NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube: BetOnline Sportsbook Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace is off to the best start of his eight-year career, placing fifth in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway and last Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. 

The 23XI Racing driver escaped major damage during the 16-car mele in the opening moments of the Ambetter Health 400 and cliched a top-five with a taped-up machine. 

He gave an assist on social media to his spotter, Freddie Kraft. 

“May sound like a joke but my brain is mush,” Wallace posted. “The psychological piece to plate racing is massive. Yes, it’s big (during) any other race, but receiving and digesting the info from (Kraft) lap by lap, corner by corner to make sure you’re in the right spot is intense. 

“The racing was very intense; it’s the mental side. Are we gonna crash? Am I making the right move? Every corner. Every straightaway. Every lap. It’s a lot. I am mentally drained just from that. You try to be so cool, calm, and collective the whole time and (it’s) hard to do in these situations.” 

Attempting to stay mentally tough, Wallace, who placed 10th in the final driver rankings last season, seeks his first win since September 2022 at Kansas Speedway. 

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the No. 3 race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

2024 Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube Storylines

  • Ambetter Health 400 winner Daniel Suarez snapped a 57-race winless streak by 0.003 seconds, the third-closest finish in Cup racing since the series implemented electronic scoring in 1993. Suarez missed the playoffs last season.
  • Josh Williams knows drama. The driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet, Williams was involved in the 16-car mele early at Atlanta, triggered by Todd Gilliand. Williams lashed out at the quality of driving around him. “I thought I left the ARCA Series a long time ago, but apparently not. This is supposed to be Cup racing,” Williams said, as reported by Frontstretch.com.
  • Williams’ discontent will linger. Assuming command of the No. 16 machine will be Derek Kraus, making his series debut. The 22-year-old Truck Series veteran is slated to compete in six Cup events for Kaulig Racing this season.

Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook: 

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Pennzoil 400 presented by Juffy Lube Odds Play
Kyle Larson +400 BetOnline logo
William Byron +800 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +900 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +1000 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1000 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1200 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1200 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1200 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1400 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1400 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1600 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +1800 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2200 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2200 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +2800 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +4000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +6600 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +10000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +10000 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +15000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +15000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +15000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +15000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +20000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +20000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +20000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliand +20000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +20000 BetOnline logo
Derek Kraus +20000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +30000 BetOnline logo
Kaz Grala +50000 BetOnline logo
JJ Yeley +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication 

Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 

Kyle Larson (+400) 

The winner at Las Vegas last October and runner-up last February, Larson was listed as Sunday’s early betting favorite. Plus, he drives a Chevrolet, the first manufacturer to sweep this season’s first two national series tripleheaders in NASCAR history.  

Joey Logano (+1400) 

The 2022 Cup champion had a weekend to forget at Atlanta. Despite qualifying P2, Logano endured a penalty for a glove infraction, suffered an on-track accident and placed P28. He should already feel pressure to make up for lost early points. 

Brad Keselowski (+1600) 

Talk about feeling pressure. The 2012 Cup champ has not visited Victory Lane in 100 events. Through two races this, Keselowski ranks 36th with 16 points, the fewest of any driver who competed at Daytona and Atlanta. The veteran cannot afford to fall further behind. 

Topics  
BetOnline Sportsbook NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

