NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500: BetOnline Sportsbook Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Phoenix Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
Hendrick Motorsports is leading the Chevrolet surge. With the manufacturer winning all three of the NASCAR Cup Series events this season, the Charlotte, N.C.-based organization has claimed two trophies to begin its 40th anniversary run.

William Byron opened the campaign with a well-timed victory during the Daytona 500 and Kyle Larson dominated last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It is the eighth time Hendrick Motorsports opened a new season by going 2-for-3.

Will Chase Elliott break out of his prolonged slump to make it 3-for-4?

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the fourth race on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

2024 Shriners Children’s 500 Storylines

  • Bubba Wallace lost a lug nut and never recovered. Following two season-opening top-five finishes, Wallace started strong, but after the pit-road mishap, never got back up to the lead pack and finished P35, 13 laps behind. How will he rebound in the desert?
  • Zane Smith is beginning to feel rookie pressure. Already. He placed a respectable P13 during the Daytona 500, but followed it up with two crashes, finishing P35 at Atlanta and P36 at Las Vegas. Will the 2022 Truck Series champion learn anything about avoiding early incidents?
  • What’s wrong with Christopher Bell? Following back-to-back Championship 4 appearances, Bell showed his team’s potential with a top-five at Daytona but found trouble at Atlanta (P34) and Las Vegas (P33). Bell enters the Phoenix opener 21st in the points standings. Where will he be when the circuit returns in November?

Shriners Children’s 500 Driver Odds 

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Shriners Children’s 500 Odds Play
Kyle Larson +550 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +650 BetOnline logo
William Byron +750 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +850 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +900 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1100 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1100 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1200 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1400 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1600 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +1600 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1800 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +2000 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +2200 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2800 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +3300 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +6600 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +6600 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +10000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +10000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +10000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +15000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +20000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +20000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +20000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +50000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +50000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +50000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +50000 BetOnline logo
Kaz Grala +100000 BetOnline logo
Derek Kraus +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Shriners Children’s 500 Predictions, Picks, Best Bets 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway: 

Kyle Larson (+550) 

The easy bet, right? Larson led 181 laps and swept both stages at Las Vegas. He returns to the 1-mile low-banked tri-oval track where he clinched his 2021 title. Enough said? 

Ryan Blaney (+650) 

After back-to-back third-place finishes, is it time for the reigning Cup champ to clinch an early playoff spot? He tasted success at Phoenix last November, why not again? 

Noah Gragson (+10000) 

This week’s (real) longshot appears to be adjusting well to his new environment. Coming off a P6 at Las Vegas, Gragson has two top-10s this season after a DNF at Atlanta. Can he take the next step and clinch first his Cup win? 

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
