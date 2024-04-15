Overcoming 16 caution periods throughout Sunday’s 276-lap AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski placed P2, but stood in the shadows of Chase Elliott snapping a 43-race winless skid.
William Byron initially was credited with P2, but race officials later ruled Keselowski beat Byron to the start/finish line at Texas Motor Speedway.
A part-owner of RFK Racing, Keselowski took advantage of the cautions to move up from his 22nd starting position to earn a runner-up spot for just the third time since 2021. At the start, Keselowski utilized a patient game plan, hovering in the middle of the pack during Stage 1.
With several yellow flags flying during the second stage, Keselowski’s crew chief, Matt McCall, elected to go with one mid-stage pit stop, resulting in five Stage 2 points.
When two yellows few during the final stage, Keselowski pitted on Lap 232 and the fresh tires paid dividends.
Still, Keselowski enters Sunday‘s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway with a winless streak extended to 107 Cup events.
“Knock on wood, we had great pit stops today and most of the year,” Keselowski said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I’ve got a great pit crew, so we only speak from our vantage point. I don’t know what’s going on with everybody else.”
Proud of the 6 team today… Pit stops, strategy and execution were on point and we never gave up. #6NeverQuits pic.twitter.com/WWmwhUmFXF
— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) April 15, 2024
NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway (All Times ET):
Friday
- 4 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice
- 5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying
Saturday
- 10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
- 12:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 race
- 4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 race
Sunday
- 3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 race
It’s race month! Get race day ready with our fan guide ⬇️#GEICO500 | #AgPro300 | #GeneralTire200
— Talladega Superspeedway (@TALLADEGA) April 1, 2024
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 27, John H. Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 34, Anthony Alfredo, Beard Motorsports, No. 62 Chevrolet
- 35, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
- 36, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 37, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
- 38, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
The last 3 NASCAR Cup Series races have had Overtime finishes
This the first time since the Fall of 2007 that 3 straight races have gone to Overtime, more than 16 years ago!
This is immediately after having 14 races without Overtime, the longest run in a decade. pic.twitter.com/WGd5Tdsc7I
— Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) April 15, 2024