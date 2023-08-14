NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell’s win Sunday during Verizon 200 at the Brickyard was convincing and history-making.
After securing the lead on Lap 6 following the event’s lone caution restart at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, McDowell paced the field for a career-best 54 of 82 laps. While fighting off eventual runner-up Chase Elliott over the final 29 circuits, McDowell’s advantage altered from more than four seconds to 0.937 seconds at the end, earning a trip to the playoffs.
“I was really trying to pace myself,” McDowell said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I figured there would be a late-race caution, and I didn’t want to burn my stuff up.
“Then when I got into traffic, (Elliott) started closing, I had to push it, but I just can’t believe it.”
With the Cup Series next heading to the Watkins Glen International on Sunday, two regular-season events remain with three open playoff spots remaining.
From a historical perspective, McDowell’s performance in the No. 34 Ford at the Brickyard could be considered the most dominant of anyone with that car number, dating back to the first-ever NASCAR event in 1949.
With two career wins, McDowell became the winningest driver with the No. 34 machine.
NASCAR Weekend Schedule At The Glen
Here is a list of events at Watkins Glen International (All Times ET):
Friday
- 3 p.m.: ARCA Series practice
- 4:15 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying
- 6 p.m.: ARCA Series General Tire 100 at The Glen race
Saturday
- 10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 11 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
- 12:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice
- 1:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen race
Sunday
- 3 p.m.: Cup Series GoBowling.com at The Glen race
NASCAR Cup Series GoBowling.Com At The Glen Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, Andy Lally, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 27, Mike Rockenfeller, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 32, TBA, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 35, TBA, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
- 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
