NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Circuit Of The Americas

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR Cup Series drivers are prepping for their first road course experience of the season. Not only will they be dealing with the 3.426-mile, 20-turn track, but it will be crowded with at least three extra machines.

With 40 positions available, 39 pilots will vie for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.

Three open teams are entered in the Cup Series’ fifth event this season.

Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champ, is running a full-time Xfinity Series schedule, but will pilot the No. 16 Chevrolet on Sunday. The first New Zealander to capture a Cup race, Gisbergen will make his third start on stock-car racing’s top series.

Considered a road course ace, AJ Allmendinger is slated to move up from the Xfinity Series to drive the No. 13 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. With seven top-10 finishes in his past nine road course races, Allmendinger won at the Charlotte Roval last October.

Scheduled to make his second career Cup start, Kamui Kobayashi will drive the No. 50 Toyota for 23XI Racing, which will field three machines Sunday. Kobayashi is a a former 24 Hours of Le Mans champion and two-time World Endurance titleholder.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Circuit of the Americas (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 3:30 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 4 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 6 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

  • 10 a.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 11:30 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 1:30 p.m.: Truck Series XPEL 225 race
  • 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 race

Sunday

  • 3:30 p.m.: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 13 Chevrolet
  • 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 15, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 16, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 18, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 19, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 20, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 21, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 22, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 23, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 24, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 25, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 26, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 27, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 28, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 29, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No. 45 Toyota
  • 31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 33, Kamui Kobayashi, 23XI Racing, No. 50 Toyota
  • 34, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 35, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 36, Timmy Hill, Power Source, No. 66 Ford
  • 37, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
  • 38, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 39, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
