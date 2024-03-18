NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Fans Watch Denny Hamlin Serve Up History, Manage To Devour Food City 500 At Bristol Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Denny Hamlin kept his promise to his father Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Following the NASCAR Cup Series driver’s win during the preseason Clash at the Coliseum, Hamlin emerged from his machine and shouted the catchphrase that has drawn the ire of a certain segment of fans: “I beat your favorite driver – again!”

After clinching the Food City 500, Hamlin was handed the microphone, but he didn’t provoke anyone with his signature tagline. The reason? Well, it could stem from his word to his father. On his “Actions Detrimental” podcast in February, Hamlin revealed he retired the phrase.

While making his 52nd career trip to Victory Lane, half of the fans still booed Hamlin, who quickly shed light on his pit crew for helping him qualify for the playoffs. Hamlin has captured back-to-back events at the resurfaced 0.533-mile concrete oval track.

“The pit crew did a phenomenal job,” Hamlin told Fox Sports. “Once it became a tire management race, I liked our chances.

“It’s so good to win at Bristol.”

X (Twitter) users responded to Hamlin overcoming tire management challenges and executing the last of a circuit record number of lead changes, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. …

Other fans spoke out on the action they just witnessed …

Ranked 13th all-time in Cup wins, Hamlin emerged the winner after 16 different drivers led the pack, resulting in a Cup Series short-track record of 54 lead changes …

Hamlin utilized his experience at short tracks to earn his first win of the season and fourth at Bristol. “That’s old school short track racing,” Hamlin said. “Tire wear made for a fun race.” …

Placing P3, Brad Keselowski acknowledged he embraced the tire conditions that developed Sunday. It was different and “interesting … refreshing,” he said. “I like that it takes something different every week. That’s what makes Cup so hard.” Tire wear was the one of the main post-race topics of conversation …

One of the best races took place behind the scenes …

How unique was Sunday’s event? When Hamlin crossed the finish line five car lengths seconds ahead of Martin Truex Jr., only five cars were on lead lap. The last time five or fewer cars finished on the lead lap was a 2004 event at Dover, according to Fox Sports …

During the end of the race, several front-running drivers started running out of gas and were forced to coast to the finish. Justin Haley was running in the top 10, but fell to 17th. Rookie Josh Berry, who started on the outside of the front row, dropped from a potential top-five finish, but placed 12th. Ty Gibbs (P9) and Christopher Bell (P10) also ran short …

Truex (P2) earned his first top-five finish in 17 Cup outings. Joe Gibbs Racing enjoyed four top-10s Sunday …

Did Kyle Busch bent over backwards and did all he could to help save usage on his tires? …

During a bad pit stop, Busch ran over a member of his pit crew Sunday. No injuries were reported …

Alex Bowman started 29th and finished fourth. The tire management reminded him of his ARCA days. Maybe too much. “I’m all for tire management, (but) I think the situation today was a little too far,” he told reporters after the race …

Hamlin’s pit crew celebrated the well-earned, strategic victory. Immediately after crossing the start/finish line, he said on his team radio: “My favorite racetrack. We got another one!” …

Despite suffering a pit-row mishap, Kyle Larson rallied to place fifth. With two top-fives and two stage wins, the 2021 Cup champion moved into a first-place tie with Truex with 185 series points. Truex, who has three top-10s in five outings, has yet to qualify for the playoffs ….

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

