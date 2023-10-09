NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger crashed the postseason party Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

By claiming the Bank of America ROVAL 400, Allmendinger, a road course ace who may be looking for a new ride next season, became the first non-playoff pilot to win during the opening two rounds.

In the Round of 12 finale, Allmendinger claimed his third career checkered flag, topping runner-up William Byron.

Twitter users responded Sunday to Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace being eliminated from playoff contention. The Round of 8 begins next Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The finish made some fans go a bit nuts …

AJ ALLMENDINGER WINS THE ROVAL!!! REDDICK & LARSON ADVANCE! Bubba Wallace, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski are ELIMINATED! WHAT A WIN FOR KAULIG RACING IN THE NASCAR PLAYOFFS! CASH CHRIS BUESCHER TOP 10!! 💰 #NASCAR #Nascarplayoffs #BoAROVAL pic.twitter.com/zKes2BC0gs — Tino Pattigno III (@tinopattigno) October 9, 2023

Allmendinger brought the celebration to the people …

At the start, Windows of Hope returned to Charlotte. The NASCAR Cup Series pink window program, which was started by ex-driver Kurt Busch, is designed to support breast cancer survivors and women currently fighting the disease …

Liv Morgan said she felt nervous before screaming the famous instructions to the drivers. But the professional WWE grappler perfectly executed her scripted moves …

Liv Morgan gave the command for the racers to start their engines for today’s race! Talk about cool! Liv is my favorite WWE woman wrestler and NASCAR is favorite sport. I love seeing the crossover! #NASCARPlayoffs #NASCAR75 #NASCAR #WWE pic.twitter.com/A4SY3OrIHl — AEW Superfan (@SuperfanAew) October 8, 2023

Sound ROVAL strategy …

Every curb has to be hit perfectly. pic.twitter.com/ABckuJAvms — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 8, 2023

Cup Series drivers opened the Round of 12 elimination race with a familiar sound …

Kyle Larson advanced, in part, by staying in contention and avoiding a spin out by Erik Jones …

Erik Jones spins right in front of Kyle Larson!#NASCARPlayoffs | NBC pic.twitter.com/pdmaiKBGYQ — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 8, 2023

The pole sitter entered Sunday two points below the playoff cutoff line and earned crucial Stage 1 points after leading the entire way. Despite a P29, the early points helped the No. 45 Toyota team advance …

STAGE 1 WINNER: @TylerReddick The No. 45 picks up 10 valuable points in his bid to advance after entering the Roval 2 points below the cutline. Wallace, Chastain and Truex Jr. followed suite, but will cycle behind all the drivers that pitted prior to the caution.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/nUH0jOKkxQ — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) October 8, 2023

Double-trouble for Keselowski. Entering Sunday two points above the elimination line, not only did his nearest competitor, Tyler Reddick, capture State 1 points, but the No. 6 Ford driver drew a careless penalty …

Pay attention to the right side of the screen. Brad Keselowski was given a pass-thru penalty for missing the chicane and NOT coming to a stop. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/vLoVGJroXc — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 8, 2023

Many happy returns, Million Dollar Bill …

Happy 68th birthday, Bill Elliott! pic.twitter.com/u9ueyWGSYO — NASCAR Classics (@NASCARClassics) October 8, 2023

Despite a last-place finish, Denny Hamlin’s title hopes moved forward to the Round of 8 …

The championship pursuit continues! @dennyhamlin officially clinches a spot in the Round of 8 on points! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/vw9PZOuNK1 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 8, 2023

Non-playoff pilot Chase Elliott made his move and eventually captured Stage 2 …

NEW LEADER: Chase Elliott! NASCAR's most popular driver is trying to end a 29-race winless streak. pic.twitter.com/298EO1Ffkq — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 8, 2023

In hockey, Corey LaJoie would have been called for boarding …

This contact between @CoreyLaJoie and @joshbilicki brings out a yellow late in Stage 2. pic.twitter.com/aB13q4GmD6 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 8, 2023

Recalling a time when Woods Brothers Racing was relevant …

David Pearson started on the pole for the 1978 NAPA National 500 at Charlotte 45 years ago today. Incredibly, it was the 11th consecutive pole at Charlotte for Pearson and Wood Brothers Racing (1973-1978).#TheSilverFox #WoodBrothersRacing pic.twitter.com/KCxqeYJNwj — NASCAR Legends (@LegendsNascar) October 8, 2023

Michael McDowell (34) experienced problems and Hamlin went for a spin …

Burning it up …

Those Totino's Pizza Rolls are definitely well done. Thankfully, @StenhouseJr climbs out of his No. 47 and appears to be okay.#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/c2vsUskScz — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) October 8, 2023

Busch (8) drove like he needed a win to advance in the playoffs – and he did …

An emotional win for the Kaulig Racing team, which has otherwise suffered a frustrating season …

Entering Sunday having never finished better than 22nd at the ROVAL, Chastain started quickly by placing third in Stage 1, but, in the end, the “Melon Man” soured by the end of his playoff run …

Humble in victory. Gracious in defeat.@RossChastain gave his hat to a young fan after the race. #NASCARPlayoffs 🎥 : @MattWeaverRA pic.twitter.com/EaQJ3Ixwfu — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 8, 2023

Eliminated from playoff contention, Wallace started strong, placing second during Stage 1, but couldn’t sustain MJ-like momentum …

His future with Kaulig Racing still unsettled, Allmendinger Let his emotions ride …

Then there were eight …