NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
joey logano wins lv pole (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano’s qualifying efforts continued to draw historical perspective. Completing a hot lap of 184.357 mph Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the two-time circuit champion captured the pole for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube. It marked the third straight race Logano qualified to start along the front row.

Now, about those race day results?

Despite becoming the first driver to accomplish the qualifying trifecta since Ricky Rudd in 2000, Logano has struggled to contend during the races.

Logano enters the season’s third event in unfamiliar territory. He sits 31st in the points standings, 59 points behind circuit leader Kyle Busch (77 points).

Enjoying strong starts, Logano led a combined 72 laps – second most in the series – but the momentum failed to translate into Stage 3, finishing 32nd at Daytona and 28th at Atlanta.

Hampered by a strong desert wind Saturday, Logano secured his second pole this season and 30th of his career. Wind gusts of about 70 mph were reported.

Kyle Larson’s qualifying lap of 184.225 mph positioned the 2021 Cup Champ on the outside of the front row. A two-time winner at Las Vegas, Larson is not expecting similar windy conditions Sunday.

“The wind was definitely a factor,” Larson told Fox Sports. “I think it’s going to be a little less windy tomorrow. Hopefully, things will feel a little bit more normal.

“We’ll see.”

Saturday’s pole effort for Logano was a welcome distraction from the news surrounding the penalty he absorbed last week for wearing an illegal glove at Atlanta.

Austin Cindric (184.093 mph), William Byron (183.911) and Bubba Wallace (183.648) rounded out the top five qualifying runs Saturday at Las Vegas.

During the morning practice round, Ross Chastain established the pace at 184.269 mph, besting the fast four of Noah Gragson (183.661), Ty Gibbs (182.859), Tyler Reddick (182.846) and Denny Hamlin (182.723).

Ryan Preece spun and struck the Turn 2 wall during the Group A run.

NASCAR Cup Series’ Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube Starting Lineup

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 2, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 3, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 4, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 5, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 6, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 7, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 8, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 9, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
  • 10, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 11, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 12, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
  • 13, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 14, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 15, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
  • 16, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 17, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 18, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 19, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 20, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 21, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 22, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
  • 23, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 24, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports
  • 25, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 26, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 27, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 28, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 29, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
  • 30, Noah Gragson, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 31, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 32, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing
  • 33, Derek Kraus, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 34, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing
  • 35, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing
  • 36, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 37, JJ Yeley, 44, NY Racing Team

Topics  
NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
rajah caruth has a day at vegas (2)

NASCAR Truck Series Fans Watch Rajah Caruth Enjoy Historic Day, Achieve 1st Win, Pole At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  21h
NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity series at altanta (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA!: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 1 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
bubba wallace at 2024 daytona (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube: BetOnline Sportsbook Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 27 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
daniel suarez wins ambetter health 400 (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 26 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar finish at atlanta (1)
Amazed NASCAR Cup Series Fans Reply To Daniel Suarez’s Historic Finish, Winning Ambetter Health 400 At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 25 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity field at atlanta (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Fans Wowed By Austin Hill Gaslighting RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Field At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 24 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle busch wins trucks race at atlanta (1)
NASCAR Truck Series Fans Watch Kyle Busch Take Ownership Of Saturday’s Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 24 2024
More News
Arrow to top