NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup At Sonoma Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
denny hamlin wins pole for summer race at sonoma (1)

Denny Hamlin on Saturday captured his 38th career NASCAR Cup Series pole for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

The pilot of the No. 11 Toyota turned a hot lap of 92.178 mph for his first pole at the hilly, 12-turn, 2.520-mile road course. Tyler Reddick will start on the outside of the front row after placing second at 92.068 mph.

Michael McDowell, on the inside, and Christopher Bell will start from the second row. The race’s defending champion, Daniel Suarez earned a ninth-place starting position.

Kyle Larson, who earned the pole for the Xfinity Series event Saturday night, paced the field in practice (91.730 mph), but stubbled in qualifying. He will start 16th. Cup points leader Ryan Blaney struggled and begins P31.

Aric Almirola Earns ‘Special’ Xfinity Series Win

Aric Almirola scored an upset win during Saturday’s DoorDash, leaving Kyle Larson “bummed … mad at myself” following the Xfinity Series’ first-ever race at Sonoma.

After Larson dominated the first two stages, racing out to a near 14-second advantage at one point, Almirola claimed the lead during the final restart on Lap 65.

Almirola clinched his fourth series win in 104 starts by holding off second-place finisher AJ Allmendinger, one of the national series’ top road course pilots, and Larson over the final 14 rotations.

“This is so special, it’s hard to explain,” Almirola, a Cup Series regular, told Fox Sports before visiting Victory Lane with his family. “I’m so thankful for everybody on this race team. I get to celebrate with my kids.

“Man, this is awesome.”

Not for Larson.

Starting from the pole, Larson led the opening 20 laps to capture Stage 1 and dominated the next 25 laps to win Stage 2. With only one yellow flag, Larson’s long-run pace enabled him to lead for 41 of the opening 49 laps.

By Lap 59, Larson paced Allmendinger by nearly 14 seconds but lost the advantage when driver Jeffrey Earnhardt, running in 31st place, hit the wall off Turn 10 the next time around.

Larson placed third, but failed to contend after clipping a tire bundle, which popped the wheel out of his hands.

“I hate it,” Larson said. “I’m really mad at myself right now.”

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota/Save Mart 350

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 2, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 3, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
  • 4, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 5, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 6, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 7, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
  • 8, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 9, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 10, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 11, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 12, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 13, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 14, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 15, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 16, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 17, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 18, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 19, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 20, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 21, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 22, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 23, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing
  • 24, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 25, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 26, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 27, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 28, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
  • 29, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
  • 30, Zane Smith, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 31, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
  • 32, Todd Gilliland, 51, Rick Ware Racing
  • 33, Andy Lally, 15, Rick Ware Racing
  • 34, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 35, Grant Enfinger, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 36, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

