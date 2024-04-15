NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Talladega Superspeedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
chase elliott celebrates end winless skid (1)

Overcoming 16 caution periods throughout Sunday’s 276-lap AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski placed P2, but stood in the shadows of Chase Elliott snapping a 43-race winless skid.

William Byron initially was credited with P2, but race officials later ruled Keselowski beat Byron to the start/finish line at Texas Motor Speedway.

A part-owner of RFK Racing, Keselowski took advantage of the cautions to move up from his 22nd starting position to earn a runner-up spot for just the third time since 2021. At the start, Keselowski utilized a patient game plan, hovering in the middle of the pack during Stage 1.

With several yellow flags flying during the second stage, Keselowski’s crew chief, Matt McCall, elected to go with one mid-stage pit stop, resulting in five Stage 2 points.

When two yellows few during the final stage, Keselowski pitted on Lap 232 and the fresh tires paid dividends.

Still, Keselowski enters Sunday‘s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway with a winless streak extended to 107 Cup events.

“Knock on wood, we had great pit stops today and most of the year,” Keselowski said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I’ve got a great pit crew, so we only speak from our vantage point. I don’t know what’s going on with everybody else.”

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 4 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice
  • 5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

  • 10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
  • 12:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 race
  • 4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 race

Sunday

  • 3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 race

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, John H. Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Anthony Alfredo, Beard Motorsports, No. 62 Chevrolet
  • 35, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
  • 36, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 37, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
  • 38, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Topics  
Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
sam mayer xfinity team celebrates texas win (1)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Talladega Superspeedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  17min
NASCAR News and Rumors
chase elliott does polish victory lap (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Reply To Chase Elliott Ending ‘Hooters Curse,’ Honoring Late Alan Kulwicki After Winning AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 In 2OT At Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  18h
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson wins hendrick 250 pole (1)
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400: Qualifying, Kyle Larson’s Milestone Pole Position, Lineup At Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 13 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
jesse love claims third pole at texas (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300: Qualifying, Jesse Love’s Pole Position, Lineup At Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 13 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar cup series at texas bet (1)
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 9 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar xfinity series dude wipes at martinsville (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Entry List: Dates, Event Times at Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 9 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
truck series wild cart at cota (1)
NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 9 2024
More News
Arrow to top