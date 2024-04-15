Overcoming 16 caution periods throughout Sunday’s 276-lap AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski placed P2, but stood in the shadows of Chase Elliott snapping a 43-race winless skid.

William Byron initially was credited with P2, but race officials later ruled Keselowski beat Byron to the start/finish line at Texas Motor Speedway.

A part-owner of RFK Racing, Keselowski took advantage of the cautions to move up from his 22nd starting position to earn a runner-up spot for just the third time since 2021. At the start, Keselowski utilized a patient game plan, hovering in the middle of the pack during Stage 1.

With several yellow flags flying during the second stage, Keselowski’s crew chief, Matt McCall, elected to go with one mid-stage pit stop, resulting in five Stage 2 points.

When two yellows few during the final stage, Keselowski pitted on Lap 232 and the fresh tires paid dividends.

Still, Keselowski enters Sunday‘s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway with a winless streak extended to 107 Cup events.

“Knock on wood, we had great pit stops today and most of the year,” Keselowski said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I’ve got a great pit crew, so we only speak from our vantage point. I don’t know what’s going on with everybody else.”

Proud of the 6 team today… Pit stops, strategy and execution were on point and we never gave up. #6NeverQuits pic.twitter.com/WWmwhUmFXF — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) April 15, 2024

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway (All Times ET):

Friday

4 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

12:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 race

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 race

Sunday

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 race

It’s race month! Get race day ready with our fan guide ⬇️#GEICO500 | #AgPro300 | #GeneralTire200 — Talladega Superspeedway (@TALLADEGA) April 1, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, John H. Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Anthony Alfredo, Beard Motorsports, No. 62 Chevrolet

35, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

36, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

37, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

38, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

The last 3 NASCAR Cup Series races have had Overtime finishes This the first time since the Fall of 2007 that 3 straight races have gone to Overtime, more than 16 years ago! This is immediately after having 14 races without Overtime, the longest run in a decade. pic.twitter.com/WGd5Tdsc7I — Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) April 15, 2024