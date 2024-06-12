NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Iowa Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
As his Hendrick Motorsports teammate and new NASCAR Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson rallied during the final stage to capture last Sunday’s road-course event at Sonoma Raceway, William Byron endured more trouble.

The circuit’s wins leader with six in 2023, Byron has just two top-10 finishes in his past seven outings. His recent follies include a P33 at Dover Motor Speedway (April 28) and a P30 during Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet suffered early trouble, a flat rear tire on Lap 13. He came back to join the lead pack, but was forced into a Turn 11 collision during the second stage.

Perhaps Byron, who claimed three wins by April 7, can snap his skid during the series’ debut at Iowa Speedway. In three national series starts at the 0.875-mile paved oval short track, Byron earned an Xfinity Series win in 2017 and a Truck Series triumph in 2016.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, review the odds, and give our best bets for the 17th race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol Storylines

  • After completing just 16 of 110 laps at Sonoma, Ty Gibbs left frustrated with his performance after misjudging his exit on Turn 11. He placed P37, but returns to Iowa where he previously earned an ARCA Menards Series victory.
  • With 10 career short-track victories, Denny Hamlin seeks to rebound from a last-place finish at Sonoma. He dropped from the circuit’s points lead to third, 26 points behind Larson.
  • With five top-three finishes in his past nine starts, Brad Keselowski, a native Michigander, should feel at home at the Midwestern venue. Seven of his 36 career trips to Victory Lane occurred at short tracks.

Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol Odds
 Play
Christopher Bell +450 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +600 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +675 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney  +850 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1000 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1000 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1000 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +1200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1200 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1400 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1800 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +2000 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2000 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +2200 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +3300 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +3300 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +4000 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +4000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +5000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +6600 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +10000 BetOnline logo
 Daniel Suarez +12500 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +15000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +15000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +20000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +20000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +20000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +25000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon  +25000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +50000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +50000 BetOnline logo
 Corey LaJoie +50000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +100000 BetOnline logo
Kaz Grala +100000 BetOnline logo
David Starr +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway: 

 Chris Buescher (+2000) 

Still looking to qualify for the playoffs, Buescher may be positioned to accomplish the feat at Iowa. He earned a win there during a 2015 Xfinity Series event. 

Kyle Busch (+2200) 

Busch is generally a good bet at short tracks, collecting 16 career wins. It’s been a decade and a half, but the two-time Cup champion won both of his Xfinity Series starts at Iowa (2009 and ‘10).  

Michael McDowell (+10000) 

A true longshot, but one who could contend at Iowa. McDowell made eight Xfinity starts at the track and averaged a 6.9 finish, including a P2 in 2014.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
