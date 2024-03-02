NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano’s qualifying efforts continued to draw historical perspective. Completing a hot lap of 184.357 mph Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the two-time circuit champion captured the pole for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube. It marked the third straight race Logano qualified to start along the front row.

Now, about those race day results?

Despite becoming the first driver to accomplish the qualifying trifecta since Ricky Rudd in 2000, Logano has struggled to contend during the races.

Logano enters the season’s third event in unfamiliar territory. He sits 31st in the points standings, 59 points behind circuit leader Kyle Busch (77 points).

Enjoying strong starts, Logano led a combined 72 laps – second most in the series – but the momentum failed to translate into Stage 3, finishing 32nd at Daytona and 28th at Atlanta.

Hampered by a strong desert wind Saturday, Logano secured his second pole this season and 30th of his career. Wind gusts of about 70 mph were reported.

Kyle Larson’s qualifying lap of 184.225 mph positioned the 2021 Cup Champ on the outside of the front row. A two-time winner at Las Vegas, Larson is not expecting similar windy conditions Sunday.

“The wind was definitely a factor,” Larson told Fox Sports. “I think it’s going to be a little less windy tomorrow. Hopefully, things will feel a little bit more normal.

“We’ll see.”

Saturday’s pole effort for Logano was a welcome distraction from the news surrounding the penalty he absorbed last week for wearing an illegal glove at Atlanta.

Austin Cindric (184.093 mph), William Byron (183.911) and Bubba Wallace (183.648) rounded out the top five qualifying runs Saturday at Las Vegas.

During the morning practice round, Ross Chastain established the pace at 184.269 mph, besting the fast four of Noah Gragson (183.661), Ty Gibbs (182.859), Tyler Reddick (182.846) and Denny Hamlin (182.723).

Ryan Preece spun and struck the Turn 2 wall during the Group A run.

A look at the Joey Logano glove from Atlanta. The glove is not allowed to have the webbing between the fingers and thumb area. pic.twitter.com/WuDlTipYTj — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 2, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series’ Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube Starting Lineup

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

2, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

3, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

4, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

5, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

6, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

7, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

8, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

9, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

10, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

11, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

12, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

13, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

14, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

15, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

16, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

17, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

18, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

19, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

20, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

21, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

22, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

23, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

24, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports

25, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

26, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

27, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

28, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

29, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

30, Noah Gragson, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

31, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

32, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing

33, Derek Kraus, 16, Kaulig Racing

34, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

35, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

36, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

37, JJ Yeley, 44, NY Racing Team

