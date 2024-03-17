NASCAR Cup Series reigning titleholder Ryan Blaney has yet to qualify for the playoffs during the opening four events, but the No. 12 Ford pilot is proving he does not have a championship hangover.

His head is in the game.

With three top-five finishes and one stage win, Blaney paces the points field. Kyle Larson, who has one win, and Martin Truex Jr., currently fighting a prolonged winless slump, both trail by 10 points.

Blaney placed his Team Penske machine on the pole for Saturday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, turning a hot lap of 124.954 mph.

Blaney edged rookie Josh Berry (124.792 mph) by 0.02 seconds. Denny Hamlin (124.178) will start on the inside of the second row, alongside Joey Logano (123.746).

The newly designed Ford Mustang has yet to win a race this season, but the manufacturer logged five of the top seven qualifying times Saturday.

Repost to congratulate Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 team on their NASCAR Cup Series pole at Bristol Motor Speedway! #NASCARonFS1 pic.twitter.com/SZYXM4r3dB — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 16, 2024

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger Returning to Cup Series at Bristol

With the Xfinity Series taking a weekend off, AJ Allmendinger is not taking the extra time to rest. The two-time Xfinity champion was slated to return to Kaulig Racing’s Cup team for Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol.

A full-time Cup competitor last season, Allmendinger, a road-course specialist, won at Charlotte Roval, but failed to make the playoffs. He returned to the garage’s Xfinity division during the offseason and is challenging for the circuit title. Through four events, he ranks fourth in the points standings.

Allmendinger takes over for Derek Kraus, who mostly struggled to maintain pace in the No. 16 Chevrolet for the past two weeks. The two races were the 22-year-old rookie’s first Cup events.

Allmendinger (121.075) qualified 30th in the new-look machine.

How about a close up look at the scheme of the year. 😉#FoodCity500 | #TrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/MzNX4ulwos — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) March 12, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Food City 500

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

2, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

3, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

4, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

5, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

6, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

7, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

8, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

9, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

10, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

11, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

12, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

13, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

14, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

15, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

16, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports

17, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

18, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

19, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

20, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

21, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

22, Noah Gragson, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

23, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

24, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

25, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

26, John H. Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

27, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

28, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

29, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

30, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

31, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

32, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

33, Kax Grala, 15, Rike Ware Racing

34, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

35, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

36, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing