NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Dover Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
tyler reddick celebrates geico 500 win at dega (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick discovered something about himself Sunday.

“Guess I’m a superspeedway racer now,” Riddick joked, as reported by NASCAR.com, following his opportunistic trip to Victory Lane following the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Known for his road course skills, Reddick said he didn’t think he had much of a chance Sunday as the lead pack entered Turn 4 of the last lap at the 2.66-mile, high-banked track. Trailing Michael McDowell and Brad Keselowski, Reddick noticed the leaders “started to fan out … and then Michael got turned by Brad.”

With an opening, “I was just put the pedal to the metal,” Reddick said.

With 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan in attendance, McDowell crashed out as Reddick passed Keselowski and cruised to his first win of the season and sixth in 156 Cup starts. It was also Jordan’s first win he experienced in person, proving he’s no longer a team jinx.

“(Co-owner) Denny (Hamlin) kept saying I was bad luck when I come to the racetrack,” Jordan told Fox Sports. “Today I proved him wrong.”

Will he, again, next Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway?

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 12:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice
  • 1:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying
  • 3 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 race

Saturday

  • 10:30 a.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 11:20 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 race

Sunday

  • 2 p.m.: Cup Series Würth 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
  • 35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 36, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 Chevrolet
  • 37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Topics  
NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors Würth 400 X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
jesse love wins first race xfinity (1)

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Dover Motor Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  8min
NASCAR News and Rumors
austin hill wins talladega pole (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300: Qualifying, Austin Hill’s Pole Position, Lineup At Talladega Superspeedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 19 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
chase elliott sits in car at texas (1)
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Talladega Superspeedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 16 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
chase elliott celebrates end winless skid (1)
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Talladega Superspeedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 15 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
sam mayer xfinity team celebrates texas win (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Talladega Superspeedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 15 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
chase elliott does polish victory lap (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Reply To Chase Elliott Ending ‘Hooters Curse,’ Honoring Late Alan Kulwicki After Winning AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 In 2OT At Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 15 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson wins hendrick 250 pole (1)
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400: Qualifying, Kyle Larson’s Milestone Pole Position, Lineup At Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 13 2024
More News
Arrow to top