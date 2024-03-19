NASCAR Cup Series drivers are prepping for their first road course experience of the season. Not only will they be dealing with the 3.426-mile, 20-turn track, but it will be crowded with at least three extra machines.

With 40 positions available, 39 pilots will vie for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.

Three open teams are entered in the Cup Series’ fifth event this season.

Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champ, is running a full-time Xfinity Series schedule, but will pilot the No. 16 Chevrolet on Sunday. The first New Zealander to capture a Cup race, Gisbergen will make his third start on stock-car racing’s top series.

Considered a road course ace, AJ Allmendinger is slated to move up from the Xfinity Series to drive the No. 13 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. With seven top-10 finishes in his past nine road course races, Allmendinger won at the Charlotte Roval last October.

Scheduled to make his second career Cup start, Kamui Kobayashi will drive the No. 50 Toyota for 23XI Racing, which will field three machines Sunday. Kobayashi is a a former 24 Hours of Le Mans champion and two-time World Endurance titleholder.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Circuit of the Americas (All Times ET):

Friday

3:30 p.m.: Truck Series practice

4 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

6 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

10 a.m.: Cup Series practice

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series XPEL 225 race

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 race

Sunday

3:30 p.m.: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 13 Chevrolet

14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

15, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

16, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

18, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

19, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

20, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

21, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

22, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

23, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

24, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

25, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

26, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

27, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

28, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

29, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No. 45 Toyota

31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

33, Kamui Kobayashi, 23XI Racing, No. 50 Toyota

34, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

35, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

36, Timmy Hill, Power Source, No. 66 Ford

37, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

38, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

39, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

