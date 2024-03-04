In the distance, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson could hear a ringing bell. Above Sunday’s Victory Lane commotion and celebrations at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the newly crowned Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube champion listened for the familiar sound.

Hendrick Motorsports traditionally utilized a victory bell cart to ring while rolling through the organization’s Charlotte, N.C.-based campus. Since joining the roster following the 2020 campaign, Larson has rung the bell 18 times. Sunday’s sound was a bit more personal as Larson heard it in the moment.

The racing team has commissioned a travel-sized victory bell, creating a new on-track tradition.

With teammate William Byron capturing the season-opening Daytona 500, Hendrick Motorsports associates have heard the bell ring for the second time in three Cup events this season. Larson has captured back-to-back events at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track and led 181 of 267 laps, sweeping both stages.

Taken from the act of ringing a bell after a car sale, Hendrick Automotive Group Vice President of Financial Services Darryl Jackson has assumed responsibility for the traveling victory bell,

“Anybody who knows Darryl Jackson, he is the hype man of all hype men,” Larson’s crew chief, Cliff Daniels, told NASCAR.com. “He’s hilarious and wide open, and he made us these bells because he wanted us to ring it in Victory Lane any time we won. Hate that he couldn’t be here today. I’m sure he was back in Charlotte, but we already took a video of us ringing the bell (and) sent it back to Darryl. He’s super happy, super proud. So, I honestly think it’s just an evolution of what’s already a lot of fun for a Hendrick tradition.”

Third career NASCAR Cup Series win for Kyle Larson in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/5mXGyzWFKc — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 4, 2024

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Phoenix Raceway (All Times ET):

Friday

3:30 p.m.: ARCA Series practice

4:30 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice

8 p.m.: ARCA Series General Tire 150 race

Saturday

12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

2:10 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 race

Sunday

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 race

We’re ready for more burnouts next weekend 💨#ShrinersChildrens500 pic.twitter.com/ChxaoVt6lI — Phoenix Raceway (@phoenixraceway) March 1, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, Derek Kraus, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Noah Gragson’s 6th place finish in Las Vegas is the best finish for the 10 car on a 1.5 mile track since Las Vegas in the Spring of 2022, 2 years ago. pic.twitter.com/4DkyhJpjQY — Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) March 4, 2024