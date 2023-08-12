NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
daniel suarez wins pole at indy (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez on Saturday claimed the pole position for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Piloting the No. 99 Chevrolet, Suarez turned a hot lap of 99.814 mph at Motor Speedway Road Course.

Tyler Reddick will start on the outside of the front row after navigating the 14-turn 2.439-mile track at 99.649 mph.

Chase Elliott (99.399 mph) begins third, next to Michael McDowell (99.288). Kyle Busch (99.218) rounded out the top five. Chicago Road Course winner Shane van Gisbergen (99.164) opens P8.

Road coarse aces making their Cup debuts, Brodie Kostecki will start 11th and Kami Kobayashi 28th.

Boss Wants Bubba Wallace To Emerge From Crowd

Ranked No. 14 in the Cup Series points standings, 23XI Racing pilot Bubba Wallace is not impressing his boss and competitor, Denny Hamlin.

As a driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and co-owner of 23XI racing, Hamlin criticized Wallace’s performance during last Monday’s P18 during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Winless since capturing the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway last season, Wallace remains on the edge of the playoff chase.

Hamlin, who has compiled 50 Cup wins, believes Wallace has more to give to the garage.

“In Bubba’s instance, he finished P18. He certainly should’ve finished better than P18,” Hamlin said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “He should’ve been able to come through the field better than that. But it looked like, I read his debrief this morning, he was super loose, and obviously when he got in traffic he couldn’t go anywhere late in the race.”

Hamlin said Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota was stronger than the most in the field and should have powered his way through the pack.

“That’s what befuddled me, when I saw the finishing position of the No. 23, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, their car was way faster than that,’ “ Hamlin said. “I don’t know, just lost the handle I guess. But you know, they faded.”

Wallace, who is 58 points above the postseason cutoff, has recorded one top-10 finish in his past nine outings after collecting four consecutive top-fives from May 7-29 at Kansas, Darlington Raceway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Verizon 200

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at IMS Road Course:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 2, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 3, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 4, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
  • 5, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 6, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 7, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 8, Shane van Gisbergen, 91, Trackhouse Racing
  • 9, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 10, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 11, Brodie Kostecki, 33, Richard Childress Racing
  • 12, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 14, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 15, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing
  • 16, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
  • 17, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
  • 18, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 19, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 20, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 21, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 22, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 23, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 24, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
  • 25, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 26, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 27, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 28, Kamui Kobayashi, 67, 23XI Racing
  • 29, Andy Lally, 51, Rick Ware Racing
  • 30, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 31, Jenson Button, 15, Rick Ware Racing
  • 32, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
  • 33, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 34, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 35, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 36, Eric Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
  • 37, Mike Rockenfeller, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 38, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 39, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
Topics  
NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
ims road course 2022 winner tyler reddick celebrates (1)

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 8 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Daytona 500 Practice
NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Entry List: Event Dates, Times Released For Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis Raceway Park
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 8 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: FireKeepers Casino 400
NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Responds To Chris Buescher Winning Back-To-Back Races, Claiming Rain-Delayed FireKeepers Casino 400 At Michigan International Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 7 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: FireKeepers Casino 400
NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Twitter Reacts To Officials Postponing Rainy FireKeepers Casino 400 At Michigan International Speedway Until Monday
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 6 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
christopher bell claims firekeepers casino 400 pole (1)
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Michigan International Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 5 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
firekeepers casino 400 at mis odds (1)
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Michigan International Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 1 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
chris buescher wins at richmond summer race (1)
NASCAR Michigan International Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Cup Series’ Entry List For FireKeepers Casino 400
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top