NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick discovered something about himself Sunday.
“Guess I’m a superspeedway racer now,” Riddick joked, as reported by NASCAR.com, following his opportunistic trip to Victory Lane following the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Known for his road course skills, Reddick said he didn’t think he had much of a chance Sunday as the lead pack entered Turn 4 of the last lap at the 2.66-mile, high-banked track. Trailing Michael McDowell and Brad Keselowski, Reddick noticed the leaders “started to fan out … and then Michael got turned by Brad.”
With an opening, “I was just put the pedal to the metal,” Reddick said.
With 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan in attendance, McDowell crashed out as Reddick passed Keselowski and cruised to his first win of the season and sixth in 156 Cup starts. It was also Jordan’s first win he experienced in person, proving he’s no longer a team jinx.
“(Co-owner) Denny (Hamlin) kept saying I was bad luck when I come to the racetrack,” Jordan told Fox Sports. “Today I proved him wrong.”
Will he, again, next Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway?
Michael Jordan pure joy.
This is pretty awesome to see.
— Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) April 21, 2024
NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at (All Times ET):
Friday
- 12:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice
- 1:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying
- 3 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
- 5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 race
Saturday
- 10:30 a.m.: Cup Series practice
- 11:20 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 race
Sunday
- 2 p.m.: Cup Series Würth 400 race
The wait is over, it’s officially race week!
We can’t wait to hear the cars 𝗥𝗢𝗔𝗥 back to life on the World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval! 🏁🔥#Wurth400 | #BetRivers200 | #GeneralTire150 pic.twitter.com/wKxpGhoB9p
— Dover Motor Speedway (@MonsterMile) April 21, 2024
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
- 35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 36, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 Chevrolet
- 37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
The new NASCAR Cup Series “shop” celebrated its first win Sunday … pic.twitter.com/asDDy6PB1a
— Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) April 22, 2024