In a three-wide drag race to the start/finish line at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez nipped runner-up Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch by less than a hundredth of a second.

The margin between Suarez and Blaney was clocked at 0.003 seconds, the third-closest win in Cup history. Busch followed 0.004 seconds later.

Blaney, the reigning circuit champion, led six times for 31 laps.

“I felt great about how the race went,” Blaney said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “Just in that moment, you’re like, ‘Damn. That sucks.’

“We just lost by three inches right?”

Busch raced in the lead pack for much of the event at the reconfigured 1.54-mile quad-oval track, leading six times for 28 rotations. But after Austin Dillon, a Richard Childress Racing teammate, crashed on Lap 2, and finished 22nd. He was out of contention to help Busch.

“All of my friends disintegrated and went away throughout the day,” Busch said.

Busch will look to find friends in Las Vegas next weekend.

This is what 0.003 seconds looks like. 👀 pic.twitter.com/g03Y91HQcC — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 26, 2024

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

4:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice

5:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

6:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

7:05 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying

9 p.m.: Xfinity Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 race

Saturday

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice

2:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series The LiUNA! race

Sunday

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube race

The moment we’ve been waiting for is here…it’s race week, baby! 🏁 🗣️ LETS GOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/u727rZHJeb — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) February 26, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, Derek Kraus, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, JJ Yeley, NY Racing Team, No. 44 Chevrolet

30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

33, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

35, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

36, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet