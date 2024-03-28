NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott is making too many mistakes.

The 2020 series champion appeared to have a machine capable of challenging for a top-five finish last Sunday at Circuit of The Americas. Instead, Elliott was black-flagged during the esses and served the pass-through penalty. He later lost more time after spinning out.

The NextGen era has been tough on the 28-year-old driver. After suffering a snowboarding incident and incurring a one-race suspension last season, Elliott has endured a slow start in 2024. He only has one top-10 finish in six outings and has not visited Victory Lane since October 2022.

Can he break the skid at Richmond Raceway on Sunday night?

He hasn’t yet. His best career finish at the short track was P2 in 2018.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday night’s Toyota Owners 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the seventh race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Toyota Owners 400 Storylines

William Byron, the lone Cup driver with multiple trips to Victory Lane, will attempt to win back-to-back races at contrasting venues. Last week, he dominated at COTA’s road course. Can he adjust and win again on a short track?

Tyler Reddick, who has three top-10s in six outings this season, seeks to breakthrough at Richmond. In seven starts, his best performance came in 2020 (P11).

A Winston Cup-era winner at Richmond, Ryan Newman will return as a 46-year-old driver on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. It marks the fourth straight year Newman will compete in Friday night’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150.

Ryan Newman won the 2017 Camping World 500 at Phoenix seven years ago today. 🏁 It was his final Cup series win. #Rocketman 🚀🏁 pic.twitter.com/rvm09IJefb — NASCAR Legends (@LegendsNascar) March 20, 2024

Toyota Owners 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400 Play Denny Hamlin +450 Christopher Bell +450 Martin Truex Jr. +650 Kyle Larson +950 Ty Gibbs +950 William Byron +1100 Chris Buescher +1200 Brad Keselowski +1200 Ryan Blaney +1400 Kyle Busch +1400 Tyler Reddick +1600 Chase Elliott +1800 Ross Chastain +2000 Joey Logano +2200 Bubba Wallace +4000 Alex Bowman +5000 Josh Berry +6600 Chase Briscoe +6600 John Hunter Nemechek +6600 Michael McDowell +6600 Daniel Suarez +8000 Erik Jones +10000 Austin Dillon +10000 Ryan Preece +10000 Austin Cindric +10000 Carson Hocevar +10000 Noah Gragson +10000 Corey LaJoie +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 Todd Gilliland +30000 Zane Smith +50000 Justin Haley +50000 Ty Dillon +50000 Daniel Hemric +100000 Kaz Grala +1000000

*Odds current at time of publication

Toyota Owners 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

Denny Hamlin (+450)

With the playoffs clinched after winning at Bristol two weeks ago, Hamlin, the event’s odds-on favorite, returns to short-track racing at a facility where he has compiled 22 top-10 finishes in 34 career appearances at the .75-mile asphalt oval track.

Kyle Larson (+950)

Last spring’s winner at Richmond, Larson, who won at Las Vegas earlier this season, has registered 10 top-10s in 18 career events at Richmond.

Kyle Busch (+1400)

With six wins, 19 top-fives and 28 top-10s in 36 races at Richmond, Busch could be in a position to to break his recent slump, placing P22 or worse in three consecutive outings. His frustrations were evident at COTA.

“Kyle is just frustrated with the way that the start of the year has gone.” @KevinHarvick on the incident between Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell at COTA. @KaitlynVincie | @MambaSmith34 | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/7d4mH9J96f — HarvickHappyHour (@HarvickHappyPod) March 28, 2024