NASCAR Cup Series drivers are prepping for their first road course experience of the season. Not only will they be dealing with the 3.426-mile, 20-turn track, but it will be crowded with at least three extra machines.
With 40 positions available, 39 pilots will vie for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.
Three open teams are entered in the Cup Series’ fifth event this season.
Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champ, is running a full-time Xfinity Series schedule, but will pilot the No. 16 Chevrolet on Sunday. The first New Zealander to capture a Cup race, Gisbergen will make his third start on stock-car racing’s top series.
Considered a road course ace, AJ Allmendinger is slated to move up from the Xfinity Series to drive the No. 13 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. With seven top-10 finishes in his past nine road course races, Allmendinger won at the Charlotte Roval last October.
Scheduled to make his second career Cup start, Kamui Kobayashi will drive the No. 50 Toyota for 23XI Racing, which will field three machines Sunday. Kobayashi is a a former 24 Hours of Le Mans champion and two-time World Endurance titleholder.
the gold standard. @kamui_kobayashi // @mobil1racing // @23XIRacing pic.twitter.com/6m4RGRd0Q9
— Remington Graphics (@remingtongrfx) March 18, 2024
NASCAR Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Circuit of the Americas (All Times ET):
Friday
- 3:30 p.m.: Truck Series practice
- 4 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
- 5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 6 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
Saturday
- 10 a.m.: Cup Series practice
- 11:30 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 1:30 p.m.: Truck Series XPEL 225 race
- 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 race
Sunday
- 3:30 p.m.: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race
One week left till NASCAR returns to the 512
Y’all in? ➡️ https://t.co/p0bf17RsJC pic.twitter.com/4mp7WFaowO
— Circuit of The Americas (@COTA) March 14, 2024
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 13 Chevrolet
- 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 15, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 16, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 18, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 19, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 20, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 21, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 22, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 23, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 24, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 25, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 26, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 27, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 28, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 29, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No. 45 Toyota
- 31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 33, Kamui Kobayashi, 23XI Racing, No. 50 Toyota
- 34, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 35, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 36, Timmy Hill, Power Source, No. 66 Ford
- 37, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
- 38, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 39, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs led 137 laps but a blown tire ended his winning hopes. What he said after Bristol and the dynamic of the race. pic.twitter.com/XMSOFPUWgC
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 18, 2024