NASCAR Cup Series Fans Watch Christopher Bell Rally, Drive Away With Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell wants more.

After qualifying for back-to-back Championship 4 appearances, the No. 20 Toyota pilot still seeks his first circuit title. Sunday’s win during the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway marked Bell’s ability to comeback after a setback.

On the final restart, Bell rallied from P20 to beat runner-up Chris Buescher by 5.5 seconds.

“I couldn’t even see the 20,” Buescher told Fox Sports after the race.

Last November, Bell competed for the Cup title, but brake rotor troubles put him in the wall on Lap 109. The fifth-year driver earned his first win since visiting Victory Lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway last October.

“This one feels really good,” Bell said after leading 50 laps Sunday. “You don’t get cars like that very often. We have capabiltiy of running like this a lot.

“Hopefully this is the first of many this year.”

X (Twitter) reacted to Bell claiming his seventh career win at the seventh different facility. “Excellent, excellent car,” he said on the team radio moments after completing the 312th and final rotation …

NASCAR Cup Series fans clamored for the drivers’ pre-race attention …

Phoenix rose with an enthusiastic call for the engines to ignite …

If you're not ready, you should be now! The engines are fired at @phoenixraceway! pic.twitter.com/U4EOnrXWYs — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 10, 2024

Phoenix Raceway’s sixth consecutive sellout watched the green flag drop Sunday …

We’re green for the #ShrinersChildrens500 in front of a SOLD OUT CROWD! pic.twitter.com/0Kr0bnxK8H — Phoenix Raceway (@phoenixraceway) March 10, 2024

It didn’t take long for the back-of-the-pack drivers to discover trouble at the 1-mile, low-banked, tri-oval track. On Lap 6, Derek Kraus lost control of his No. 16 Chevrolet and collected the machines of Austin Dillon (3) and Austin Cindric (2), who placed last …

Here’s a prime example of pit-crew members putting the hammer down to repair the machines …

One day I hope you can trust someone in your life as much as the crew member on the left trusts the crew member with the hammer. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/inJrJhSAsH — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) March 10, 2024

Ty Gibbs dominated much of the first stage, leading for 57 laps, but experienced trouble and was passed by Tyler Reddick, who eventually placed 10th. Gibbs finished P3 for back-to-back top-fives and three straight top 10s…

It's been all Ty Gibbs early, but is there a problem with the No. 54? 🤔 📺: FOX | 📲: https://t.co/oWWAut6pxx pic.twitter.com/YNvFqrchvi — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 10, 2024

Reddick cruised the next four miles to claim Stage 1, his first of the season and 13th of his career …

STAGE 1 WINNER: @TylerReddick The No. 45 grabs the lead with 3 laps to go in the stage from @TyGibbs to pick up Toyota's first playoff point of the 2024 season. They look strong early taking up the Top 4 spots.#NASCAR #ShrinersChildrens500 pic.twitter.com/P2tZPo2wS1 — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) March 10, 2024

With all lead-lap drivers pitting on Lap 65, Denny Hamlin took advantage of his No. 1 pit stall to gain two spots and the lead. Erik Jones, on the other hand, lost six spots during his stop …

#NASCAR Denny Hamlin has a super quick Pit Stop out in Phoenix. This Paint Schme is also growing on me! pic.twitter.com/cMZtPdC9p7 — William Blackwell Network (@WBNetwork72) March 10, 2024

During the second stage, Bell charged from 11th to first and captured the playoff point, but pit-road issues with a rear tire change dropped him back to 10th …

A slow stop for Christopher Bell after winning Stage 2 at Phoenix. https://t.co/RHJCVxGPDl pic.twitter.com/TROhqRvpDf — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 10, 2024

Joey Logano on Sunday made a milestone start for Team Penske, although he didn’t have a lot to celebrate. After qualifying 23 Saturday, the two-time Cup champion crashed out on Lap 206 Sunday …

Today marks @joeylogano’s 400th NASCAR Cup Series start for @Team_Penske. He joins @RustyWallace and @keselowski as the other drivers to accomplish this feat. Their stats through their first 399 career starts with the team: Joey:

30 wins

144 top fives

234 top 10s

Two… pic.twitter.com/eidnqH4eRz — NASCAR Classics (@NASCARClassics) March 10, 2024

Fighting with Reddick for the lead Lap 216, Hamlin endured a single-car spin and fell back to P12 and then P23 following a round of pit stops. He ended up P11 …

Meanwhile, Bell drove away with Joe Gibbs Racing’s 209th career victory …

Christopher Bell wins the Cup Series race at Phoenix.@AlwaysRaceDay pic.twitter.com/mNBfRhqcBi — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) March 10, 2024