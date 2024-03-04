In the distance, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson could hear a ringing bell. Above Sunday’s Victory Lane commotion and celebrations at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the newly crowned Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube champion listened for the familiar sound.
Hendrick Motorsports traditionally utilized a victory bell cart to ring while rolling through the organization’s Charlotte, N.C.-based campus. Since joining the roster following the 2020 campaign, Larson has rung the bell 18 times. Sunday’s sound was a bit more personal as Larson heard it in the moment.
The racing team has commissioned a travel-sized victory bell, creating a new on-track tradition.
With teammate William Byron capturing the season-opening Daytona 500, Hendrick Motorsports associates have heard the bell ring for the second time in three Cup events this season. Larson has captured back-to-back events at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track and led 181 of 267 laps, sweeping both stages.
Taken from the act of ringing a bell after a car sale, Hendrick Automotive Group Vice President of Financial Services Darryl Jackson has assumed responsibility for the traveling victory bell,
“Anybody who knows Darryl Jackson, he is the hype man of all hype men,” Larson’s crew chief, Cliff Daniels, told NASCAR.com. “He’s hilarious and wide open, and he made us these bells because he wanted us to ring it in Victory Lane any time we won. Hate that he couldn’t be here today. I’m sure he was back in Charlotte, but we already took a video of us ringing the bell (and) sent it back to Darryl. He’s super happy, super proud. So, I honestly think it’s just an evolution of what’s already a lot of fun for a Hendrick tradition.”
Third career NASCAR Cup Series win for Kyle Larson in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/5mXGyzWFKc
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 4, 2024
NASCAR Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Phoenix Raceway (All Times ET):
Friday
- 3:30 p.m.: ARCA Series practice
- 4:30 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying
- 5:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice
- 8 p.m.: ARCA Series General Tire 150 race
Saturday
- 12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 1 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
- 2:10 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 race
Sunday
- 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 race
We’re ready for more burnouts next weekend 💨#ShrinersChildrens500 pic.twitter.com/ChxaoVt6lI
— Phoenix Raceway (@phoenixraceway) March 1, 2024
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, Derek Kraus, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
- 35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
Noah Gragson’s 6th place finish in Las Vegas is the best finish for the 10 car on a 1.5 mile track since Las Vegas in the Spring of 2022, 2 years ago. pic.twitter.com/4DkyhJpjQY
— Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) March 4, 2024