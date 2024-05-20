NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Fans Watch Joey Logano Dominate All-Star Race At North Wilkesboro Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
joey logano burns out at all star race (1)

With much of the NASCAR Cup Series pre-race drama surrounding the arrival of Kyle Larson from his Indianapolis 500 qualifying run, Joey Logano suffacated most of the in-race theater by leading 199 of 200 laps of Sunday night’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

X (Twitter) users responded Sunday night to the post-race spectacle of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. attempting to land a haymaker to the chin of Kyle Busch. As they say: “Such is short-track racing” …

Before the fisticuffs, Logano completed the most dominant All-Star performance since Davy Allison’s effort at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1991 …

Torrential rain played havoc with the weekend’s scheduling, but offered some extraneous opportunities for some to dive into …

Before the All-Star Open, teams like Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet readied for the opportunity to qualify for the main feature …

Ty Gibbs captured the All-Star Open after leading every lap …

Earlier Saturday, Larson made one of his qualifying runs at Indianapolis Motor Speedway …

After driving in his side-hustle Sunday and qualifying P5, Larson car-pooled in style to work his night shift. After receiving help to qualify P12, the Cup Series’ points leader finished P4 …

Before placing P10 in the All-Star Open, Carson Hocevar campaigned for the fans’ vote to enter the All-Star Race, to no avail …

Corey Heim claimed the Truck Series’ delayed Wright Brand 250 on Sunday. After Saturday’s postponement, Heim took the checkered flag by over two seconds in front of Grant Enfinger …

The start of a new on-track rivalry? Two laps into the exhibition, Busch took offense to Stenhouse passing through the middle and took him out …

Protesting Busch’s move, Stenhouse parked his car in the No. 8 team’s pit stall and then progressed to have a chat with the team’s brass …

With only one exit that is closed until after the race, Stenhouse said he can do nothing else but wait for Busch and he’ll “handle it.” He showed what he meant after confronting Busch …

With so much attention on tire usage, Logano shredded his way to victory …

Logano enjoyed the moment with his family …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

