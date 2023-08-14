NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series’ GoBowling.Com At The Glen Entry List: All Dates, Event Times At Watkins Glen International

Jeff Hawkins
michael mcdowell kisses bricks at indy road course (1) (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell’s win Sunday during Verizon 200 at the Brickyard was convincing and history-making.

After securing the lead on Lap 6 following the event’s lone caution restart at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, McDowell paced the field for a career-best 54 of 82 laps. While fighting off eventual runner-up Chase Elliott over the final 29 circuits, McDowell’s advantage altered from more than four seconds to 0.937 seconds at the end, earning a trip to the playoffs.

“I was really trying to pace myself,” McDowell said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I figured there would be a late-race caution, and I didn’t want to burn my stuff up.

“Then when I got into traffic, (Elliott) started closing, I had to push it, but I just can’t believe it.”

With the Cup Series next heading to the Watkins Glen International on Sunday, two regular-season events remain with three open playoff spots remaining.

From a historical perspective, McDowell’s performance in the No. 34 Ford at the Brickyard could be considered the most dominant of anyone with that car number, dating back to the first-ever NASCAR event in 1949.

With two career wins, McDowell became the winningest driver with the No. 34 machine.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule At The Glen

Here is a list of events at Watkins Glen International (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 3 p.m.: ARCA Series practice
  • 4:15 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying
  • 6 p.m.: ARCA Series General Tire 100 at The Glen race

Saturday

  • 10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 11 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 12:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 1:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen race

Sunday

  • 3 p.m.: Cup Series GoBowling.com at The Glen race

NASCAR Cup Series GoBowling.Com At The Glen Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, Andy Lally, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, Mike Rockenfeller, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, TBA, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 35, TBA, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
  • 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

GoBowling.com at The Glen NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

