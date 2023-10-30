NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500: Twitter Reacts To Ryan Blaney Claiming Round of 8 Finale At Martinsville Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
ryan blaney wins martinsville round of 8 final (1)

Capping the longest green flag run at Martinsville Speedway since 1996, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney earned Sunday’s Xfinity 500 title to clinch his first trip to next Sunday’s Championship 4.

Twitter users responded to Blaney and William Byron, who rebounded from a tough ride Sunday, joining Round of 8 winners Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson as the final four competitors at Phoenix Raceway next Sunday.

Running a near-perfect race, Blaney withstood the final 168 green-flag laps to secure his third win of the season and 10th of his career.

Blaney on Sunday’s Round of 8 finale win: “We didn’t make any mistakes”…

Entering events at Martinsville Speedway, the drivers knew what to expect …

Pre-race peaceful, family time …

With these words, the drivers were ready to compete before a sell-out crowd …

Beginning a Championship 4 quest at “The Paperclip” …

Playoff pilot Denny Hamlin, who was eliminated Sunday despite winning Stage 1, has been knocked down at Martinsville before …

OK, let’s get the obligatory “Hail Melon” reference out of the way …

Typical Martinsville racing …

Midway through the race, Byron struggled with his machine and needed to rally …

And he did …

The defending Cup champion, Joey Logano (22) had little patience for the series’ top rookie, Ty Gibbs …

Chevrolet clinched the Cup Series’ manufacturer’s title during the second stage Sunday …

Who said NASCAR interest was declining …

Compare Martinsville’s crowd size to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers’ 15 minutes prior to Sunday’s kickoff …

Blaney made his move …

Pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. ran into more postseason problems and the 2017 Cup titleholder was eliminated …

Even the pace car struggled to make it through Sunday’s race at Martinsville …

Pheonix Raceway is ready for the Championship 4 …

With final Round of 8 race completed and the Championship 4 locked in, for some pit crew members, there was only one thing left to do …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
