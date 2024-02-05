The on-track friction between Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace continues to rub both NASCAR Cup Series drivers the wrong way.

The rivalry played out again Saturday night when Larson’s machine spun out Wallace’s at the finish line of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The two battled each other for position for much of the second half of the exhibition at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Tensions appeared to grow with each quarter-mile lap. The two collided more than once.

With Larson begrudgingly bumping Wallace out of position, the 2021 Cup champion finished fifth and cost the 23XI Racing pilot out of the top 10, placing P12.

Larson told reporters he had had enough.

“I haven’t seen any replays from the last restart, but he got me again and then got me again in the next corner,” Larson said. “I think at that point that was three times to my none, so I wanted to get him back before the checkered.”

This rivalry will be interesting to watch, beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 18.

“I wasn’t trying to spin him out or anything,” Larson said. “I was just trying to shove him through the corner like he was doing to me, and he ended up going around.

“Product of this racing and finally reaching my limit, I guess, but yeah, just how it goes.”

Kevin Harvick Raised The Bar During Analyst Debut

Retired driver Kevin Harvick exploded out of his career restart.

As a Fox Sports analyst for the Clash at the Coliseum, Harvick proved early he can adapt to changing conditions. With severe rain predicted to blanket the California region Sunday, the preseason event was moved to Saturday night.

Harvick worked the booth with broadcasting veterans Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. They appeared to have early chemistry, as noted by fans on social media.

NASCAR Speedweeks Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s Speedweeks events at Daytona International Speedway (All Times ET):

Wednesday, Feb. 14

8:15 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 qualifying

Thursday, Feb. 15

5:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

7 p.m.: Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1

8:15 p.m.: Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2

Friday, Feb. 16

3 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 race

Saturday, Feb. 17

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series final practice

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 race

Sunday, Feb. 18

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 race

