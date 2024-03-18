Denny Hamlin kept his promise to his father Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Following the NASCAR Cup Series driver’s win during the preseason Clash at the Coliseum, Hamlin emerged from his machine and shouted the catchphrase that has drawn the ire of a certain segment of fans: “I beat your favorite driver – again!”

After clinching the Food City 500, Hamlin was handed the microphone, but he didn’t provoke anyone with his signature tagline. The reason? Well, it could stem from his word to his father. On his “Actions Detrimental” podcast in February, Hamlin revealed he retired the phrase.

While making his 52nd career trip to Victory Lane, half of the fans still booed Hamlin, who quickly shed light on his pit crew for helping him qualify for the playoffs. Hamlin has captured back-to-back events at the resurfaced 0.533-mile concrete oval track.

“The pit crew did a phenomenal job,” Hamlin told Fox Sports. “Once it became a tire management race, I liked our chances.

“It’s so good to win at Bristol.”

X (Twitter) users responded to Hamlin overcoming tire management challenges and executing the last of a circuit record number of lead changes, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. …

I loved everything about that race today. #NASCAR @ItsBristolBaby — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 17, 2024

Other fans spoke out on the action they just witnessed …

That was the best #NASCAR race I’ve ever watched — Blake McCandless (@MrF4Speed) March 17, 2024

Ranked 13th all-time in Cup wins, Hamlin emerged the winner after 16 different drivers led the pack, resulting in a Cup Series short-track record of 54 lead changes …

2024 food city 500 pic.twitter.com/pWX1xWSBqa — DennyDeliversYT 📦 (@DennyDelivers2) March 17, 2024

Hamlin utilized his experience at short tracks to earn his first win of the season and fourth at Bristol. “That’s old school short track racing,” Hamlin said. “Tire wear made for a fun race.” …

This is it #NASCAR! Finally tire wear is back! Just look at that track 🛞👀 pic.twitter.com/TQDhUMDvkS — Steub (@JSteuben) March 17, 2024

Placing P3, Brad Keselowski acknowledged he embraced the tire conditions that developed Sunday. It was different and “interesting … refreshing,” he said. “I like that it takes something different every week. That’s what makes Cup so hard.” Tire wear was the one of the main post-race topics of conversation …

These are the tires that just came off of Brad Keselowski's car in the pit stop just before halfway @ItsBristolBaby. #NASCAR #FoodCity500 pic.twitter.com/pTf6kUJzDx — Richard Allen/MotorsportsReport (@RichardAllenMSR) March 17, 2024

One of the best races took place behind the scenes …

Come and get em’! It’s like Christmas out here! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/xm8vUGW6Vd — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) March 17, 2024

How unique was Sunday’s event? When Hamlin crossed the finish line five car lengths seconds ahead of Martin Truex Jr., only five cars were on lead lap. The last time five or fewer cars finished on the lead lap was a 2004 event at Dover, according to Fox Sports …

Me telling my kids about how the 2024 Food City 500 saved NASCAR short tracks pic.twitter.com/Dt6z04wP9f — NASCAR Memes (@NASCAR_Memes_) March 17, 2024

During the end of the race, several front-running drivers started running out of gas and were forced to coast to the finish. Justin Haley was running in the top 10, but fell to 17th. Rookie Josh Berry, who started on the outside of the front row, dropped from a potential top-five finish, but placed 12th. Ty Gibbs (P9) and Christopher Bell (P10) also ran short …

That 54 was a 🚀!!! @TyGibbs your day is coming brother 🤙🏼🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/fQdLUlqiPg — Chris Wilson (@ChrisWilso29673) March 18, 2024

Truex (P2) earned his first top-five finish in 17 Cup outings. Joe Gibbs Racing enjoyed four top-10s Sunday …

Did Kyle Busch bent over backwards and did all he could to help save usage on his tires? …

#NASCAR Kyle Busch brings out the CAUTION in Bristol! Tire Wear is INSANE!! pic.twitter.com/SszMCSl8hD — William Blackwell Network (@WBNetwork72) March 17, 2024

During a bad pit stop, Busch ran over a member of his pit crew Sunday. No injuries were reported …

Alex Bowman started 29th and finished fourth. The tire management reminded him of his ARCA days. Maybe too much. “I’m all for tire management, (but) I think the situation today was a little too far,” he told reporters after the race …

.@Alex_Bowman said he appreciates tire management races but today may have been a bit extreme. The @allyracing 48 was 4th. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/3FoeaB0ZkD — Peter Stratta (@peterstratta) March 17, 2024

Hamlin’s pit crew celebrated the well-earned, strategic victory. Immediately after crossing the start/finish line, he said on his team radio: “My favorite racetrack. We got another one!” …

Despite suffering a pit-row mishap, Kyle Larson rallied to place fifth. With two top-fives and two stage wins, the 2021 Cup champion moved into a first-place tie with Truex with 185 series points. Truex, who has three top-10s in five outings, has yet to qualify for the playoffs ….

Here's a look at the updated NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings following today's race at Bristol!#kylelarson #yungmoney #nascar pic.twitter.com/SvYis9PjiB — Larson Land (@LarsonLand) March 18, 2024