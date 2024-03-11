NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Bristol Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
phoenix raceway winter 2024 (1)

James Small calculated the risk and took a chance. On Lap 217 of Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500, the crew chief for the No. 19 Toyota instructed NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. to remain on the 1-mile, low-banked, tri-oval track at Phoenix Raceway and not pit. 

The decision paid off in the short term as Truex pulled away from the field, extending his lead to five seconds after lapping Erik Jones with 52 rotations to go. 

The long-term strategy soon started falling apart as Truex was forced to pit on Lap 271, handing the momentum over to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell, whose advantage grew to four seconds with 30 rotations remaining. 

Truex emerged from pit row in 22nd place. As Bell cruised to the checkered flag, Truex rallied to finish seventh. The 2017 Cup champion has finished out of the top five after 17 consecutive outings.

Still, it was a risk Smalls calculated the team needed to make.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule At Bristol Motor Speedway

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Saturday

  • 3 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 3:40 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 5 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 5:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 8 p.m.: Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race

Sunday

  • 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Food City 500 race

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
  • 35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
