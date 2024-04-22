NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick discovered something about himself Sunday.

“Guess I’m a superspeedway racer now,” Riddick joked, as reported by NASCAR.com, following his opportunistic trip to Victory Lane following the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Known for his road course skills, Reddick said he didn’t think he had much of a chance Sunday as the lead pack entered Turn 4 of the last lap at the 2.66-mile, high-banked track. Trailing Michael McDowell and Brad Keselowski, Reddick noticed the leaders “started to fan out … and then Michael got turned by Brad.”

With an opening, “I was just put the pedal to the metal,” Reddick said.

With 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan in attendance, McDowell crashed out as Reddick passed Keselowski and cruised to his first win of the season and sixth in 156 Cup starts. It was also Jordan’s first win he experienced in person, proving he’s no longer a team jinx.

“(Co-owner) Denny (Hamlin) kept saying I was bad luck when I come to the racetrack,” Jordan told Fox Sports. “Today I proved him wrong.”

Will he, again, next Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway?

Michael Jordan pure joy.

This is pretty awesome to see. pic.twitter.com/sFZ2CkjeiH — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) April 21, 2024

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at (All Times ET):

Friday

12:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice

1:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 race

Saturday

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series practice

11:20 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 race

Sunday

2 p.m.: Cup Series Würth 400 race

The wait is over, it’s officially race week! We can’t wait to hear the cars 𝗥𝗢𝗔𝗥 back to life on the World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval! 🏁🔥#Wurth400 | #BetRivers200 | #GeneralTire150 pic.twitter.com/wKxpGhoB9p — Dover Motor Speedway (@MonsterMile) April 21, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

36, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 Chevrolet

37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

The new NASCAR Cup Series “shop” celebrated its first win Sunday … pic.twitter.com/asDDy6PB1a — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) April 22, 2024