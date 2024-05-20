With much of the NASCAR Cup Series pre-race drama surrounding the arrival of Kyle Larson from his Indianapolis 500 qualifying run, Joey Logano suffacated most of the in-race theater by leading 199 of 200 laps of Sunday night’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

X (Twitter) users responded Sunday night to the post-race spectacle of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. attempting to land a haymaker to the chin of Kyle Busch. As they say: “Such is short-track racing” …

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. punches Kyle Busch after Busch took him out in the opening laps of tonight's NASCAR All-Star Race. pic.twitter.com/TmGJ5LSpdI — Always Race Day (@AlwaysRaceDay) May 20, 2024

Before the fisticuffs, Logano completed the most dominant All-Star performance since Davy Allison’s effort at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1991 …

Torrential rain played havoc with the weekend’s scheduling, but offered some extraneous opportunities for some to dive into …

NEW BUCKET LIST ITEM: 🚨Bathe in the historic Holy Water of North Wilkesboro Speedway 🤩🫣 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/dAjb6Xmmak — Tino Pattigno III (@tinopattigno) May 18, 2024

Before the All-Star Open, teams like Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet readied for the opportunity to qualify for the main feature …

The Cup garage is abuzz ahead of The Open later this afternoon 🔥 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/72JSwppJwA — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) May 19, 2024

Ty Gibbs captured the All-Star Open after leading every lap …

He'll go racing with the stars! Ty Gibbs wins the All-Star Open! #AllStarRace pic.twitter.com/zC5oFA3E26 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 19, 2024

Earlier Saturday, Larson made one of his qualifying runs at Indianapolis Motor Speedway …

After driving in his side-hustle Sunday and qualifying P5, Larson car-pooled in style to work his night shift. After receiving help to qualify P12, the Cup Series’ points leader finished P4 …

This afternoon, Kyle Larson qualified fifth for the Indy 500. Then, he got on a jet, flew to North Carolina, and helicoptered to the North Wilkesboro Speedway in time for NASCAR's $1 million All-Star Race:pic.twitter.com/TFVKc6fpun — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 19, 2024

Before placing P10 in the All-Star Open, Carson Hocevar campaigned for the fans’ vote to enter the All-Star Race, to no avail …

Corey Heim claimed the Truck Series’ delayed Wright Brand 250 on Sunday. After Saturday’s postponement, Heim took the checkered flag by over two seconds in front of Grant Enfinger …

Corey Heim takes the elevator ride to North Wilkesboro Speedway victory lane after winning the Wright Brand 250 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Dz7lBG9PY8 — Save The Speedway (@savethespeedway) May 19, 2024

The start of a new on-track rivalry? Two laps into the exhibition, Busch took offense to Stenhouse passing through the middle and took him out …

KYLE BUSCH DUMPS STENHOUSE! The No. 8 takes exception to the move made by @StenhouseJr on the initial start and ends the No. 47’s night on Lap 2. A spicy start to the #AllStarRace#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/OcslP231jC — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) May 20, 2024

Protesting Busch’s move, Stenhouse parked his car in the No. 8 team’s pit stall and then progressed to have a chat with the team’s brass …

NASCAR All-Star Race @NorthWilksboro, @StenhouseJr parks his car in @KyleBusch pit after Kyle wrecked him on the track 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/pwU4Du8ub7 — Beard Vet (@Beard_Vet) May 20, 2024

With only one exit that is closed until after the race, Stenhouse said he can do nothing else but wait for Busch and he’ll “handle it.” He showed what he meant after confronting Busch …

How does Ricky Stenhouse plan to handle this deal with Kyle Busch? "Watch after the race." pic.twitter.com/VFtA1aEawN — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) May 20, 2024

With so much attention on tire usage, Logano shredded his way to victory …

Logano enjoyed the moment with his family …