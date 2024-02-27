NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
daniel suarez wins ambetter health 400 (1)

In a three-wide drag race to the start/finish line at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez nipped runner-up Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch by less than a hundredth of a second.  

The margin between Suarez and Blaney was clocked at 0.003 seconds, the third-closest win in Cup history. Busch followed 0.004 seconds later. 

Blaney, the reigning circuit champion, led six times for 31 laps. 

“I felt great about how the race went,” Blaney said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “Just in that moment, you’re like, ‘Damn. That sucks.’   

“We just lost by three inches right?” 

Busch raced in the lead pack for much of the event at the reconfigured 1.54-mile quad-oval track, leading six times for 28 rotations. But after Austin Dillon, a Richard Childress Racing teammate, crashed on Lap 2, and finished 22nd. He was out of contention to help Busch. 

“All of my friends disintegrated and went away throughout the day,” Busch said.

Busch will look to find friends in Las Vegas next weekend.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 4:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 5:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 6:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 7:05 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 9 p.m.: Xfinity Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 race

Saturday

  • 2:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 2:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series The LiUNA! race

Sunday

  • 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube race

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, Derek Kraus, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, JJ Yeley, NY Racing Team, No. 44 Chevrolet
  • 30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 33, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 35, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
  • 36, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Topics  
NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar finish at atlanta (1)

Amazed NASCAR Cup Series Fans Reply To Daniel Suarez’s Historic Finish, Winning Ambetter Health 400 At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 25 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity field at atlanta (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Fans Wowed By Austin Hill Gaslighting RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Field At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 24 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle busch wins trucks race at atlanta (1)
NASCAR Truck Series Fans Watch Kyle Busch Take Ownership Of Saturday’s Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 24 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
trucks at atlanta qualifying (1)
NASCAR Truck Series Fr8 208: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 24 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
jesse love qualifying at daytona (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King Of Tough 250: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 23 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: South Point 400
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400: BetOnline Sportsbook Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 21 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle busch bad luck at daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 20 2024
More News
Arrow to top