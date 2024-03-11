James Small calculated the risk and took a chance. On Lap 217 of Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500, the crew chief for the No. 19 Toyota instructed NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. to remain on the 1-mile, low-banked, tri-oval track at Phoenix Raceway and not pit.

The decision paid off in the short term as Truex pulled away from the field, extending his lead to five seconds after lapping Erik Jones with 52 rotations to go.

The long-term strategy soon started falling apart as Truex was forced to pit on Lap 271, handing the momentum over to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell, whose advantage grew to four seconds with 30 rotations remaining.

Truex emerged from pit row in 22nd place. As Bell cruised to the checkered flag, Truex rallied to finish seventh. The 2017 Cup champion has finished out of the top five after 17 consecutive outings.

Still, it was a risk Smalls calculated the team needed to make.

50 laps to go.@MartinTruex_Jr is leading, but he cannot make it on fuel.@CBellRacing just passed @TyGibbs for 2nd.@dennyhamlin is 15th after his spin.#TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/YN1qWhBmVj — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) March 10, 2024

NASCAR Weekend Schedule At Bristol Motor Speedway

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Saturday

3 p.m.: Truck Series practice

3:40 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

5 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

8 p.m.: Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race

Sunday

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Food City 500 race

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet