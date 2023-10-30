Capping the longest green flag run at Martinsville Speedway since 1996, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney earned Sunday’s Xfinity 500 title to clinch his first trip to next Sunday’s Championship 4.

Twitter users responded to Blaney and William Byron, who rebounded from a tough ride Sunday, joining Round of 8 winners Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson as the final four competitors at Phoenix Raceway next Sunday.

Running a near-perfect race, Blaney withstood the final 168 green-flag laps to secure his third win of the season and 10th of his career.

A sold-out crowd is ready for the #Xfinity500! We're moments away from the green flag on NBC! pic.twitter.com/CrbGnkAA6X — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 29, 2023

A new chapter in @MartinsvilleSwy history will be written today! Let's set the #Championship4 right now on NBC! pic.twitter.com/ynmvbfidCQ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 29, 2023

Playoff pilot Denny Hamlin, who was eliminated Sunday despite winning Stage 1, has been knocked down at Martinsville before …

The beatin' and bangin' happens on and off the track at @MartinsvilleSwy. pic.twitter.com/QQBTSgt32Y — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 27, 2023

"It is going to be a wreck!" Trouble right in front of the leaders! #Xfinity500 pic.twitter.com/5qB8k6SAnX — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 29, 2023

The points advantage for @WilliamByron has evaporated with @dennyhamlin out front! Byron currently runs 21st early in Stage 2! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/hcsBcxp1Go — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 29, 2023

#NASCAR … A long, hard, hot day but William Byron advances to the Championship 4 pic.twitter.com/2JYdqZdWtY — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) October 29, 2023

Here's a look at what happened to Gibbs and several others: #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/RqyqEZG2IQ — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) October 29, 2023

Chevrolet clinched the Cup Series’ manufacturer’s title during the second stage Sunday …

We’d like to congratulate @TeamChevy on winning the 2023 @NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer’s Title! 🏆 We’re thrilled to be a part of the winningest manufacturer of the season and very proud to chip in our part this season! #NASCAR | #CupSeries pic.twitter.com/vLhnobvmQz — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) October 29, 2023

NASCAR is dead pic.twitter.com/PTGzKp85EK — Chase Holden (@GarageGuyChase) October 29, 2023

A power move on the outside gives @Blaney the lead … … and the postseason picture immediately changes! pic.twitter.com/HjaHWnA2OG — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 29, 2023

PENALTY: @MartinTruex_Jr is caught speeding on pit road. He'll restart at the rear of the field. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 29, 2023

HAVE YOU EVER?! The pace car needed a tow truck. 😆 #NASCAR | NBC pic.twitter.com/LL9BRAoQ4q — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 29, 2023

Saw this spot leaving @MartinsvilleSwy and figured I’ll throw in a couple times and look who I found. #bass #NASCAR #VirginaIsForFishing pic.twitter.com/JvdpIjWBVr — Jonathan “Tig” Willard (@46Tigger) October 29, 2023