NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano’s qualifying efforts continued to draw historical perspective. Completing a hot lap of 184.357 mph Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the two-time circuit champion captured the pole for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube. It marked the third straight race Logano qualified to start along the front row.
Now, about those race day results?
Despite becoming the first driver to accomplish the qualifying trifecta since Ricky Rudd in 2000, Logano has struggled to contend during the races.
Logano enters the season’s third event in unfamiliar territory. He sits 31st in the points standings, 59 points behind circuit leader Kyle Busch (77 points).
Enjoying strong starts, Logano led a combined 72 laps – second most in the series – but the momentum failed to translate into Stage 3, finishing 32nd at Daytona and 28th at Atlanta.
Hampered by a strong desert wind Saturday, Logano secured his second pole this season and 30th of his career. Wind gusts of about 70 mph were reported.
Kyle Larson’s qualifying lap of 184.225 mph positioned the 2021 Cup Champ on the outside of the front row. A two-time winner at Las Vegas, Larson is not expecting similar windy conditions Sunday.
“The wind was definitely a factor,” Larson told Fox Sports. “I think it’s going to be a little less windy tomorrow. Hopefully, things will feel a little bit more normal.
“We’ll see.”
Saturday’s pole effort for Logano was a welcome distraction from the news surrounding the penalty he absorbed last week for wearing an illegal glove at Atlanta.
Austin Cindric (184.093 mph), William Byron (183.911) and Bubba Wallace (183.648) rounded out the top five qualifying runs Saturday at Las Vegas.
During the morning practice round, Ross Chastain established the pace at 184.269 mph, besting the fast four of Noah Gragson (183.661), Ty Gibbs (182.859), Tyler Reddick (182.846) and Denny Hamlin (182.723).
Ryan Preece spun and struck the Turn 2 wall during the Group A run.
NASCAR Cup Series’ Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube Starting Lineup
Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team
- 1, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
- 2, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
- 3, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
- 4, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
- 5, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
- 6, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 7, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 8, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 9, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
- 10, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 11, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
- 12, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
- 13, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
- 14, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports
- 15, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
- 16, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
- 17, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
- 18, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
- 19, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
- 20, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
- 21, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
- 22, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
- 23, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
- 24, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports
- 25, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
- 26, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 27, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club
- 28, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 29, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
- 30, Noah Gragson, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 31, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
- 32, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing
- 33, Derek Kraus, 16, Kaulig Racing
- 34, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing
- 35, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing
- 36, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 37, JJ Yeley, 44, NY Racing Team
