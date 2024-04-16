NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500: BetOnline Sportsbook's Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Talladega Superspeedway

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott’s team proved it takes a collective effort to help cease a prolonged winless streak.

Aided by an 8.49-second pit stop and two solid overtime restarts, Elliott claimed Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 checkered flag to end a 42-race winless streak.

The brevity of the pit stop established a record for the fastest four-tire stop in the single-wheel lug era.

Claiming another event trophy, Hendrick Motorsports drivers have claimed five of the opening nine races this season, paced by William Byron’s three wins and one each by points leader Kyle Larson and Elliott.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s GEICO 500, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 10th race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

GEICO 500 Storylines

  • Will a Ford Mustang Dark Horse win this season? In any of the three national series? The manufacturer’s redesigned machine has yet to visit Victory Lane following a Cup, Xfinity or Truck series event.
  • Richard Childress Racing celebrated two Top-10s Sunday as Austin Dillon earned a season-best P8 and Kyle Busch, who claimed the Truck Series event last Friday night, followed right behind his teammate.
  • Was Sunday the breakthrough Carson Hocevar needed? After enduring a spin, the rookie recovered to record his first Cup top-10.

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ GEICO 500 Odds Play
William Byron +1000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1000 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +1100 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1100 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1100 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1100 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace  +1400 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1400 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1600 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1600 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +1800 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1800 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +2000 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +2000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2200 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +2500 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +2500 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +3300 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +3300 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +3300 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3300 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +4000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +4000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +4000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +5000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +5000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +5000 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +6600 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +6600 BetOnline logo
John H. Nemechek +6600 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +6600 BetOnline logo
Shane van Gisbergen +6600 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +8000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +10000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +10000 BetOnline logo
Anthony Alfredo +15000 BetOnline logo
Cody Ware +25000 BetOnline logo
BJ McLeod +25000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

GEICO 500 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Ryan Blaney (+1000)

In his previous six Cup outings at Talladega, the reigning circuit champion has compiled one win, four top-10 finishes and led 120 laps. This could be the track Blaney uses to break his mini-slump, low-lighted by just one top-five finish in the five events since departing Phoenix Raceway.

Kyle Larson (+2000)

When is it a bad week to think the No. 5 Chevrolet will not race with the lead pack at some point in a Cup event?

Alex Bowman (+2200)

As the fourth driver of Hendrick Motorsports’ garage, Bowman is the lone pilot without a win. More alarming is the No. 48 Chevrolet has led only six laps. Is it time for Bowman to break his winless skid, which goes back to Las Vegas in March 2022?

