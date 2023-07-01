Denny Hamlin is calling Chicago sweet home after capturing the pole position for Sunday’s Grant Park 220, the NASCAR Cup Series’ first street race.

Hamlin, driving the No. 11 Toyota, completed the fastest lap along the 12-turn, 2.2-mile downtown track at 89.557 mph.

“The course is very good and raceable,” Hamlin told NASCAR.com.

Road course ace Tyler Reddick will start on the outside of the front row after Hamlin edged his hot lap of 89.513. The second row includes first-time NASCAR pilot Shane van Gisbergen (89.403 mph) in third place and Christopher Bell (88.765) in fourth. Gisbergen is a three-time Australian Supercars champion.

Van Gisbergen clocked the fastest practice lap earlier Saturday at 89.419 mph. He is seated in Trackhouse Racing’s No. 91 machine, part of the garage’s Project 91, which places top drivers from other disciplines in Cup competition.

With Hamlin, Reddick and Bell, Toyota earned three of the top four starting spots. Van Gisbergen was the top-finishing Chevrolet driver and Michael McDowell (89.328) paced the Ford family with a P6.

Cup points leader Martin Truex Jr. Will start 11th and Ross Chastain, the victory last Sunday at Nashville, struggled and is slated to begin P34.

Chaison wasn’t the lone driver to struggle with on the inaugural street course.

Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick, both former circuit champions, crashed during qualifying. Elliott, who likely needs a win to earn a playoff spot, struck Turn 8’s retaining wall and Harvick failed to safely maneuver through the 90-degree turn along Turn 1. He crashed into the outside wall and will start 36th in the 37-car field. Elliott will start P26.

Denny Hamlin snatched the pole away from Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen in the closing moments of qualifying to earn his third pole of the season in Chicago.#NASCAR75https://t.co/lUPFKFBfRl — SPEED SPORT (@SPEEDSPORT) July 1, 2023

Legacy Motor Club’s Crew Work On Impromptu Pit Stop

At least they had plenty of experience working in tough traffic.

Legacy Motor Club pit crew members volunteered to work overtime after noticing a traffic accident.

They paused their work unloading their Cup and Xfinity Series machines and helped repair the cars of a few local drivers.

Three members of Xfinity driver Parker Retzlaff’s crew, David Cropps, Carl Garcia and Mike Usray, unhooked the damaged car’s wiring harness and utilized a screwdriver to dislodge the dented bumper before replacing it.

The driver thanked the crew for the impromptu pit stop and was able to drive on.

Update: Some of our guys and some @LegacyMotorclub guys are helping fix it up! https://t.co/y9nMmfLi5P pic.twitter.com/2JhljUvKpv — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) June 30, 2023

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 220

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Race:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

2, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

3, Shane van Gisbergen, 91, Trackhouse Racing

4, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

5, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

6, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

7, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

8, Jenson Button, 15, Rick Ware Racing

9, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

10, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

11, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

12, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

13, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

14, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

15, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

16, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

17, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

18, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

19, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

20, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

21, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

22, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

23, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club

24, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

25, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

26, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

27, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

28, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

29, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

30, Andy Lally, 51, Rick Ware Racing

31, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

32, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

33, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

34, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

35, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

36, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

37, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

