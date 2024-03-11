NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Fans Watch Christopher Bell Rally, Drive Away With Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
phoenix raceway cup winer race (1)

NASCAR Cup Series Fans Watch Christopher Bell Rally, Drive Away With Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell wants more.

After qualifying for back-to-back Championship 4 appearances, the No. 20 Toyota pilot still seeks his first circuit title. Sunday’s win during the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway marked Bell’s ability to comeback after a setback.

On the final restart, Bell rallied from P20 to beat runner-up Chris Buescher by 5.5 seconds.

“I couldn’t even see the 20,” Buescher told Fox Sports after the race.

Last November, Bell competed for the Cup title, but brake rotor troubles put him in the wall on Lap 109. The fifth-year driver earned his first win since visiting Victory Lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway last October.

“This one feels really good,” Bell said after leading 50 laps Sunday. “You don’t get cars like that very often. We have capabiltiy of running like this a lot.

“Hopefully this is the first of many this year.”

X (Twitter) reacted to Bell claiming his seventh career win at the seventh different facility. “Excellent, excellent car,” he said on the team radio moments after completing the 312th and final rotation …

NASCAR Cup Series fans clamored for the drivers’ pre-race attention …

Phoenix rose with an enthusiastic call for the engines to ignite …

Phoenix Raceway’s sixth consecutive sellout watched the green flag drop Sunday …

It didn’t take long for the back-of-the-pack drivers to discover trouble at the 1-mile, low-banked, tri-oval track. On Lap 6, Derek Kraus lost control of his No. 16 Chevrolet and collected the machines of Austin Dillon (3) and Austin Cindric (2), who placed last …

Here’s a prime example of pit-crew members putting the hammer down to repair the machines …

Ty Gibbs dominated much of the first stage, leading for 57 laps, but experienced trouble and was passed by Tyler Reddick, who eventually placed 10th. Gibbs finished P3 for back-to-back top-fives and three straight top 10s…

Reddick cruised the next four miles to claim Stage 1, his first of the season and 13th of his career …

With all lead-lap drivers pitting on Lap 65, Denny Hamlin took advantage of his No. 1 pit stall to gain two spots and the lead. Erik Jones, on the other hand, lost six spots during his stop …

During the second stage, Bell charged from 11th to first and captured the playoff point, but pit-road issues with a rear tire change dropped him back to 10th …

Joey Logano on Sunday made a milestone start for Team Penske, although he didn’t have a lot to celebrate. After qualifying 23 Saturday, the two-time Cup champion crashed out on Lap 206 Sunday …

Fighting with Reddick for the lead Lap 216, Hamlin endured a single-car spin and fell back to P12 and then P23 following a round of pit stops. He ended up P11 …

Meanwhile, Bell drove away with Joe Gibbs Racing’s 209th career victory …

Topics  
NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors Shriners Children's 500 X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
chandler smith wins in desert (1)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Fans Watch Justin Allgaier Suffer Late Flat, Chandler Smith Claim Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 At Phoenix Raceway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlin gets pole at phoenix (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Phoenix Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 9 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR Xfinity: LiUNA 300
NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Phoenix Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 9 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
larson leads at lv winter race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500: BetOnline Sportsbook Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Phoenix Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 6 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson talking to ricky stenhouse at lv (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 Entry List: Dates, National Series Event Times At Phoenix Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 4 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
las vegas cup race start (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Reply To Kyle Larson’s Blocking Technique During Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 3 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
john h nemechek wins xfinity at lv (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Fans Watch John Hunter Nemechek Dominate The LiUNA! At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 3 2024
More News
Arrow to top