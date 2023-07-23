NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Pocono Raceway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying

The top two NASCAR Cup Series points leaders are starting from the front at Pocono Raceway.

The current series leader with four wins, William Byron qualified Saturday with a hot lap of 170.235 mph, edging Martin Truex Jr. by 0.122 seconds, earning the pole position for Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400. Truex, the 2017 points champion and current leader will begin on the outside of the front row of the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Byron trails Truex by 17 points in the Cup standings.

“Big thanks to all the guys back at the shop for working hard and getting our cars close, I’m proud of this one,” Byron said, as reported by NASCAR.com “Definitely tomorrow’s a long day so re-hydrate and re-group. I’ve had a long week of racing so hopefully tomorrow is a good result for us. It would be nice to get a win.”

Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson, and Kevin Harvick will open from the second row, followed by Christopher Bell and defending series champion Joey Logano in the third row.

Chase Elliott, another Hendrick Motorsports driver who captured the 2022 Pocono summer race, needs a win to qualify for the playoffs, but spun out along Turn 2 of the during his opening-round qualifying laps and will start from the rear.

Six regular-season races remain.

NASCAR Officials To Drivers: Clean Up Restarts

Clean ‘em up.

That was the message NASCAR officials delivered to Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series drivers. Or as Elton Sawyer, the senior vice president of competition, described it: a “stern communication.”

With sloppy, wreck-filled restarts becoming a disturbing trend, Sawyer cited the Lap 71, Xfinity crash at New Hampshire last Saturday during his interview on SiriusXM Radio.

“If you think about that, there are two long lines the front row has established,” Sawyer said. “So, if you’re the second row, third row, fourth row, you’re looking through the windshield of your car and through the back glass and windshield of the car in front of you. Therefore, there is a lot going on just with that dynamic.

“I will preface this with I don’t think either race – the Cup race or the Xfinity – that our guys did a very good job on restarts. We’ll start there. As we unfolded and looked through the SMT data and just the optics, it felt like it happened maybe in the second or third row where cars were laying back.

“So, as we get into Pocono this weekend, there will be a very stern communication line to our drivers in all three series that laying back is not going to be acceptable as we go into the final stages of our regular season and as we go into the playoffs.”

With the drivers listen?

Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ HighPoint.com 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 2, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 3, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 5, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 6, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 7, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 8, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 9, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 10, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 11, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 12, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 13, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 14, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
  • 15, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
  • 16, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 17, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 18, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
  • 19, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing
  • 20, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 21, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 22, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 23, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 24, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
  • 25, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 26, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
  • 27, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 28, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing
  • 29, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 30, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
  • 31, Cole Custer, 51, Rick Ware Racing
  • 32, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 33, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 34, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 35, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 36, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

 

Topics  
HighPoint.com 400 NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
Syndication: The Tennessean

NASCAR 2023: Officials Enact New Sports Betting Policy; Justin Haley To Drive for Rick Ware Racing Next Season

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 20 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
martin truex jr burns out after new hampshire win (1)
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Pocono Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 18 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
martin truex jr wins crayon 301 at nh (1)
NASCAR Pocono Raceway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Cup Series’ Entry List For HighPoint.com 400
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 18 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
new hampshire rain delayed gamer (1)
NASCAR Cup 2023: Twitter Reacts To Martin Truex Jr. Biting Lobster, Drawing Crayon 301 Checkered Flag At New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 17 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar crayon 301 rained out at new hampshire (1)
NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To Rain Washing Out Crayon 301 At New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Postponing Cup Series Event Until Monday
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 16 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Practice & Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 15 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron tops field at rainy atlanta (1)
NASCAR New Hampshire Motor Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Cup Series’ Entry List
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top