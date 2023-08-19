NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin on Saturday posted impressive back-to-back laps during Saturday’s qualifying session at Watkins Glen International, earning the pole position for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen.

Navigating through the 2.45-mile road course at 124.961mph, Hamlin claimed his 40th career pole and third at a road course this season.

William Byron will start on the outside of the front row after his hot lap of 124.961mph. Last week’s winner at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Michael McDowell starts P3, next to rookie Ty Gibbs, who is on the postseason bubble.

With two regular-season races to go, three open playoff spots remain open. Sunday’s event features four current drivers who have visited Victory Lane at Watkins Glen before: Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr., who starts P19 and could claim the drivers’ regular-season title.

Following qualifying, Byron and Chase Elliott, who needs a win to qualify for the playoffs, were listed as the race favorites (+550) by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Martin Truex Jr. In Position To Clinch Regular-Season Title

Entering the Cup Series’ penultimate regular-season event at Watkins Glen, Truex remains in position to clinch the drivers’ title.

Denny Hamlin is mathematically still in contention, but it would require consecutive DNFs from Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota.

That’s not likely.

Going green Sunday, Truex paces Hamlin by 60 points. Remember, the points ceiling for any driver at one event is 60 points. So, Truex, the 2017 series champion, sits in a pretty good position, to say the least.

If Truex earns 56 points he could clinch the regular-season pennant. Last week at IMS Road Course, Truex failed to challenge the lead pack, but picked up a seventh-place finish and 31 playoff points.

In 24 starts, Truex’s team, which has jelled since Dover, has suffered just one DNF this season. Over Truex’s past five outings, his average finish is P4.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Go Bowling at The Glen

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

2, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

3, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

4, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

5, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

6, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

7, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

8, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

9, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

10, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

11, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

12, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

13, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

14, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

15, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

16, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

17, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

18, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

19, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

20, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

21, Mike Rockenfeller, 31, Legacy Motor Club

22, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

23, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

24, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

25, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

26, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

27, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

28, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

29, Andy Lally, 15, Rick Ware Racing

30, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

31, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

32, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

33, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

34, Cole Custer, 51, Rick Ware Racing

35, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

36, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports