NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell’s win Sunday during Verizon 200 at the Brickyard was convincing and history-making.

After securing the lead on Lap 6 following the event’s lone caution restart at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, McDowell paced the field for a career-best 54 of 82 laps. While fighting off eventual runner-up Chase Elliott over the final 29 circuits, McDowell’s advantage altered from more than four seconds to 0.937 seconds at the end, earning a trip to the playoffs.

“I was really trying to pace myself,” McDowell said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I figured there would be a late-race caution, and I didn’t want to burn my stuff up.

“Then when I got into traffic, (Elliott) started closing, I had to push it, but I just can’t believe it.”

With the Cup Series next heading to the Watkins Glen International on Sunday, two regular-season events remain with three open playoff spots remaining.

From a historical perspective, McDowell’s performance in the No. 34 Ford at the Brickyard could be considered the most dominant of anyone with that car number, dating back to the first-ever NASCAR event in 1949.

With two career wins, McDowell became the winningest driver with the No. 34 machine.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule At The Glen

Here is a list of events at Watkins Glen International (All Times ET):

Friday

3 p.m.: ARCA Series practice

4:15 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying

6 p.m.: ARCA Series General Tire 100 at The Glen race

Saturday

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice

11 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice

1:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen race

Sunday

3 p.m.: Cup Series GoBowling.com at The Glen race

NASCAR Cup Series GoBowling.Com At The Glen Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Andy Lally, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Mike Rockenfeller, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, TBA, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, TBA, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Three spots in the playoffs remain after Michael McDowell claimed his. Bubba Wallace currently holds the last spot with two races left. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/YzyyrWKOzV — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 13, 2023