NASCAR Daytona Speedweeks Schedule: Kyle Larson Rips Bubba Wallace; Kevin Harvick Takes Smooth Turn During Fox Sports Booth Debut

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
kyle larson walks on the las vegas track (1)

The on-track friction between Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace continues to rub both NASCAR Cup Series drivers the wrong way.

The rivalry played out again Saturday night when Larson’s machine spun out Wallace’s at the finish line of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The two battled each other for position for much of the second half of the exhibition at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Tensions appeared to grow with each quarter-mile lap. The two collided more than once.

With Larson begrudgingly bumping Wallace out of position, the 2021 Cup champion finished fifth and cost the 23XI Racing pilot out of the top 10, placing P12.

Larson told reporters he had had enough.

“I haven’t seen any replays from the last restart, but he got me again and then got me again in the next corner,” Larson said. “I think at that point that was three times to my none, so I wanted to get him back before the checkered.”

This rivalry will be interesting to watch, beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 18.

“I wasn’t trying to spin him out or anything,” Larson said. “I was just trying to shove him through the corner like he was doing to me, and he ended up going around.

“Product of this racing and finally reaching my limit, I guess, but yeah, just how it goes.”

Kevin Harvick Raised The Bar During Analyst Debut

Retired driver Kevin Harvick exploded out of his career restart.

As a Fox Sports analyst for the Clash at the Coliseum, Harvick proved early he can adapt to changing conditions. With severe rain predicted to blanket the California region Sunday, the preseason event was moved to Saturday night.

Harvick worked the booth with broadcasting veterans Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. They appeared to have early chemistry, as noted by fans on social media.

Here are a few samplings:

“Fantastic job” …

“The technical bits … are really elevating the broadcast” …

Harvick earned a 73.8 percent “Awesome!” …

NASCAR Speedweeks Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s Speedweeks events at Daytona International Speedway (All Times ET):

Wednesday, Feb. 14

  • 8:15 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 qualifying

Thursday, Feb. 15

  • 5:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 7 p.m.: Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1
  • 8:15 p.m.: Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2

Friday, Feb. 16

  • 3 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 5:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 race

Saturday, Feb. 17

  • 10:30 a.m.: Cup Series final practice
  • 11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 race

Sunday, Feb. 18

  • 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 race

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
