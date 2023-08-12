NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez on Saturday claimed the pole position for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Piloting the No. 99 Chevrolet, Suarez turned a hot lap of 99.814 mph at Motor Speedway Road Course.

Tyler Reddick will start on the outside of the front row after navigating the 14-turn 2.439-mile track at 99.649 mph.

Chase Elliott (99.399 mph) begins third, next to Michael McDowell (99.288). Kyle Busch (99.218) rounded out the top five. Chicago Road Course winner Shane van Gisbergen (99.164) opens P8.

Road coarse aces making their Cup debuts, Brodie Kostecki will start 11th and Kami Kobayashi 28th.

Daniel Suarez took the pole for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard with a lap of 1:27.968. Tyler Reddick starts 2nd. pic.twitter.com/LYjC8YsQqR — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) August 12, 2023

Boss Wants Bubba Wallace To Emerge From Crowd

Ranked No. 14 in the Cup Series points standings, 23XI Racing pilot Bubba Wallace is not impressing his boss and competitor, Denny Hamlin.

As a driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and co-owner of 23XI racing, Hamlin criticized Wallace’s performance during last Monday’s P18 during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Winless since capturing the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway last season, Wallace remains on the edge of the playoff chase.

Hamlin, who has compiled 50 Cup wins, believes Wallace has more to give to the garage.

“In Bubba’s instance, he finished P18. He certainly should’ve finished better than P18,” Hamlin said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “He should’ve been able to come through the field better than that. But it looked like, I read his debrief this morning, he was super loose, and obviously when he got in traffic he couldn’t go anywhere late in the race.”

Hamlin said Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota was stronger than the most in the field and should have powered his way through the pack.

“That’s what befuddled me, when I saw the finishing position of the No. 23, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, their car was way faster than that,’ “ Hamlin said. “I don’t know, just lost the handle I guess. But you know, they faded.”

Wallace, who is 58 points above the postseason cutoff, has recorded one top-10 finish in his past nine outings after collecting four consecutive top-fives from May 7-29 at Kansas, Darlington Raceway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Denny Hamlin says Bubba Wallace ‘faded’ in disappointing P18 finish at Michigan #NASCAR https://t.co/mLUVcZMuBf pic.twitter.com/lKjzaOT01T — Flyin18T Motorsports (@Flyin18T) August 10, 2023

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Verizon 200

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at IMS Road Course:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

2, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

3, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

4, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

5, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

6, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

7, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

8, Shane van Gisbergen, 91, Trackhouse Racing

9, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

10, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

11, Brodie Kostecki, 33, Richard Childress Racing

12, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

13, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

14, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

15, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

16, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

17, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

18, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

19, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

20, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

21, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

22, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

23, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

24, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

25, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

26, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

27, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

28, Kamui Kobayashi, 67, 23XI Racing

29, Andy Lally, 51, Rick Ware Racing

30, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

31, Jenson Button, 15, Rick Ware Racing

32, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

33, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

34, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

35, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

36, Eric Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

37, Mike Rockenfeller, 42, Legacy Motor Club

38, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

39, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports