NASCAR Cup Series: Twitter Reacts To Road Course Ace AJ Allmendinger Crashing Playoff Party At Charlotte

Jeff Hawkins
aj allmendinger wins at roval (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger crashed the postseason party Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

By claiming the Bank of America ROVAL 400, Allmendinger, a road course ace who may be looking for a new ride next season, became the first non-playoff pilot to win during the opening two rounds.

In the Round of 12 finale, Allmendinger claimed his third career checkered flag, topping runner-up William Byron.

Twitter users responded Sunday to Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace being eliminated from playoff contention. The Round of 8 begins next Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The finish made some fans go a bit nuts …

Allmendinger brought the celebration to the people …

At the start, Windows of Hope returned to Charlotte. The NASCAR Cup Series pink window program, which was started by ex-driver Kurt Busch, is designed to support breast cancer survivors and women currently fighting the disease …

Liv Morgan said she felt nervous before screaming the famous instructions to the drivers. But the professional WWE grappler perfectly executed her scripted moves …

Sound ROVAL strategy …

Cup Series drivers opened the Round of 12 elimination race with a familiar sound …

Kyle Larson advanced, in part, by staying in contention and avoiding a spin out by Erik Jones …

The pole sitter entered Sunday two points below the playoff cutoff line and earned crucial Stage 1 points after leading the entire way. Despite a P29, the early points helped the No. 45 Toyota team advance …

Double-trouble for Keselowski. Entering Sunday two points above the elimination line, not only did his nearest competitor, Tyler Reddick, capture State 1 points, but the No. 6 Ford driver drew a careless penalty …

Many happy returns, Million Dollar Bill …

Despite a last-place finish, Denny Hamlin’s title hopes moved forward to the Round of 8 …

Non-playoff pilot Chase Elliott made his move and eventually captured Stage 2 …

In hockey, Corey LaJoie would have been called for boarding …

Recalling a time when Woods Brothers Racing was relevant …

Michael McDowell (34) experienced problems and Hamlin went for a spin …

Burning it up …

Busch (8) drove like he needed a win to advance in the playoffs – and he did …

An emotional win for the Kaulig Racing team, which has otherwise suffered a frustrating season …

Entering Sunday having never finished better than 22nd at the ROVAL, Chastain started quickly by placing third in Stage 1, but, in the end, the “Melon Man” soured by the end of his playoff run …

Eliminated from playoff contention, Wallace started strong, placing second during Stage 1, but couldn’t sustain MJ-like momentum …

His future with Kaulig Racing still unsettled, Allmendinger Let his emotions ride …

Then there were eight …

Bank of America ROVAL 400
