Starting out as a video game driver, NASCAR Cup Series pilot William Byron started driving for real and steadily moved through stock-car racing’s ranks. On Monday, celebrating Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary, Byron became a Daytona 500 champion.

Byron attempted to come to terms with his new reality following the rain-delayed “Great American Race” at 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway.

“I’m just a kid who raced on computers,” Byron told Fox Sports. “I can’t believe it.

“This is so cool.”

Following an 18-machine wreck eight laps earlier, nine of the top 10 drivers at the final restart were competing for their first Harley J. Earl Trophy. Ross Chastain led on the final lap before Byron pulled a blocking move that ultimately clinched the trip to Victory Lane.

Forced to the bottom lane, Chastain was taken out and Byron and teammate Alex Bowman cruised on to finish 1-2.

X (Twitter) users celebrated the 66th Daytona 500, a true American tradition, a day late because of weekend rain, but worth the wait …

The sun was trying to break through Monday morning …

For the first time in days, it's trying to come out!!! ☀️ 4p Eastern #DAYTONA500 🏁 9p Eastern #UnitedRentals300 🏁@MRNRadio – let's do this! pic.twitter.com/YAAJOuO05I — Jeff Striegle (@JeffStriegle) February 19, 2024

By the time of the flyby, the sun finally broke out at the “World Center of Racing” …

My soul left my body on this one. #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/NSqXpFWRMk — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 19, 2024

Celebrating the voice of Mike Joy …

Today, Mike Joy will call his 45th Daytona 500. What an incredible accomplishment from one of the best announcers in the history of this sport #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/tLxVah67wr — Daniel Kriete (@DanielKriete4) February 19, 2024

Serving as grand marshal, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson arrived to take center stage …

“The Rock” made the season-opening call …

The biggest race gets the biggest command! @TheRock fires the engines for the #DAYTONA500! pic.twitter.com/XKrYfA3s8y — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 19, 2024

Ryan Blaney, the reigning Cup champion, looked poised at the start of his title defense. He challenged for the lead, but was taken out after 191 laps, however, and suffered a P30 …

The 2024 Cup Series season went green …

No more waiting. No more talking. The #DAYTONA500 is here, and it's GREEN on FOX! pic.twitter.com/9bYphBuPxv — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 19, 2024

Six laps into the “Great American Race,” Harrison Burton took the brunt of the Cup series’ season-opening collision. Burton, still seeking to give Wood Brothers Racing its 100th victory, was taken out as he rode in the middle of three-wide racing …

Attempting to make the first break from the pack, Blaney, Christopher Bell, Daniel Hemric and Joey Logano, the pole-sitter who ended up P32, led the pack of Fords to the front …

.@DanielHemric and the three in front of him have gone single file and driven away from the pack behind them by about 20 car-lengths. Fuel strategy games. #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/QKWZKGhWsw — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) February 19, 2024

Then, just like that, things changed with 13 laps to go in the first stage …

Just like that – Blaney, Bell, McDowell have all been lapped. Weird strategy in this opening stage.#DAYTONA500 — Eric Estepp (@EricEstepp17) February 19, 2024

Overpowering his teammate, Kyle Larson, to the start/finish line, Chase Elliott claimed Stage 1, his second Daytona 500 stage win. Chevrolets dominated the stage, earning the top six places …

Blaney won Stage 2, his third Daytona 500 stage victory …

Kyle Busch suffered additional Daytona 500 frustrations, but the two-time Cup champ remained calm and in contention after the pit-road mishap. He ended up finishing P12 …

Part-time Cup driver and Fox Sports analyst, David Ragan, who had two career Cup wins at similar tracks, took advantage of his opportunity Monday and ran with the lead pack until fading at the end for a P20 …

NASCAR fans could sense something was coming and hard, late racing led to the Lap 192 pile up of 18 machines, leaving the infield looking “like a parking lot” …

THE BIG ONE STRIKES AT DAYTONA!@WilliamByron and @keselowski come together at the front of the field and it's on from there. A 15+ car incident changes the entire complexion of the #DAYTONA500 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/sMaDbISdBI — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) February 20, 2024

Analyzing a classic Daytona mele that brought out the red flag for 15:27. Chastain emerged as the leader, followed by Byron and Bowman …

Byron’s block put him in Victory Lane …

