NASCAR Cup Series reigning titleholder Ryan Blaney has yet to qualify for the playoffs during the opening four events, but the No. 12 Ford pilot is proving he does not have a championship hangover.
His head is in the game.
With three top-five finishes and one stage win, Blaney paces the points field. Kyle Larson, who has one win, and Martin Truex Jr., currently fighting a prolonged winless slump, both trail by 10 points.
Blaney placed his Team Penske machine on the pole for Saturday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, turning a hot lap of 124.954 mph.
Blaney edged rookie Josh Berry (124.792 mph) by 0.02 seconds. Denny Hamlin (124.178) will start on the inside of the second row, alongside Joey Logano (123.746).
The newly designed Ford Mustang has yet to win a race this season, but the manufacturer logged five of the top seven qualifying times Saturday.
Repost to congratulate Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 team on their NASCAR Cup Series pole at Bristol Motor Speedway! #NASCARonFS1 pic.twitter.com/SZYXM4r3dB
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 16, 2024
Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger Returning to Cup Series at Bristol
With the Xfinity Series taking a weekend off, AJ Allmendinger is not taking the extra time to rest. The two-time Xfinity champion was slated to return to Kaulig Racing’s Cup team for Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol.
A full-time Cup competitor last season, Allmendinger, a road-course specialist, won at Charlotte Roval, but failed to make the playoffs. He returned to the garage’s Xfinity division during the offseason and is challenging for the circuit title. Through four events, he ranks fourth in the points standings.
Allmendinger takes over for Derek Kraus, who mostly struggled to maintain pace in the No. 16 Chevrolet for the past two weeks. The two races were the 22-year-old rookie’s first Cup events.
Allmendinger (121.075) qualified 30th in the new-look machine.
How about a close up look at the scheme of the year. 😉#FoodCity500 | #TrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/MzNX4ulwos
— Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) March 12, 2024
Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Food City 500
Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:
Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team
- 1, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
- 2, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 3, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 4, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
- 5, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
- 6, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 7, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
- 8, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
- 9, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
- 10, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
- 11, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 12, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 13, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
- 14, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
- 15, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
- 16, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports
- 17, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
- 18, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
- 19, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 20, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing
- 21, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
- 22, Noah Gragson, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 23, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
- 24, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
- 25, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 26, John H. Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club
- 27, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
- 28, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
- 29, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
- 30, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
- 31, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
- 32, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing
- 33, Kax Grala, 15, Rike Ware Racing
- 34, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
- 35, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports
- 36, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
We found @RossChastain this morning before heading to @ItsBristolBaby #NASCAR #FoodCity500 pic.twitter.com/oY3brqMeoy
— Pit Pass Network (@pitpassnetwork) March 16, 2024