NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Richmond Raceway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott is making too many mistakes.

The 2020 series champion appeared to have a machine capable of challenging for a top-five finish last Sunday at Circuit of The Americas. Instead, Elliott was black-flagged during the esses and served the pass-through penalty. He later lost more time after spinning out.

The NextGen era has been tough on the 28-year-old driver. After suffering a snowboarding incident and incurring a one-race suspension last season, Elliott has endured a slow start in 2024. He only has one top-10 finish in six outings and has not visited Victory Lane since October 2022.

Can he break the skid at Richmond Raceway on Sunday night?

He hasn’t yet. His best career finish at the short track was P2 in 2018.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday night’s Toyota Owners 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the seventh race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Toyota Owners 400 Storylines

  • William Byron, the lone Cup driver with multiple trips to Victory Lane, will attempt to win back-to-back races at contrasting venues. Last week, he dominated at COTA’s road course. Can he adjust and win again on a short track?
  • Tyler Reddick, who has three top-10s in six outings this season, seeks to breakthrough at Richmond. In seven starts, his best performance came in 2020 (P11).
  • A Winston Cup-era winner at Richmond, Ryan Newman will return as a 46-year-old driver on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. It marks the fourth straight year Newman will compete in Friday night’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150.

Toyota Owners 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400 Play
Denny Hamlin +450 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +450 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +650 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +950 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +950 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1100 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +1200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1200 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1400 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1400 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1600 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1800 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +2000 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +2200 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +4000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +5000 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +6600 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +6600 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +6600 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +6600 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +8000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +10000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +10000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +10000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +10000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +20000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +30000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +50000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +50000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +50000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +100000 BetOnline logo
Kaz Grala +1000000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication 

Toyota Owners 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

Denny Hamlin (+450)

With the playoffs clinched after winning at Bristol two weeks ago, Hamlin, the event’s odds-on favorite, returns to short-track racing at a facility where he has compiled 22 top-10 finishes in 34 career appearances at the .75-mile asphalt oval track.

Kyle Larson (+950)

Last spring’s winner at Richmond, Larson, who won at Las Vegas earlier this season, has registered 10 top-10s in 18 career events at Richmond.

Kyle Busch (+1400)

With six wins, 19 top-fives and 28 top-10s in 36 races at Richmond, Busch could be in a position to to break his recent slump, placing P22 or worse in three consecutive outings. His frustrations were evident at COTA.

Topics  
BetOnline Sportsbook NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors Toyota Owners 400 X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity entry list for richmond spring (1)

NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Richmond Raceway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 25 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron ty gibbs at cota spring (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 25 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron burns out at cota (1)
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Fans React To William Byron’s Win By Overcoming ‘Little Micro Errors’ At Circuit Of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 25 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson wins xfinity at cota (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250: Fans React To Lurking Kyle Larson Stealing Victory On Final OT Lap At Circuit Of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 23 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
joey logano at texas cota (1)
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Circuit Of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 23 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity standard shot for cota qualifying (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Circuit Of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 22 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
NASCAR Truck Series XPEL 225: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Circuit Of The Americas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 22 2024
More News
Arrow to top