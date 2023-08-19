NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin on Saturday posted impressive back-to-back laps during Saturday’s qualifying session at Watkins Glen International, earning the pole position for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen.
Navigating through the 2.45-mile road course at 124.961mph, Hamlin claimed his 40th career pole and third at a road course this season.
William Byron will start on the outside of the front row after his hot lap of 124.961mph. Last week’s winner at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Michael McDowell starts P3, next to rookie Ty Gibbs, who is on the postseason bubble.
With two regular-season races to go, three open playoff spots remain open. Sunday’s event features four current drivers who have visited Victory Lane at Watkins Glen before: Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr., who starts P19 and could claim the drivers’ regular-season title.
Following qualifying, Byron and Chase Elliott, who needs a win to qualify for the playoffs, were listed as the race favorites (+550) by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Martin Truex Jr. In Position To Clinch Regular-Season Title
Entering the Cup Series’ penultimate regular-season event at Watkins Glen, Truex remains in position to clinch the drivers’ title.
Denny Hamlin is mathematically still in contention, but it would require consecutive DNFs from Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota.
That’s not likely.
Going green Sunday, Truex paces Hamlin by 60 points. Remember, the points ceiling for any driver at one event is 60 points. So, Truex, the 2017 series champion, sits in a pretty good position, to say the least.
If Truex earns 56 points he could clinch the regular-season pennant. Last week at IMS Road Course, Truex failed to challenge the lead pack, but picked up a seventh-place finish and 31 playoff points.
In 24 starts, Truex’s team, which has jelled since Dover, has suffered just one DNF this season. Over Truex’s past five outings, his average finish is P4.
Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Go Bowling at The Glen
Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:
Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team
- 1, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 2, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
- 3, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
- 4, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 5, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
- 6, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
- 7, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 8, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
- 9, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
- 10, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
- 11, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
- 12, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
- 13, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
- 14, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
- 15, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
- 16, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
- 17, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
- 18, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
- 19, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 20, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing
- 21, Mike Rockenfeller, 31, Legacy Motor Club
- 22, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
- 23, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
- 24, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
- 25, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
- 26, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 27, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 28, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
- 29, Andy Lally, 15, Rick Ware Racing
- 30, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 31, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
- 32, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
- 33, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 34, Cole Custer, 51, Rick Ware Racing
- 35, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
- 36, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports