrow to top